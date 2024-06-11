IR Day (Business Strategy Conference)
The 2026 Medium-term Business Plan
June 11, 2024
0 © Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.
AGENDA
1. Growth Strategy of Food Segment
Katsunari Matsuda
COO (Food Segment), Member of the Board and Executive Officer
2. The Fusion of Sustainability and Business
Jun Furuta
CSO, Member of the Board and Senior Executive Officer
3. Growth Strategy of Pharmaceutical Segment
Daikichiro Kobayashi
COO (Pharmaceutical Segment), Member of the Board and Executive Officer
1 © Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.
1. Growth Strategy of Food Segment
2 © Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.
Efforts to Improve ROIC
Operating Profit Margin Improvement
ROIC by business*1
FY2023
FY2026
Company-wide
Hurdle rate
(E)
Target
WACC
for food segment
15%
5%
6%
10%
FY2023 operating profit
64.3
Domestic profitability
Approx.
+9.0
improvement
Domestic fixed cost
+9.5
reduction
FY2026 Target
Investment in areas to be
-
5.5
9％ or more
strengthened
Overseas growth
+6.0
ROIC ＝
FY2026 operating profit
83.0
6.3％
Invested Capital Control
Reduction of assets, focusing on
FY2023 Result
optimization of production system
and reduction of fixed costs
Aggressive investment in growth areas with reduced resources
→Invested capital will increase compared to
FY2023, but the amount of increase will be controlled.
Dairy
Chocolate
Nutrition
Food solutions
- Enhance proposals for value-added products
- Establish optimal production system
- Discontinue or restage low-profit products
- Rebuild China business
- Promote sustainable cocoa sourcing as new value on products
- Develop global brands
- Establish global production system
- Optimize production sites
- Cultivate new domestic markets (infant formula, femcare, etc.)
- Evolute marketing methods
- Expand areas to overseas
- Grow B2B business through new cacao ingredients and value- added dairy products
- Strengthen global expansion
- Reform low-profit businesses
3 © Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.
*1: ROIC by business is a simplified calculation (NOPLAT + Share of profit and loss of entities accounted for using equity method / Invested capital in a single year)
Accelerate to Grow Overseas Business
2026 Medium-term Business Plan
(JPY bn)
FY2023
FY2024
FY2026
Result
Plan
Target
vs. FY2023
+147.2%
- Overseas Business Promotion Structure from April 2023
Net sales
24.3
31.0
60.3
+35.9
China
-3.7
-5.6
0.3
―
Op. Profit
+4.0
Net sales
18.1
27.0
65.2
+259.5%
+47.0
Asia
+134.8%
Op. Profit
1.5
1.4
3.6
+2.0
Net sales
32.7
34.4
44.8
+36.6%
+12.0
Europe and
Americas
2.3
1.6
2.2
-7.4%
Op. Profit
-0.1
Net sales
77.7
88.3
170.0
+118.7%
Overseas
+92.2
total
Op. Profit
-2.4
-5.3
3.2
―
+5.6
4 © Meiji Holdings
Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.
Global Dairy Business Division
Global Cocoa Business Division
Global Nutrition Business Division
Global Food
Solution Business
Division
Global planning, developing, and marketing
Reorganize functions into each business division
Accelerate to Grow Overseas Business
Dairy and Food Solutions Businesses
Focus area
China, Asia
- Review of sales areas to consider profitability
- Cost reduction and optimization of production structure
- Increase the composition ratio of value-added products and strengthen the B2B business
Launched in June 2024
Start operation in Jan. 2023Hokkaido Flavor Yogurt
Tianjin (Drinking milk and Yogurt)
Steady Execution of Revival Plan in China Business
Review of business and product portfolio
Launch products with unique value and
strengthen marketing
Utilize the Guangzhou plant production line
to launch new products and export outside
of China
Improve mainstay products, and plan to
develop and produce new products at the
Shanghai ice cream plant
Sustainable growth for B to B business
Start operation in Mar. 2024 Shanghai (Ice cream)
Also able to product
room temperature
drinks
5 © Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.
In stores in June 2024
SAVAS milk
*Recorded as a result of
Nutrition Business
Start operation in Jan. 2024 Guangzhou
(Drinking milk, Yogurt
and Confectionery)
Structural reforms
Review areas and stores with lower
profitability
Cost reductions across entire supply chain
Organize production structure, including
optimization of production lines
Accelerate to Grow Overseas Business
Chocolate Business
Focus area
The U.S., China, Asia
- Strengthen initiatives related to major retailers and agents
- Expand production capacity and establish a global production system
- Develop global brands
The U.S.
- Expand production capacity for further growth of Hello Panda, a core Meiji brand product
- Strengthen marketing to expand sales of the U.S. versions of Kinoko no Yama: Chocorooms
- Establish market presence for new Meltyblend products
- Improve added value for Stauffer brand products
China
- Expand sales with a focus on highly profitable mainstay chocolate bar products and reassess unprofitable products
-
Guangzhou plant production line launched operations in January 2024
→Plan to produce Hello Panda and other new products
→Increase in depreciation in FY2024, but to achieve significant growth from FY2025 and beyond, including the benefits of new products and area expansion
6 © Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.
Accelerate to Grow Overseas Business
Nutrition Business
Focus area
Asia, Europe
- Accelerate the development of products aligned with local needs
- Expand to more countries
Infant Formula
Expand to more countries/regions as products that are competitive in terms of technology and intellectual property
Strengthen sales of Meiji products in countries/regions
where we already have a presence and strengthen alliances with partner companies
Increase product added value
6
Countries where Danone branded
tablet infant formula are sold:
(the UK, France, Italy, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia)
Liquid Diet for Consumer
-
Launch in Asia as products that utilize the nutrition engineering technology cultivated through infant formula
→Currently sold in Taiwan and Vietnam
- Develop original flavors suited to the needs of each market
7 © Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.
2. The Fusion of Sustainability and Business
8 © Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.
Evolve the Meiji ROESG® Management
Return to a growth trajectory by transforming focus markets, business structure, and our behavior
Key strategies
1. Invest management resources into growth businesses
- Strengthen and expand overseas and B2B businesses of food segment, and pharmaceutical business as growth drivers
2. Keep and improve stable cash flow
- Enhance competitive advantage by pursuing added value
- Review business portfolio and improve capital efficiency
Fusion of sustainability and business strategies ("Trade-on")
3. Promote human capital strategy linked to management strategy
9 © Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.
*ROESG is a registered trademark for a management indicator developed by Kunio Ito, a professor at Hitotsubashi University.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2024 02:04:03 UTC.