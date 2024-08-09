On May 31, we applied for approval of partial change ahead of the launch to market for our vaccine

Japan, increased in profit from generic drug sales subsidiaries Overseas, increased in profit from subsidiaries in India and Spain

Increased sales of domestic pharmaceuticals business on higher demand for antibacterial drugs and contract manufacturing in Japan

Increased in sales: Favored Meiji brand chocolate snacks due to MLB ads and other aggressive marketing activities

Singapore's preparations made from cocoa for Japan increased sales, but did not affect profit

Increase both in sales and profit: Grown infant formula in Vietnam

Decreased in profit: Cost increase from the operation of a new plant

Increase in sales in Q1, but we expect to decline from Q2 due to an increase in distributors' inventories caused by poor weather

Decreased in profit: Cost increase from the operation of a new plant

Decreased in sales: Due to sluggish consumption, but have been recovering since June

Decreased in profit: Cost increase from the operation of new plants

Increased in sales: Increased share in major café chains and acquired new customers

Decreased both in sales and profit: Narrowed down sales destinations for the execution of the revival plan

Overseas: Significant decrease due to cost increase from the operation of new plants in China

Drinking milk and cream businesses for the commercial market increased share in major café chains and acquired new customers

Overseas: Decreased due to cost increase from the operation of a new plant in China

Overseas: Significant growth of Meiji brand products in the U.S.

Overseas: Decrease in sales due to the execution of the revival plan in China

Results for Q1: Increased both in sales and operating profit

