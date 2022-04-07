Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Meiho Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8927   JP3920300005

MEIHO ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(8927)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/07 02:00:00 am EDT
182.00 JPY   +0.55%
05:23aMEIHO : Notice of Differences between Forecast and Actual Consolidated Business Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending July 2022
PU
05:23aMEIHO : Consolidated Financial Summary for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending July 2022 (Japanese GAAP)
PU
01/06Meiho Enterprise Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending July 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meiho : Notice of Differences between Forecast and Actual Consolidated Business Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending July 2022

04/07/2022 | 05:23am EDT
March 17, 2022

To all persons concerned

Name of listed company:

Meiho Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Name of representative

Chairman & Representative Director

Mitsuru Yabuki

(JASDAQ Code: 8927)Contact:

Director and Executive Officer, Management D e p t .

Shunji Yasuda

(Tel: 03(5434)7653)

Notice of Differences between Forecast and Actual Consolidated Business Results for the Second

Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending July 2022

The Company hereby announces differences between its consolidated earnings forecast for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending July 2022 (August 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022) announced on September 14, 2021 and the actual results released today, as follows.

-

1

Differences between Forecasted and Actual Consolidated Business Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending July 2022

(August 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022)

(Unit: Million yen)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit per share

Forecast (A)

Million yen 2,900

Million yen

(20)

Million yen

(110)

Million yen

(180)

yen/sen

(7.62)

Actual results (B)

2,897

73

6

(39)

(1.69)

Difference (B-A)

3

93

116

141

Difference (%)

0.1

465.0

105.5

78.3

(Reference) Results for the second quarter of the previous fiscal year

(Cumulative total for the second quarter of the fiscal year ended July 2021)

3,131

172

177

150

6.37

2. Reason for Difference

In the real estate sales business, the Group's mainstay business, net sales for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending July 2022 are expected to be slightly lower than the previous forecast from the initial plan. However, because all of the sold projects were able to secure higher profits and profit margins than expected, the profits at each stage are expected to exceed the initial forecasts with 73 million yen in operating income, 6 million yen in ordinary profit, and minus 39 million yen in net profit attributable to owners of the parent.

Regarding the full-year results, despite the difference between the actual results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending July 2022 and the forecast, the forecast figures for net sales, operating income, ordinary profit, and net profit have not been revised and remain unchanged as a result of comprehensive consideration of the future business environment, including the fact that sales activities for all upcoming sales projects have been favorable, with stable profits and profit margins.

* The above business forecasts are calculated based on information available at the time of publication of this document. However, actual results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors in the future.

End

Disclaimer

Meiho Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 09:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
