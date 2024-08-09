Financial Results
for the Q1 of FYE March 2025 (FY2024)
(From April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)
August 9, 2024
Summary for Q1 FY2024 Consolidated Results
(JPY bn)
FY2023
FY2024
FY2024
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
YoY Change
vs. H1 Plan
H1 Plan
Net sales
262.7
278.7
+6.1%
49.6%
561.5
+15.9
Operating profit
19.4
20.4
+5.1%
56.9%
36.0
+1.0
Op. profit margin
7.4%
7.4%
-0.1 pt
―
6.4%
Profit attributable to
11.5
13.9
+20.3%
66.4%
21.0
owners of parent
+2.3
EPS (JPY)
41.59
50.23
+8.64
―
75.27
- Results for Q1: Increased both in sales and operating profit
- Food segment: Increased in sales and decreased in operating profit
- Pharmaceutical segment: Increased both in sales and operating profit
- Profit attributable to owners of parent: Increased due to tax expense decrease
Food: Summary - Q1 FY2024
（JPY bn）
FY2023
FY2024
FY2024
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
YoY Change
vs. H1 Plan
H1 Plan
Net sales
218.7
225.9
+3.3%
49.8%
453.3
+7.2
Operating profit
15.2
13.5
-11.0%
45.1%
30.0
-1.6
Analysis of changes in operating profit
Q1 Results - FY2023
Due to increased/decreased sales
Changes in costs of goods sold
Changes in marketing expenses
Changes in other SG&A expenses
Other (incl. change in results of subsidiaries)
Q1 Results - FY2024
15.2
+3.4
-2.3
-1.4
+0.4
-1.8
13.5
- Increased due to price increases +4.8 Change in sales volume and product mix -1.4
- Increased in raw material costs -3.1
(incl. domestic raw milk and cocoa beans)
Cost reduction (incl. decrease in product amount) +0.8
- Increased in promotional and selling expenses
- Decreased indirect manufacturing costs by optimizing our production structure
- Decreased from a subsidiary in China
Food: Analysis of Operating Profit - Q1 FY2024
(JPY bn)
Segment
Food
Dairy
Chocolate
Nutrition
Other
Total
solutions
Q1 Operating Profit - FY2023
15.2
5.2
3.2
3.8
2.5
0.4
Due to
+3.4
+1.0
+0.4
+0.5
+1.5
+0.1
increased/decreased sales
Changes in COGS
-2.3
-1.2
-1.0
+0.7
-0.9
+0.1
Changes in other
-1.0
+0.1
+0.1
-0.9
-0.5
+0.1
SG&A expenses
Change in marketing expenses
-1.4
-0.4
-0.2
-0.4
-0.4
-0.0
Change in other expenses
+0.4
+0.5
+0.3
-0.5
-0.1
+0.2
(R&D expenses)
（+0.0）
Other (incl. change in
-1.8
-0.2
-0.5
+0.1
-1.0
-0.2
results of subsidiaries)
Q1 Operating Profit - FY2024
13.5
4.8
2.2
4.1
1.6
0.5
Food: Q1 FY2024 Results by business
Dairy
(JPY bn)
FY2024
Q1 Results
YoY Change
Net sales
67.2
-0.0%
-0.0
Operating profit
4.8
-5.9%
-0.3
- Market size in Japan (Q1)
- Yogurt: Largely unchanged YoY, Drinking milk: +5 to +6%
- Net sales
- Functional Yogurt: Decreased
- Due to decrease in sales of home delivery channels
- R-1 for the consumer market was largely unchanged YoY
- Yogurt: Largely unchanged YoY
- Bulgaria Yogurt plain type was strong
- Discontinued large-volume (900g) Bulgaria Yogurt drink at the end of September 2023
- Overseas: Decrease in sales due to the execution of the revival plan in China
- Operating profit
- Japan: Decreased due to volume decline while price increases absorbed raw material cost increase
- Overseas: Decreased due to lower sales in China
Sales by main category*
FY2024 Q1
Net sales YoY changes
Functional yogurt
-5.7%
Yogurt
-0.6%
Drinking milk
+5.3%
- Meiji Bulgaria Yogurt: Sales by brand type*
Total Drink
+0.2% Multiple
packs
Individual
Plain
+9.8%
Plain
FY2023 Q1
FY2024 Q1
* Meiji Co., Ltd. on a non-consolidated basis
Not calculated as net sales after applying revenue recognition accounting standard
Food: Q1 FY2024 Results by business
Chocolate
Nutrition
(JPY bn)
FY2024
Q1 Results
YoY Change
Net sales
37.3
+7.1%
+2.4
Operating profit
2.2
-29.2%
-0.9
(JPY bn)
FY2024
Q1 Results
YoY Change
Net sales
30.5
+11.0%
+3.0
Operating profit
4.1
+10.3%
+0.3
- Market size in Japan (Q1)
- Chocolate: +2 to +3%, Gummy: +11 to +12%
- Net sales
- Chocolate: Benefitted from price increases and favorable performance from mainstay products incl. Chocolate Kouka
- Gummy: Decreased due to discontinued some products
- Overseas: Significant growth of Meiji brand products in the U.S.
- Operating profit
- Japan: Decreased due to volume decline and discontinued products
- Overseas: Decreased due to cost increase from the operation of a new plant in China
- Market size in Japan (Q1)
- Sports protein (ready-to-drink): Approx. +8%
- Net sales
- SAVAS: Favored SAVAS series both in powder and ready-to-drink
- Overseas: Growth of infant formula in Vietnam
- Operating profit
- Japan: Increased due to growth of SAVAS series and decrease in raw material costs
- Overseas: Decreased due to higher expenses for new market development
Food: Q1 FY2024 Results by business
Food Solution
Others
(JPY bn)
FY2024
Q1 Results
YoY Change
Net sales
48.1
+2.0%
+0.9
Operating profit
1.6
-36.4%
-0.9
(JPY bn)
FY2024
Q1 Results
YoY Change
Net sales
42.6
+2.0%
+0.8
Operating profit
0.5
+29.8%
+0.1
- Net sales
- BtoB: Increased
- Expanded handling of cream and chocolate by strengthening proposals
- Frozen dessert: Increased
- Favored mainstay products and value-added new products
- Overseas: Significant growth
- Drinking milk and cream businesses for the commercial market increased share in major café chains and acquired new customers
- Net sales
- Increased: Increased sales from subsidiaries handling sugar products
- Operating profit
- Increased: Decrease in raw material costs
- Operating profit
- Japan: Increased because of higher sales of frozen dessert
- Overseas: Significant decrease due to cost increase from the operation of new plants in China
Food: Q1 FY2024 Results by business
- Overseas
(JPY bn)
FY2023
FY2024
FY2024
YoY
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
vs. H1 Plan
H1 Plan
Change
Net sales
6.0
6.4
+6.8%
41.8%
15.4
China
+0.4
Op. Profit
-0.3
-2.1
ー
ー
-2.8
-1.8
Net sales
3.6
6.8
+89.0%
50.9%
13.3
Asia
+3.2
Op. Profit
0.2
0.5
+129.8%
87.6%
0.6
+0.3
Europe
Net sales
7.7
9.7
+25.9%
58.3%
16.6
+2.0
and
-42.7%
Americas
Op. Profit
0.6
0.3
80.8%
0.4
-0.2
Net sales
18.4
22.7
+23.4%
52.6%
43.1
Overseas
+4.3
Op. Profit
0.0
-2.4
―
―
-3.2
-2.4
- China
- Drinking milk and yogurt for the consumer market
- Decreased both in sales and profit: Narrowed down sales destinations for the execution of the revival plan
- Drinking milk and cream for the commercial market
- Increased in sales: Increased share in major café chains and acquired new customers
- Decreased in profit: Cost increase from the operation of new plants
- Chocolate
- Decreased in sales: Due to sluggish consumption, but have been recovering since June
- Decreased in profit: Cost increase from the operation of a new plant
- Ice cream
- Increase in sales in Q1, but we expect to decline from Q2 due to an increase in distributors' inventories caused by poor weather
- Decreased in profit: Cost increase from the operation of a new plant
- Asia
- Increase both in sales and profit: Grown infant formula in Vietnam
- Singapore's preparations made from cocoa for Japan increased sales, but did not affect profit
- The U.S.
- Increased in sales: Favored Meiji brand chocolate snacks due to MLB ads and other aggressive marketing activities
- Decreased in profit: Depreciation increased due to investment in production capacity expansion
Pharmaceutical: Summary - Q1 FY2024
（JPY bn）
FY2023
FY2024
FY2024
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
YoY Change
vs. H1 Plan
H1 Plan
Net sales
44.1
52.9
+19.8%
48.7%
108.6
+8.7
Operating profit
4.6
7.4
+61.2%
87.0%
8.5
+2.8
Analysis of changes in operating profit
Q1 Results - FY2023
Due to increased/decreased sales
Impact of drug price revision
Changes in costs of goods sold
Changes in marketing expeses
Changes in other SG&A expenses
Other (incl. change in results of subsidiaries)
Q1 Results - FY2024
4.6
+0.8
+0.4 +0.2
-0.2 +0.1
+1.4
7.4
- Increased sales of domestic pharmaceuticals business on higher demand for antibacterial drugs and contract manufacturing in Japan
- Decreased in raw material costs
- Increase in dissemination costs
- Decreased in R&D expenses
- Japan, increased in profit from generic drug sales subsidiaries Overseas, increased in profit from subsidiaries in India and Spain
Pharmaceutical: Q1 FY2024
Status of Approval Applications for the Self-amplifying mRNA Vaccine
On May 31, we applied for approval of partial change ahead of the launch to market for our vaccine
targeting the 2024/2025 season infectious strain (JN.1)
2023
2024
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
2023/24 season
2024/25 season
First
April 28 Application
application/
Approved
Kostaive
examination
(original stain)
Additional
June 30 Application
application/
Examination
May 31 Application
Kostaive
In preparation
(JN.1)
for application
/examination
