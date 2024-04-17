FY2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Briefing
November 16, 2023
（Securities Identification Code: 6787）
FY2023 1st Half Results
(100 million yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Year-on-Year
1st Hlf (R)
1st Hlf (R)
Diff.
%
Net Sales
817
862
45
5.5%
Operating
46
42
-4
-8.7%
Income
5.7%
4.9%
Ordinary
87
68
-19
-21.8%
Income
10.7%
7.8%
Net
64
52
-12
-18.8%
Income
7.9%
6.0%
Average FX rate
135.31
142.61
(JPY/USD)
Dividend
27 yen
27 yen
per share
4
Net Sales and Operating Income by Product Application
(100 million yen)
FY2022 1st Half Results
FY2023 1st Half Resuts
PCB
EMS/ODM
Total
PCB
EMS/ODM
Total
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Net Sales Income
Net Sales Income
Net Sales Income
Net Sales Income
Net Sales Income
Net Sales Income
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
Automotive
417
28
13
0
430
28
452
28
20
1
472
29
6.7%
0.0%
6.5%
6.2%
5.0%
6.1%
Smartphones
142
7
142
7
115
4
115
4
Tablets
4.9%
4.9%
3.5%
3.5%
Package
2
0
2
0
2
-4
2
-4
0.0%
0.0%
-200.0%
-200.0%
SSD
48
7
48
7
36
4
36
4
IoT Module
14.6%
14.6%
11.1%
11.1%
AI Appliances
136
3
59
1
195
4
109
6
128
3
237
9
Industrial Equipment
Amusement
Other Substrates
2.2%
1.7%
2.1%
5.5%
2.3%
3.8%
Total
745
45
72
1
817
46
714
38
148
4
862
42
6.0%
1.4%
5.7%
5.3%
2.7%
4.9%
5
Full-Year Outlook FY2023 (Consolidated)(100 million yen)
FY2023
Revision
2nd Half
Full Year
Previous
Difference
(%)
Forecast
Forecast
Forecast
Net Sales
868
1,730
1,650
80
4.8%
Operating
58
100
90
10
11.1%
Income
6.7%
5.8%
5.5%
36
45.0%
Ordinary
48
116
80
Income
5.5%
6.7%
4.8%
Net
41
93
62
31
50.0%
Income
4.7%
5.4%
3.8%
Average FX rate
135
138.80
130
(JPY/USD)
Dividend
28 yen
55 yen
50 yen
per share
7
Full-Year Outlook FY2023 (Consolidated) (Breakdown by Product Application)
(100 million yen)
FY2023 2st Half (Forecast)
FY2023 Full Year (Forecast)
PCB
EMS/ODM
Total
PCB
EMS/ODM
Total
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Net Sales
Income
Net Sales
Income
Net Sales
Income
Net Sales
Income
Net Sales
Income
Net Sales
Income
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
Automotive
455
35
33
1
488
36
907
63
53
2
960
65
7.7%
3.0%
7.4%
6.9%
3.8%
6.8%
Smartphones
130
14
130
14
245
18
245
18
Tablets
10.8%
10.8%
7.3%
7.3%
Package
2
-6
2
-6
4
-10
4
-10
-300.0%
-300.0%
-250.0%
-250.0%
SSD
51
4
51
4
87
8
87
8
IoT Module
7.8%
7.8%
9.2%
9.2%
AI Appliances
86
6
111
4
197
10
195
12
239
7
434
19
Industrial Equipment
Amusement
Other Substrates
7.0%
3.6%
5.1%
6.2%
2.9%
4.4%
Total
724
53
144
5
868
58
1,438
91
292
9 1,730
100
7.3%
3.5%
6.7%
6.3%
3.1%
5.8%
8
Net Sales by Product Specification
(100 million yen)
■ MLB ■ HDI ■ Flexible ■ High Dissipation ■Package ■ Other Substrates ■ EMS/ODM
FY2023 2nd Hlf
Forecast
FY2023 1st Hlf
Result
FY2022 2nd Hlf
Result
FY2022 1st Hlf
Result
9
Half Year Trend of Net Sales/Operating Income/Others (100 million yen)
■ Net Sales ■ Operating Income ―OP Margin
FY2017
FY2017
FY2018
FY2018
FY2019
FY2019
FY2020
FY2020
FY2021
FY2021
FY2022
FY2022
FY2023
FY2023
1st Hlf
2nd Hlf
1st Hlf
2nd Hlf
1st Hlf
2nd Hlf
1st Hlf
2nd Hlf
1st Hlf
2nd Hlf
1st Hlf
2nd Hlf
1st Hlf
2nd Hlf
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
CAPEX
96
150
120
107
144
174
200
EBITDA
DE Ratio
Capital Adequacy
Ratio
133
152
121
141
213
193
206
1.4
1.7
2.0
1.7
1.1
0.9
0.8
30.0%
27.8%
25.1%
28.6%
34.7%
38.2%
41.1%
10
