Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Meiji Holdings Co Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2269   JP3918000005

MEIJI HOLDINGS CO LTD

(2269)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meiji : Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Repurchase of Own Shares

03/28/2022 | 02:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 28, 2022

Name of Company: Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Name of Representative: Kazuo Kawamura, CEO, President and Representative Director

Code Number: 2269, 1st Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Repurchase of Own Shares (Acquisition of own shares under the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Corporation Law of Japan)

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. today announces the status of the repurchase of its own shares conducted under Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same law, as described below.

Meiji Holdings announces that this repurchase of own shares, based on the above resolution at its Board of Directors meeting held on November 9, 2021, has completed as below.

1.

Class of shares

Common stock

2.

Aggregate number of shares repurchased

892,100 shares

3.

Aggregate amount paid for repurchase

JPY 6,018,305,000

4.

Period of repurchase

From March 1, 2022 to March 25, 2022

5.

Method of repurchase

Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Account day basis)

Note 1

Detail of the resolutions regarding the repurchase of own shares approved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on November 9, 2021

  • (1) Class of shares Common stock

  • (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased 5 million shares (maximum)

(3.3 % of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock)

(3) Total amount to be paid for repurchase

JPY 30 billion (maximum)

(4) Period of repurchase

From November 10, 2021 to March 31, 2022

(5) Method of repurchase

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(6) Other

We plan to retire all shares repurchased under this program by resolution of the Board of Directors, pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act.

Note 2

Aggregate number and aggregate price of shares repurchased as of March 25, 2022 based on the resolution adopted by the Board of Directors on November 9, 2021.

  • (1) Aggregate number of shares repurchased 4,313,900 shares

  • (2) Aggregate price of shares repurchased JPY 29,989,737,000 #####

Disclaimer: This English translation is prepared for the readers' convenience. When there are any discrepancies between the original Japanese version and English translation version, the original Japanese version always prevails.

Disclaimer

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 06:20:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEIJI HOLDINGS CO LTD
02:21aMEIJI : Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Repurchase of Own Shares
PU
03/01MEIJI : Notice Concerning the Status of Repurchase of Own Shares
PU
02/09Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending Mar..
CI
02/09Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
02/01MEIJI : Notice Concerning the Status of Repurchase of Own Shares
PU
01/25Nikki 225 Down 1.7% on Pandemic, Ukraine Tensions, Wall Street Cues
MT
01/04Meiji Buys Back $55 Million Shares in December; Unit Takes Over Agrochemicals Business ..
MT
01/04Japan Index Starts 2022 with Strong Profits; Meiji Unit Takes Over Agrochemicals Busine..
MT
01/04MEIJI : Notice Concerning the Status of Repurchase of Own Shares
PU
01/04Tranche Update on Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 007 B 8 257 M 8 257 M
Net income 2022 84 517 M 693 M 693 M
Net Debt 2022 28 834 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 2,35%
Capitalization 959 B 7 863 M 7 863 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 17 832
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart MEIJI HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Meiji Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEIJI HOLDINGS CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6 770,00 JPY
Average target price 7 370,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuo Kawamura President, CEO & Representative Director
Koichiro Shiozaki CFO, Director, Head-Accounting & Finance
Daikichiro Kobayashi Co-COO, Director & Executive Officer
Katsunari Matsuda Co-COO, Director & Executive Officer
Tomochika Iwashita Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEIJI HOLDINGS CO LTD-1.31%7 863
NESTLÉ S.A.-6.47%353 566
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.22%85 410
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY38.32%52 586
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.44%48 126
THE HERSHEY COMPANY10.80%43 998