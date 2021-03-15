Meiji : Notice concerning Issuance of Sustainability Bonds

March 15, 2021

Name of Company: Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Name of Representative: Kazuo Kawamura, CEO, President and Representative Director

Code Number: 2269, 1st Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Notice concerning Issuance of Sustainability Bonds

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (President and Representative Director, CEO: Kazuo Kawamura) is pleased to announce the issuance of sustainability bonds (the Bonds) through a public offering on Japanese markets in April. The Bonds (10th series of unsecured corporate bonds) is to be issued based on our Sustainability Finance Framework*1,*2 announced on January 15, 2021. For this bond issuance, we submitted a revised Shelf Registration Statement to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau today.

1. Background and Purpose

As food and health professionals, through our business activities and environmental initiatives, we strive to create new value and contribute to the realization of a future society where all people can lead happy, healthy lives. In the Meiji Group 2026 Vision, we position contributions to societal problems as one of our core policies. We drafted the Meiji Group Sustainability 2026 Vision (the Sustainability Vision) to outline specific policies towards achieving this goal. The Sustainability Vision outlines three main themes - Healthier Lives, Caring for the Earth, and A Richer Society. The Sustainability Vision also outlines the common theme of engaging in Sustainable Procurement.

Concept image for the Sustainability Vision

We also outlined Meiji Green Engagement for 2050*3 (the Environmental Vision), our long-term environmental vision. The Environmental Vision is to identify long-term environmental issues and contribute to a sustainable society. Meiji Green Engagement for 2050 outlines initiatives for collaborating with various stakeholders in four activity domains: Climate Change, Water Resources, Resource Recycling, and Pollution Prevention. This Vision reflects our commitment to engaging in dialogue about the environment, to fulfilling our promises concerning environmental action, and our desire to make contributions to the environment. By engaging in global environmental issues, we will strive for a healthy future, for people and for the earth. Our promise is to help maintain a healthy global environment. Our employees will proactively engage in

activities that contribute to realize a sustainable global environment.

Concept image for the Environmental Vision

Through this Framework, we will aggressively use sustainability financing as capital to fund activities aimed at realizing the Sustainability Vision and the Environmental Vision.

Disclaimer: This English translation is prepared for the readers' convenience. When there are any discrepancies between the original Japanese version and English translation version, the original Japanese version always prevails.

2. Outline of Issuance

(1) Maturity 5 years (scheduled) (2) Issue amount JPY 10.0 billion (scheduled) (3) Issue date April 2021 (scheduled) (4) Lead managers Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. (5) Structuring agent*4 Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (6) Use of Proceeds Procured capital will be allocated towards the following. 1. Sustainable cocoa bean procurement

2. Supporting cocoa farmers (Meiji Cocoa Support)

3. Developing a responsible supply chain

4. Energy efficiency and energy creation at domestic and overseas plants

5. Securing and conserving domestic and overseas marine resources

6. Switching to environmentally friendly packaging (plastic - paper) 7. Local biodiversity conservation activities

8. Capital investments and R&D for initiatives related to infant nutrition (General infant formulas and special formulas)

9. R&D and capital investments in infectious disease prevention

10. R&D related to extending healthy lifespans

11. Activities contributing to fostering of future generations (7) Third-party assessment To create a sustainability finance framework*2, we obtained an assessment score of SU1(F), the highest score possible, in the Sustainability Finance Framework Assessment conducted by the Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR), a third-party entity.

*1 Capital procurement that both (1) contributes to resolving societal issues (social procurement) and (2) has the effect of improving the environment (green procurement)

*2 For detail of our sustainability finance framework, please refer to the announcement on January 15, 2021.

Notice concerning the Creation of Sustainability Finance Frameworkhttps://www.meiji.com/global/news/2021/pdf/210115_01.pdf

*3 For detail of Meiji Green Engagement for 2050, please refer to the announcement on March 1, 2021.

Meiji Group Outlines Long-term Environmental Vision, Meiji Green Engagement For 2050https://www.meiji.com/global/news/2021/pdf/210301_01.pdf

*4 A supporter of the issuance of sustainability bonds by giving advice on the formulation of sustainability finance frameworks and on obtaining Second-Party Opinions.

#####

2