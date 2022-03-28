Meiji : Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Repurchase of Own Shares

March 28, 2022

Name of Company: Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Name of Representative: Kazuo Kawamura, CEO, President and Representative Director

Code Number: 2269, 1st Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Repurchase of Own Shares (Acquisition of own shares under the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Corporation Law of Japan)

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. today announces the status of the repurchase of its own shares conducted under Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same law, as described below.

Meiji Holdings announces that this repurchase of own shares, based on the above resolution at its Board of Directors meeting held on November 9, 2021, has completed as below.

1. Class of shares Common stock 2. Aggregate number of shares repurchased 892,100 shares 3. Aggregate amount paid for repurchase JPY 6,018,305,000 4. Period of repurchase From March 1, 2022 to March 25, 2022 5. Method of repurchase Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Account day basis)

Note 1

Detail of the resolutions regarding the repurchase of own shares approved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on November 9, 2021

(1) Class of shares Common stock

(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased 5 million shares (maximum)

(3.3 % of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock)

(3) Total amount to be paid for repurchase JPY 30 billion (maximum) (4) Period of repurchase From November 10, 2021 to March 31, 2022 (5) Method of repurchase Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (6) Other

We plan to retire all shares repurchased under this program by resolution of the Board of Directors, pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act.

Note 2

Aggregate number and aggregate price of shares repurchased as of March 25, 2022 based on the resolution adopted by the Board of Directors on November 9, 2021.

(1) Aggregate number of shares repurchased 4,313,900 shares

(2) Aggregate price of shares repurchased JPY 29,989,737,000 #####

Disclaimer: This English translation is prepared for the readers' convenience. When there are any discrepancies between the original Japanese version and English translation version, the original Japanese version always prevails.