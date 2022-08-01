Meiji Electric Industries : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 29, 2022 Company name: MEIJI ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 3388 URL https://www.meijidenki.co.jp/ Representative: President and Representative Director Hiroki Sugiwaki Inquiries: Administration General Manager Yoshihide Atsumi TEL 052-451-7661 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 12, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended June 30, 2022 13,658 (10.9) 71 (77.7) 203 (50.1) 144 (48.4) Three months ended June 30, 2021 15,321 8.8 321 58.2 407 52.4 280 63.7 Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended June 30, 2022 11.46 - Three months ended June 30, 2021 24.50 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of June 30, 2022 41,957 27,190 64.3 As of March 31, 2022 44,666 27,328 60.7 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2022 - 20.00 - 27.00 47.00 Year ending March 31, 2023 - Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast) 20.00 - 28.00 48.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Six months ending Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen 34,500 8.2 1,020 14.4 1,100 (4.2) 760 (10.8) 65.76 September 30, 2022 Full year 73,500 8.5 2,710 34.9 2,870 17.7 2,000 12.3 173.04

