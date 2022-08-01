Meiji Electric Industries : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
July 29, 2022
Company name:
MEIJI ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
3388
URL
https://www.meijidenki.co.jp/
Representative:
President and Representative Director
Hiroki Sugiwaki
Inquiries:
Administration General Manager
Yoshihide Atsumi
TEL 052-451-7661
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 12, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2022
13,658
(10.9)
71
(77.7)
203
(50.1)
144
(48.4)
Three months ended June 30, 2021
15,321
8.8
321
58.2
407
52.4
280
63.7
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2022
11.46
-
Three months ended June 30, 2021
24.50
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2022
41,957
27,190
64.3
As of March 31, 2022
44,666
27,328
60.7
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
20.00
-
27.00
47.00
Year ending March 31, 2023
-
Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)
20.00
-
28.00
48.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
34,500
8.2
1,020
14.4
1,100
(4.2)
760
(10.8)
65.76
September 30, 2022
Full year
73,500
8.5
2,710
34.9
2,870
17.7
2,000
12.3
173.04
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2022
12,717,120
shares
As of March 31, 2022
12,717,120
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2022
65,771
shares
As of March 31, 2022
65,771
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
12,651,349
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2021
11,467,349
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
7,749,181
7,672,802
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
16,252,930
11,886,694
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
8,527,181
9,219,343
Merchandise and finished goods
4,095,061
4,660,229
Work in process
342,209
781,048
Raw materials and supplies
46,338
44,677
Other
509,507
606,663
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(32,235)
(42,792)
Total current assets
37,490,176
34,828,667
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
3,662,614
3,638,676
Intangible assets
240,850
382,262
Investments and other assets
3,272,517
3,107,624
Total non-current assets
7,175,983
7,128,563
Total assets
44,666,159
41,957,230
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
8,756,239
6,011,207
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
5,667,843
6,227,918
Short-term borrowings
225,658
198,255
Income taxes payable
479,206
90,877
Provision for bonuses
481,571
246,838
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
2,240
18,829
Other
1,344,064
1,643,596
Total current liabilities
16,956,824
14,437,522
Non-current liabilities
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other
3,550
3,550
officers)
Other
377,442
325,526
Total non-current liabilities
380,992
329,076
Total liabilities
17,337,817
14,766,599
3
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,624,866
1,624,866
Capital surplus
1,957,909
1,957,909
Retained earnings
22,204,363
22,007,709
Treasury shares
(32,756)
(32,756)
Total shareholders' equity
25,754,383
25,557,729
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,340,636
1,213,183
Foreign currency translation adjustment
13,725
168,327
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
23,703
37,474
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,378,066
1,418,986
Non-controlling interests
195,892
213,914
Total net assets
27,328,342
27,190,630
Total liabilities and net assets
44,666,159
41,957,230
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
Net sales
15,321,781
13,658,804
Cost of sales
13,246,025
11,743,521
Gross profit
2,075,756
1,915,282
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,753,828
1,843,523
Operating profit
321,927
71,759
Non-operating income
Interest income
524
518
Dividend income
26,492
34,585
Purchase discounts
29,224
35,679
Foreign exchange gains
20,067
64,462
Other
11,635
15,620
Total non-operating income
87,943
150,867
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1,737
2,031
Loss on valuation of derivatives
-
17,345
Commitment fees
450
-
Other
2
-
Total non-operating expenses
2,189
19,377
Ordinary profit
407,681
203,249
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
-
3,874
Total extraordinary income
-
3,874
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
32
30
Total extraordinary losses
32
30
Profit before income taxes
407,649
207,093
Income taxes
112,513
59,346
Profit
295,136
147,746
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
14,174
2,814
Profit attributable to owners of parent
280,962
144,932
5
