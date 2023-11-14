NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Notice of the results of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the members of Meikles Limited
The Directors of Meikles Limited wish to advise shareholders that as per the notice published on 12 October 2023, the Company held the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 2 November 2023. The results of the proposed resolutions are as follows:
Resolution
Results
Ordinary Resolution number 1
Passed
To receive, consider and adopt the financial statements for the eleventh- month
period ended 28 February 2023 together with the reports of the Directors and
Auditors thereon.
Ordinary Resolution number 2
Passed
2.1 To consider the re-appointment of the following Director who retires by
rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-election:
John Ralph Thomas Moxon
Ordinary Resolution number 2
Passed
2.2 To consider the re-appointment of the following Director who retires by
rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-election:
James Andrew Mushore
Ordinary Resolution number 2
Passed
2.3 To confirm Directors' fees amounting to ZWL 106,499,000 for the
eleventh-month period ended 28 February 2023.
Ordinary Resolution number 3
Passed
3.1 To approve the auditors' fees of ZWL 466,016,000 and ZWL 118,268,000
for the Group and the Company respectively for the eleventh-month period
ended 28 February 2023.
Ordinary Resolution number 3
Passed
3.2 To appoint Ernst and Young Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe) as the
Auditors of the Company and Group for the year ending 28 February 2024.
By order of the Board
T MPOFU
COMPANY SECRETARY
14 November 2023
Directors: JRT Moxon (Chairman); R Chidembo; CC Chitiyo; SP Cranswick; SJ Hammond; MJS Moxon*; JA Mushore; T Muzvagwandoga*;
MR Mycroft*; K Ncube* *Executive
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Meikles Limited published this content on 14 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2023 07:09:35 UTC.