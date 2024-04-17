FY2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Briefing

November 16, 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements concerning Meiko Group's future plans, strategies and performance. However, Meiko does not publish this presentation as a disclosure document based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, rather they represent assumptions and beliefs based on comprehensive data currently available.

Furthermore, the Printed Circuit Board business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that relate to raw material price, conditions of customers' market, technological trends, change of foreign exchange , change of tax rules and regulations, disasters, international conflicts and other factors. Meiko therefore wishes to caution that actual results may differ materially from our expectations.

■FY2023 Key Financials

■Outlook For The Current Term

■Status of New

Businesses

Tendo Factory

Ishinomaki Factory No.2

Vietnam Plant No.3

3

FY2023 1st Half Results

(100 million yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Year-on-Year

1st Hlf (R)

1st Hlf (R)

Diff.

%

Net Sales

817

862

45

5.5%

Operating

46

42

-4

-8.7%

Income

5.7%

4.9%

Ordinary

87

68

-19

-21.8%

Income

10.7%

7.8%

Net

64

52

-12

-18.8%

Income

7.9%

6.0%

Average FX rate

135.31

142.61

(JPY/USD)

Dividend

27 yen

27 yen

per share

4

Net Sales and Operating Income by Product Application

(100 million yen)

FY2022 1st Half Results

FY2023 1st Half Resuts

PCB

EMS/ODM

Total

PCB

EMS/ODM

Total

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Net Sales Income

Net Sales Income

Net Sales Income

Net Sales Income

Net Sales Income

Net Sales Income

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

Automotive

417

28

13

0

430

28

452

28

20

1

472

29

6.7%

0.0%

6.5%

6.2%

5.0%

6.1%

Smartphones

142

7

142

7

115

4

115

4

Tablets

4.9%

4.9%

3.5%

3.5%

Package

2

0

2

0

2

-4

2

-4

0.0%

0.0%

-200.0%

-200.0%

SSD

48

7

48

7

36

4

36

4

IoT Module

14.6%

14.6%

11.1%

11.1%

AI Appliances

136

3

59

1

195

4

109

6

128

3

237

9

Industrial Equipment

Amusement

Other Substrates

2.2%

1.7%

2.1%

5.5%

2.3%

3.8%

Total

745

45

72

1

817

46

714

38

148

4

862

42

6.0%

1.4%

5.7%

5.3%

2.7%

4.9%

5

■FY2023 Key Financials

■Outlook For The Current Term

■Status of New

Businesses

Tendo Factory

Ishinomaki Factory No.2

Vietnam Plant No.3

6

Full-Year Outlook FY2023 (Consolidated)(100 million yen)

FY2023

Revision

2nd Half

Full Year

Previous

Difference

(%)

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

Net Sales

868

1,730

1,650

80

4.8%

Operating

58

100

90

10

11.1%

Income

6.7%

5.8%

5.5%

36

45.0%

Ordinary

48

116

80

Income

5.5%

6.7%

4.8%

Net

41

93

62

31

50.0%

Income

4.7%

5.4%

3.8%

Average FX rate

135

138.80

130

(JPY/USD)

Dividend

28 yen

55 yen

50 yen

per share

7

Full-Year Outlook FY2023 (Consolidated) (Breakdown by Product Application)

(100 million yen)

FY2023 2st Half (Forecast)

FY2023 Full Year (Forecast)

PCB

EMS/ODM

Total

PCB

EMS/ODM

Total

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Net Sales

Income

Net Sales

Income

Net Sales

Income

Net Sales

Income

Net Sales

Income

Net Sales

Income

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

Automotive

455

35

33

1

488

36

907

63

53

2

960

65

7.7%

3.0%

7.4%

6.9%

3.8%

6.8%

Smartphones

130

14

130

14

245

18

245

18

Tablets

10.8%

10.8%

7.3%

7.3%

Package

2

-6

2

-6

4

-10

4

-10

-300.0%

-300.0%

-250.0%

-250.0%

SSD

51

4

51

4

87

8

87

8

IoT Module

7.8%

7.8%

9.2%

9.2%

AI Appliances

86

6

111

4

197

10

195

12

239

7

434

19

Industrial Equipment

Amusement

Other Substrates

7.0%

3.6%

5.1%

6.2%

2.9%

4.4%

Total

724

53

144

5

868

58

1,438

91

292

9 1,730

100

7.3%

3.5%

6.7%

6.3%

3.1%

5.8%

8

Net Sales by Product Specification

(100 million yen)

MLB HDI Flexible High Dissipation ■Package Other Substrates EMS/ODM

FY2023 2nd Hlf

Forecast

FY2023 1st Hlf

Result

FY2022 2nd Hlf

Result

FY2022 1st Hlf

Result

9

Half Year Trend of Net Sales/Operating Income/Others (100 million yen)

Net Sales Operating Income OP Margin

FY2017

FY2017

FY2018

FY2018

FY2019

FY2019

FY2020

FY2020

FY2021

FY2021

FY2022

FY2022

FY2023

FY2023

1st Hlf

2nd Hlf

1st Hlf

2nd Hlf

1st Hlf

2nd Hlf

1st Hlf

2nd Hlf

1st Hlf

2nd Hlf

1st Hlf

2nd Hlf

1st Hlf

2nd Hlf

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

CAPEX

96

150

120

107

144

174

200

EBITDA

DE Ratio

Capital Adequacy

Ratio

133

152

121

141

213

193

206

1.4

1.7

2.0

1.7

1.1

0.9

0.8

30.0%

27.8%

25.1%

28.6%

34.7%

38.2%

41.1%

10

Disclaimer

Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2024 02:07:03 UTC.