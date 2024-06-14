The Board declared a final dividend of 0.75 US$ cents per share on 30 May 2024, taking the total dividend for the financial year to 1.35 US$ cents per share, including an interim dividend of 0.60 US$ cents.

The consolidated inflation adjusted financial statements from which this abridged version has been extracted, have been audited by Ernst & Young Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe). An unqualified opinion has been issued on the inflation adjusted financial statements. The audit report also includes key audit matters with regards to Modifications of Right of Use Assets and Lease Liabilities. The auditor's report is available for inspection at the Company's registered office.

#Due to the change in financial year-end in the prior year, the comparative financial results are for the eleven months period ended 28 February 2023.

*Historical cost financial highlights are provided only as supplementary information. The primary financial information is the inflation adjusted financial highlights. The auditor's opinion relates only to the inflation adjusted financial results.

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2024

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST % Change % Change ZWL Billion Feb 2024 vs ZWL Billion Feb 2024 vs Feb 2023* Feb 2023* Revenue 10,447 102% 2,103 811% Net operating costs 2,699 121% 544 937% Profit before tax 861 383% 39 173% Profit after tax 469 430% 25 103% Basic and diluted earnings per share (ZWL cents) 115,032.08 555% 4,878.69 104% Headline earnings per share (ZWL cents) 111,685.48 534% 2,200.95 -8%

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

It gives me pleasure to present the Chairman's Report for the year ended 29 February 2024.

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

The financial year under review was characterised by continued local currency depreciation. The ZWL fell from 889 per USD at the beginning of March 2023 to 14,912 at the end of February 2024. In response to ZWL instability, USD was widely used in pricing and transacting in the economy. According to a survey on consumer spending conducted by the Zimbabwe Statistical Agency (Zimstat), 80% of the economic transactions were conducted in USD, while 20% were in ZWL.

During the fourth quarter of the year under review, stocks were priced predominantly in USD, with few suppliers accepting settlement in ZWL. The RBZ exchange control regulation, which required businesses to charge a maximum of 10% margin above the interbank exchange rate in setting ZWL prices, was enforced only on formal retail. This led to higher USD prices for formal retail than for informal players.

GROUP FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The Company changed its financial year-end last year from March to February. Consequently, the comparative financial results are for eleven months. Commentary on financial performance is based on inflation adjusted figures.

Group revenue grew to ZWL10.4 trillion (Previous year: ZWL5.2 trillion), representing a 102% increase with growth across all the segments. The gross profit margin was maintained at 22.8%, the same as last year, despite the exchange rate-induced volatility in the prices of goods.

Group net operating costs increased by 121%, reflecting the impact of the depreciating exchange rate. Most prices, including wages and salaries, were pegged in USD and converted to ZWL at exchange rates prevailing at settlement.

Finance costs increased by 21% to ZWL27.5 billion. IFRS 16 interest charges accounted for ZWL23 billion of the total finance costs.

The exchange loss arose primarily from the remeasurement of USD-denominated creditors for the supermarket segment at the exchange rate ruling at year-end. Creditors contributed 94% of the gross exchange loss of ZWL444.3 billion. Exchange gains on the remeasurement of bankbalances and receivables denominated in foreign currency were ZWL120.1 billion, and this, combined with the exchange losses, resulted in a net exchange loss of ZWL324.2 billion.

Profit after tax increased to ZWL 469.5 billion from ZWL88.6 billion the previous year. The effective tax rate of 45.5% was much higher than the statutory tax rate of 24.7% for the year due mainly to the disallowed intermediated money transfer tax of ZWL114 billion.

Other comprehensive income was ZWL359.6 billion, up from ZWL22.4 billion last year due to the exchange rate movement, which affected the translation of foreign subsidiaries. Total comprehensive income for the year was ZWL829.1 billion, up from ZWL110.9 billion the previous year.

At the end of the reporting period, the group had strong liquidity levels, including US$13.8 million in cash. The current assets ratio was 2.31 times, up from

1.74 times the previous year. The debt-to-equity ratio improved to 3% from 9% the previous year. Lease liabilities for the various store leases accounted for 74% (Previous year: 84%) of the total debt.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

Supermarkets - trading as TM Pick n Pay

Revenue grew by 102% (88% on a like-for-like basis) to ZWL10.4 trillion. Units sold for the year declined by 4.8% due to the combined effect of uncompetitive USD prices for formal retail and depressed consumer demand. The authorities controlled the in-store exchange rate used by formal retail players, while informal players used higher exchange rates, giving them a competitive edge. Despite this impediment, units sold in the second half of the financial year recovered by 5.2 percentage points, reducing the full-year deficit to 4.8% from 10% at the half-year mark.

Revenue received in foreign currency during the year was below 20% of the total revenue. This fell far short of the average mix of transactions conducted in foreign currency in the economy, which was 80% in USD, due to the uneven enforcement of the in-store exchange rate policy.

The gross profit margin was maintained at 23% from last year despite the volatility of ZWL prices. Operating costs increased by 110% due to the constant movement in the exchange rate.