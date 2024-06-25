CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The Directors of Meikles Limited wish to advise shareholders that the Company is in discussions to dispose of certain of its assets.

The proposed disposal transaction may constitute a "Category 1" transaction under Section 253 of SI134/2019. Accordingly, the Company would be seeking the approval of its shareholders for the proposed disposal at an Extraordinary General Meeting (''EGM') to be convened at a future date. If concluded, the transaction may have a material effect on the Company's shares.

The Directors advise the shareholders of Meikles Limited and the public to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of Meikles Limited.

By Order of the Board

JRT Moxon

Non-Executive Chairman

25 June 2024