Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.    2269   JP3918000005

MEIJI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2269)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meiji : Notice concerning Issuance of Sustainability Bonds

03/15/2021 | 02:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 15, 2021

Name of Company: Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Name of Representative: Kazuo Kawamura, CEO, President and Representative Director

Code Number: 2269, 1st Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Notice concerning Issuance of Sustainability Bonds

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (President and Representative Director, CEO: Kazuo Kawamura) is pleased to announce the issuance of sustainability bonds (the Bonds) through a public offering on Japanese markets in April. The Bonds (10th series of unsecured corporate bonds) is to be issued based on our Sustainability Finance Framework*1,*2 announced on January 15, 2021. For this bond issuance, we submitted a revised Shelf Registration Statement to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau today.

1. Background and Purpose

As food and health professionals, through our business activities and environmental initiatives, we strive to create new value and contribute to the realization of a future society where all people can lead happy, healthy lives. In the Meiji Group 2026 Vision, we position contributions to societal problems as one of our core policies. We drafted the Meiji Group Sustainability 2026 Vision (the Sustainability Vision) to outline specific policies towards achieving this goal. The Sustainability Vision outlines three main themes - Healthier Lives, Caring for the Earth, and A Richer Society. The Sustainability Vision also outlines the common theme of engaging in Sustainable Procurement.

Concept image for the Sustainability Vision

We also outlined Meiji Green Engagement for 2050*3 (the Environmental Vision), our long-term environmental vision. The Environmental Vision is to identify long-term environmental issues and contribute to a sustainable society. Meiji Green Engagement for 2050 outlines initiatives for collaborating with various stakeholders in four activity domains: Climate Change, Water Resources, Resource Recycling, and Pollution Prevention. This Vision reflects our commitment to engaging in dialogue about the environment, to fulfilling our promises concerning environmental action, and our desire to make contributions to the environment. By engaging in global environmental issues, we will strive for a healthy future, for people and for the earth. Our promise is to help maintain a healthy global environment. Our employees will proactively engage in

activities that contribute to realize a sustainable global environment.

Concept image for the Environmental Vision

Through this Framework, we will aggressively use sustainability financing as capital to fund activities aimed at realizing the Sustainability Vision and the Environmental Vision.

Disclaimer: This English translation is prepared for the readers' convenience. When there are any discrepancies between the original Japanese version and English translation version, the original Japanese version always prevails.

2. Outline of Issuance

(1) Maturity

5 years (scheduled)

(2) Issue amount

JPY 10.0 billion (scheduled)

(3) Issue date

April 2021 (scheduled)

(4) Lead managers

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd.

(5) Structuring agent*4

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

(6) Use of Proceeds

Procured capital will be allocated towards the following.

  • 1. Sustainable cocoa bean procurement

  • 2. Supporting cocoa farmers (Meiji Cocoa Support)

  • 3. Developing a responsible supply chain

  • 4. Energy efficiency and energy creation at domestic and overseas plants

  • 5. Securing and conserving domestic and overseas marine resources

  • 6. Switching to environmentally friendly packaging (plastic - paper)

  • 7. Local biodiversity conservation activities

  • 8. Capital investments and R&D for initiatives related to infant nutrition (General infant formulas and special formulas)

  • 9. R&D and capital investments in infectious disease prevention

  • 10. R&D related to extending healthy lifespans

  • 11. Activities contributing to fostering of future generations

(7) Third-party assessment

To create a sustainability finance framework*2, we obtained an assessment score of SU1(F), the highest score possible, in the Sustainability Finance Framework Assessment conducted by the Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR), a third-party entity.

*1 Capital procurement that both (1) contributes to resolving societal issues (social procurement) and (2) has the effect of improving the environment (green procurement)

*2 For detail of our sustainability finance framework, please refer to the announcement on January 15, 2021.

Notice concerning the Creation of Sustainability Finance Frameworkhttps://www.meiji.com/global/news/2021/pdf/210115_01.pdf

*3 For detail of Meiji Green Engagement for 2050, please refer to the announcement on March 1, 2021.

Meiji Group Outlines Long-term Environmental Vision, Meiji Green Engagement For 2050https://www.meiji.com/global/news/2021/pdf/210301_01.pdf

*4 A supporter of the issuance of sustainability bonds by giving advice on the formulation of sustainability finance frameworks and on obtaining Second-Party Opinions.

#####

2

Disclaimer

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 06:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MEIJI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
02:03aMEIJI  : Notice concerning Issuance of Sustainability Bonds
PU
12:38aMEIJI  : to form subsidiary in Hanoi to boost baby formula sales
AQ
03/01Japanese companies go high-tech in the battle against food waste
RE
02/28MEIJI  : Outlines Long-term Environmental Vision, Meiji Green Engagement For 205..
PU
02/09MEIJI  : Posts Lower Attributable Profit in April-December 2020
MT
02/09MEIJI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.  : 3rd quarter results
CO
01/17MEIJI  : Creates Sustainability Finance Framework
MT
2020MEIJI  : to boost ice cream production in China
AQ
2020MEIJI  : Fiscal H1 Profit Slips 10% as Revenue Slides
MT
2020MEIJI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.  : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 194 B 10 937 M 10 937 M
Net income 2021 66 764 M 611 M 611 M
Net Debt 2021 69 155 M 633 M 633 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 1 029 B 9 438 M 9 420 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart MEIJI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEIJI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 8 765,00 JPY
Last Close Price 7 090,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kazuo Kawamura President, CEO & Representative Director
Koichiro Shiozaki CFO, Director, Head-Accounting & Finance
Daikichiro Kobayashi Co-COO, Director & Executive Officer
Katsunari Matsuda Co-COO, Director & Executive Officer
Tomochika Iwashita Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEIJI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.34%9 438
NESTLÉ S.A.-4.09%303 207
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.74%80 307
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.95%46 615
DANONE8.11%45 076
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-1.14%35 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ