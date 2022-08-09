Meiji : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

(April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (% of change from the previous fiscal year) Net Sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Profit attributable to Profit per owners of parent Share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen 1st half 507,000 1.3 41,000 -18.5 41,500 -19.9 31,000 -15.4 215.15 Full year 1,035,500 2.2 92,500 -0.5 93,500 -0.5 62,500 -28.6 433.76

(Note) Amendment to forecasts of consolidated financial results recently announced: None

Notes

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current fiscal year under review (Changes in subsidiaries affecting the scope of consolidation): None Application of specific accounting treatments in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes

For details, refer to page 17 of 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 4) Notes Concerning Quarterly Financial Statements (Adoption of Special Accounting Methods for Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements)

Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, restatements Changes in accounting policy due to revisions of accounting standards: Yes Other changes in accounting policy: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatements: None

For details, refer to page 17 of 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 4) Notes Concerning Quarterly Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Practices)

4) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

1. Number of shares outstanding at end of As of Jun. 30, 2022 148,369,500 shares As of Mar. 31, 2022 148,369,500 shares period (including treasury stock) 2. Number of treasury stock at end of period As of Jun. 30, 2022 7,549,511 shares As of Mar. 31, 2022 7,548,999 shares 3. Average number of shares during period As of Jun. 30, 2022 140,820,194 shares As of Jun. 30, 2021 145,098,054 shares

The earnings summary is not subject to audit.

Forward-looking statements and other special notes

(Notice concerning forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements described in this document, such as business forecasts, are based on information available at the time of the release of these materials and reasonable assumptions made by the Company, and do not represent a commitment from the Company that they will be achieved. For earnings forecasts assumptions and other related items, refer to page 11 of 1. Qualitative Information 3) Forecasts for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023

(Explanatory material for financial results)

Explanatory materials for financial results are disclosed through TDnet together with these financial statements. This information also is posted on our website on the same day.

(Presentation material for conference call)

The conference call for analysts and institutional investors is scheduled on August 9, 2022. An audio recording (Japanese only) and presentation materials of the conference will be posted on our website.