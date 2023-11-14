NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Notice of the results of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the members of Meikles Limited

The Directors of Meikles Limited wish to advise shareholders that as per the notice published on 12 October 2023, the Company held the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 2 November 2023. The results of the proposed resolutions are as follows:

Resolution

Results

Ordinary Resolution number 1

Passed

To receive, consider and adopt the financial statements for the eleventh- month

period ended 28 February 2023 together with the reports of the Directors and

Auditors thereon.

Ordinary Resolution number 2

Passed

2.1 To consider the re-appointment of the following Director who retires by

rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-election:

John Ralph Thomas Moxon

Ordinary Resolution number 2

Passed

2.2 To consider the re-appointment of the following Director who retires by

rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-election:

James Andrew Mushore

Ordinary Resolution number 2

Passed

2.3 To confirm Directors' fees amounting to ZWL 106,499,000 for the

eleventh-month period ended 28 February 2023.

Ordinary Resolution number 3

Passed

3.1 To approve the auditors' fees of ZWL 466,016,000 and ZWL 118,268,000

for the Group and the Company respectively for the eleventh-month period

ended 28 February 2023.

Ordinary Resolution number 3

Passed

3.2 To appoint Ernst and Young Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe) as the

Auditors of the Company and Group for the year ending 28 February 2024.

By order of the Board

T MPOFU

COMPANY SECRETARY

14 November 2023

Directors: JRT Moxon (Chairman); R Chidembo; CC Chitiyo; SP Cranswick; SJ Hammond; MJS Moxon*; JA Mushore; T Muzvagwandoga*;

MR Mycroft*; K Ncube* *Executive

