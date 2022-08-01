Log in
    3388   JP3917600003

MEIJI ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD.

(3388)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:23 2022-08-01 am EDT
1054.00 JPY   -4.18%
1054.00 JPY   -4.18%
01:24aMEIJI ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
PU
05/13Meiji Electric Industries Co.,Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending September 30, 2022 and Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
05/13Meiji Electric Industries Co.,Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter Ending September 30, 2022
CI
Meiji Electric Industries : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

08/01/2022 | 01:24am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 29, 2022

Company name:

MEIJI ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

3388

URL https://www.meijidenki.co.jp/

Representative:

President and Representative Director

Hiroki Sugiwaki

Inquiries:

Administration General Manager

Yoshihide Atsumi

TEL 052-451-7661

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 12, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2022

13,658

(10.9)

71

(77.7)

203

(50.1)

144

(48.4)

Three months ended June 30, 2021

15,321

8.8

321

58.2

407

52.4

280

63.7

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2022

11.46

-

Three months ended June 30, 2021

24.50

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2022

41,957

27,190

64.3

As of March 31, 2022

44,666

27,328

60.7

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2022

-

20.00

-

27.00

47.00

Year ending March 31, 2023

-

Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)

20.00

-

28.00

48.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

34,500

8.2

1,020

14.4

1,100

(4.2)

760

(10.8)

65.76

September 30, 2022

Full year

73,500

8.5

2,710

34.9

2,870

17.7

2,000

12.3

173.04

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

Yes

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2022

12,717,120

shares

As of March 31, 2022

12,717,120

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2022

65,771

shares

As of March 31, 2022

65,771

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2022

12,651,349

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2021

11,467,349

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

7,749,181

7,672,802

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

16,252,930

11,886,694

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

8,527,181

9,219,343

Merchandise and finished goods

4,095,061

4,660,229

Work in process

342,209

781,048

Raw materials and supplies

46,338

44,677

Other

509,507

606,663

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(32,235)

(42,792)

Total current assets

37,490,176

34,828,667

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

3,662,614

3,638,676

Intangible assets

240,850

382,262

Investments and other assets

3,272,517

3,107,624

Total non-current assets

7,175,983

7,128,563

Total assets

44,666,159

41,957,230

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

8,756,239

6,011,207

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

5,667,843

6,227,918

Short-term borrowings

225,658

198,255

Income taxes payable

479,206

90,877

Provision for bonuses

481,571

246,838

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

2,240

18,829

Other

1,344,064

1,643,596

Total current liabilities

16,956,824

14,437,522

Non-current liabilities

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other

3,550

3,550

officers)

Other

377,442

325,526

Total non-current liabilities

380,992

329,076

Total liabilities

17,337,817

14,766,599

3

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,624,866

1,624,866

Capital surplus

1,957,909

1,957,909

Retained earnings

22,204,363

22,007,709

Treasury shares

(32,756)

(32,756)

Total shareholders' equity

25,754,383

25,557,729

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,340,636

1,213,183

Foreign currency translation adjustment

13,725

168,327

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

23,703

37,474

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,378,066

1,418,986

Non-controlling interests

195,892

213,914

Total net assets

27,328,342

27,190,630

Total liabilities and net assets

44,666,159

41,957,230

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

Net sales

15,321,781

13,658,804

Cost of sales

13,246,025

11,743,521

Gross profit

2,075,756

1,915,282

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,753,828

1,843,523

Operating profit

321,927

71,759

Non-operating income

Interest income

524

518

Dividend income

26,492

34,585

Purchase discounts

29,224

35,679

Foreign exchange gains

20,067

64,462

Other

11,635

15,620

Total non-operating income

87,943

150,867

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,737

2,031

Loss on valuation of derivatives

-

17,345

Commitment fees

450

-

Other

2

-

Total non-operating expenses

2,189

19,377

Ordinary profit

407,681

203,249

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

-

3,874

Total extraordinary income

-

3,874

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

32

30

Total extraordinary losses

32

30

Profit before income taxes

407,649

207,093

Income taxes

112,513

59,346

Profit

295,136

147,746

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

14,174

2,814

Profit attributable to owners of parent

280,962

144,932

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Meiji Electric Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 05:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
