FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST*
12 MONTHS ENDED
12 MONTHS ENDED
29 FEB 2024
% change
29 FEB 2024
% change
AUDITED
Feb 2024 vs
UNAUDITED
Feb 2024 vs
ZWL 000
Feb 2023#
ZWL 000
Feb 2023#
Revenue
10,447,654,157
102%
2,103,444,298
811%
Profit before tax
860,876,208
383%
39,472,053
173%
Profit for the year
469,463,733
430%
24,978,819
103%
Basic and diluted earnings per share (ZWL cents)
115,032.08
555%
4,878.69
104%
Headline earnings per share (ZWL cents)
111,685.48
534%
2,200.95
-8%
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST*
YEAR ENDED
YEAR ENDED
29 FEB 2024
% change
29 FEB 2024
% change
AUDITED
Feb 2024 vs
UNAUDITED
Feb 2024 vs
ZWL 000
Feb 2023
ZWL 000
Feb 2023
Total assets
2,190,062,912
53%
923,487,421
1,082%
Total equity
1,374,794,408
95%
404,844,029
840%
Total liabilities
815,268,504
12%
518,643,392
1,379%
*Historical cost financial highlights are provided only as supplementary information. The primary financial information is the inflation adjusted financial highlights. The auditor's opinion relates only to the inflation adjusted financial results.
#Due to the change in financial year-end in the prior year, the comparative financial results are for the eleven months period ended 28 February 2023.
Auditor's Statement
The consolidated inflation adjusted financial statements from which this abridged version has been extracted, have been audited by Ernst & Young Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe). An unqualified opinion has been issued on the inflation adjusted financial statements. The audit report also includes key audit matters with regards to Modifications of Right of Use Assets and Lease Liabilities. The auditor's report is available for inspection at the Company's registered office.
The Audit Partner for this engagement was Fungai Kuipa (PAAB Practising certificate number 335).
Dividend Declaration
The Board declared a final dividend of 0.75 US$ cents per share on 30 May 2024, taking the total dividend for the financial year to 1.35 US$ cents per share, including an interim dividend of 0.60 US$ cents.
J.R.T. Moxon
Chairman
10 June 2024
Directors: J.R.T. Moxon (Chairman); R. Chidembo; C.C. Chitiyo; S.P. Cranswick; S.J. Hammond; J.A. Mushore; M.J.S. Moxon*; T. Muzvagwandoga*;
M. Mycroft*; K. Ncube*
*Executive
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2024
CONTENTS
Page
Financial Highlights
2
Chairman's Statement
2 - 4
Independent Auditor's Report -
5 - 8
Is for the complete set of Consolidated Financial Statements, and available for inspection at the Company's registered office
Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
9
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
10
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
11
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
12
Notes to the Abridged Consolidated Financial Results
13 - 24
Key performance measures
25
Corporate Information
26
TM PnP Supermarket Village Walk, Harare
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2024
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
% Change
% Change
ZWL Billion
Feb 2024 vs
ZWL Billion
Feb 2024 vs
Feb 2023*
Feb 2023*
Revenue
10,447
102%
2,103
811%
Net operating costs
2,699
121%
544
937%
Profit before tax
861
383%
39
173%
Profit after tax
469
430%
25
103%
Basic and diluted earnings per share (ZWL cents)
115,032.08
555%
4,878.69
104%
Headline earnings per share (ZWL cents)
111,685.48
534%
2,200.95
-8%
*Due to the change in financial year-end in the prior year, the comparative financial results are for the eleven months period ended 28 February 2023.
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
It gives me pleasure to present the Chairman's Report for the year ended 29 February 2024.
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
The financial year under review was characterised by continued local currency depreciation. The ZWL fell from 889 per USD at the beginning of March 2023 to 14,912 at the end of February 2024. In response to ZWL instability, USD was widely used in pricing and transacting in the economy. According to a survey on consumer spending conducted by the Zimbabwe Statistical Agency (Zimstat), 80% of the economic transactions were conducted in USD, while 20% were in ZWL.
During the fourth quarter of the year under review, stocks were priced predominantly in USD, with few suppliers accepting settlement in ZWL. The RBZ exchange control regulation, which required businesses to charge a maximum of 10% margin above the interbank exchange rate in setting ZWL prices, was enforced only on formal retail. This led to higher USD prices for formal retail than for informal players.
GROUP FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
The Company changed its financial year-end last year from March to February. Consequently, the comparative financial results are for eleven months. Commentary on financial performance is based on inflation adjusted figures.
Group revenue grew to ZWL10.4 trillion (Previous year: ZWL5.2 trillion), representing a 102% increase with growth across all the segments. The gross profit margin was maintained at 22.8%, the same as last year, despite the exchange rate-induced volatility in the prices of goods.
Group net operating costs increased by 121%, reflecting the impact of the depreciating exchange rate. Most prices, including wages and salaries, were pegged in USD and converted to ZWL at exchange rates prevailing at settlement.
Finance costs increased by 21% to ZWL27.5 billion. IFRS 16 interest charges accounted for ZWL23 billion of the total finance costs.
The exchange loss arose primarily from the remeasurement of USD-denominated creditors for the supermarket segment at the exchange rate ruling at year-end. Creditors contributed 94% of the gross exchange loss of ZWL444.3 billion. Exchange gains on the remeasurement of bankbalances and receivables denominated in foreign currency were ZWL120.1 billion, and this, combined with the exchange losses, resulted in a net exchange loss of ZWL324.2 billion.
Profit after tax increased to ZWL 469.5 billion from ZWL88.6 billion the previous year. The effective tax rate of 45.5% was much higher than the statutory tax rate of 24.7% for the year due mainly to the disallowed intermediated money transfer tax of ZWL114 billion.
Other comprehensive income was ZWL359.6 billion, up from ZWL22.4 billion last year due to the exchange rate movement, which affected the translation of foreign subsidiaries. Total comprehensive income for the year was ZWL829.1 billion, up from ZWL110.9 billion the previous year.
At the end of the reporting period, the group had strong liquidity levels, including US$13.8 million in cash. The current assets ratio was 2.31 times, up from
1.74 times the previous year. The debt-to-equity ratio improved to 3% from 9% the previous year. Lease liabilities for the various store leases accounted for 74% (Previous year: 84%) of the total debt.
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
Supermarkets - trading as TM Pick n Pay
Revenue grew by 102% (88% on a like-for-like basis) to ZWL10.4 trillion. Units sold for the year declined by 4.8% due to the combined effect of uncompetitive USD prices for formal retail and depressed consumer demand. The authorities controlled the in-store exchange rate used by formal retail players, while informal players used higher exchange rates, giving them a competitive edge. Despite this impediment, units sold in the second half of the financial year recovered by 5.2 percentage points, reducing the full-year deficit to 4.8% from 10% at the half-year mark.
Revenue received in foreign currency during the year was below 20% of the total revenue. This fell far short of the average mix of transactions conducted in foreign currency in the economy, which was 80% in USD, due to the uneven enforcement of the in-store exchange rate policy.
The gross profit margin was maintained at 23% from last year despite the volatility of ZWL prices. Operating costs increased by 110% due to the constant movement in the exchange rate.
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2024
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT (continued)
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
Supermarkets - trading as TM Pick n Pay
Profit after tax increased by 259% to ZWL335.6 billion.
During the year under review, the segment opened two new stores in Gwanda and along Robert Mugabe Road in Harare. The total capital expenditure was funded from operating cash flows. The segment demonstrated resilience in working capital management, in the face of frequent changes in supplier trading terms.
TM PnP Supermarket, Gwanda
TM PnP Supermarket Robert Mugabe, Harare
Hospitality
Revenue increased by 53% in USD terms. The growth was due to an 8 percentage points increase in room occupancy to 37%, combined with a 15% increase in the average room rate.
Profit after tax increased to ZWL9.2 billion from ZWL 5.6 billion in the previous year.
The Victoria Falls Hotel refurbished room
The Victoria Falls Hotel, Centenary Room
Properties
Revenue increased by 30% in USD terms, reflecting the positive impact of the refurbishment of some of the properties. Profit after tax increased to ZWL40.7 billion from a loss of ZWL7.8 billion in the previous year.
The refurbishment of the property in Masvingo was at an advanced stage at year-end, with completion expected in the second quarter of the Group's financial year. The refurbishment works on the main building in Bulawayo will commence in due course.
Security Services
Meikles Guard Services generated sufficient cash flows to fund its operations during the year under review. Profit after tax was ZWL1 billion, down from ZWL2.5 billion the previous year.
SUSTAINABILITY
The Group continues to progress in reducing negative environmental impacts from its operations. Some of the activities in the Group's operational plans include annual tree planting, refrigeration equipment upgrades, promoting biodegradable carrier bags, and changes in waste handling methods. In addition, the Group has incorporated sustainability issues in its governance processes and structures.
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2024
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT (continued)
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TM Pick n Pay and Meikles Foundation contributed to humanity's fight against cancer through awareness campaigns and chemotherapy drug donations. We also contributed to reducing hunger and providing education by donating food and stationery hampers to various vulnerable groups across the communities where the Group operates.
DIVIDEND
The Board declared a final dividend of 0.75 US$ cents per share, taking the total dividend for the financial year to 1.35 US$ cents per share, including an interim dividend of 0.6 US$ cents per share.
DIRECTORATE
There were no changes in directorship during the period under review.
OUTLOOK
The Group focuses on adapting to evolving economic conditions, including the new currency, the Zimbabwe Gold. The Group will continue with the planned development projects, primarily in the supermarket and properties segments.
APPRECIATION
I would like to thank our customers and suppliers for their continued support and our shareholders and other stakeholders, including regulatory authorities, for their assistance and guidance. I also extend my gratitude and appreciation to fellow directors, management, and staff for their dedication and commitment.
J. R. T. Moxon
Chairman
10 June 2024
Thomas Meikle Properties Mutare Market
