FY2023
Financial Results Briefing
May 16, 2024
（Securities Identification Code: 6787）
Disclaimer:
This presentation contains forward-looking statements concerning Meiko Group's future plans, strategies and performance. However, Meiko does not publish this presentation as a disclosure document based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.
These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, rather they represent assumptions and beliefs based on comprehensive data currently available.
Furthermore, the Printed Circuit Board business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that relate to raw material price, conditions of customers' market, technological trends, change of foreign exchange , change of tax rules and regulations, disasters, international conflicts and other factors. Meiko therefore wishes to caution that actual results may differ materially from our expectations.
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
FY2023 (result)
FY2024 (forecast)
Financial Strategy and Shareholder Returns
Future Policies
FY2023 results
- 100 million yen ）
FY2022
FY2023
Year-on-year
result
result
Diff.
%
Net sales
1,673
1,795
122
7.3%
Operating
96
117
21
21.8%
income
5.7%
6.5%
Ordinary
112
143
31
27.2%
income
6.7%
8.0%
Net
88
113
25
27.8%
income
5.3%
6.3%
Average FX rate
136.0
145.3
(JPY/USD)
FY2023 result by Product Application
（ 100 million yen ）
FY2022 results
FY2023 results
Operating
Operating
Net Sales
Income
Net Sales
Income
%
%
Automotive
845
60
947
81
7.1%
8.6%
Smartphone/
271
11
266
21
Tablet
4.1%
7.9%
Semiconductor
5
0
7
-15
Package
0.0%
-214.3%
SSD/
100
10
85
10
IoT Module
10.0%
11.8%
satellite
0
0.0%
0
0
communication
0.0%
0.0%
AI appliances/
249
16
187
11
Industrial Equipment/
Amusement/
Other Substrate
6.4%
5.9%
EMS/ODM
203
-1
303
9
-0.5%
3.0%
Total
1,673
96
1,795
117
5.7%
6.5%
FY2023 (result)
FY2024 (forecast)
Financial Strategy and Shareholder Returns
Future Policies
FY2023 results and FY2024 forecasts
（ 100 million yen ）
FY2022
FY2023
Year-on-year
FY2024
Year-on-year
results
results
forecasts
%
%
Net sales
1,673
1,795
7.3%
1,950
8.7%
Operating
96
117
21.8%
160
37.2%
income
5.7%
6.5%
8.2%
Ordinary
112
143
27.2%
150
5.1%
income
6.7%
8.0%
7.7%
Net
88
113
27.8%
125
10.5%
income
5.3%
6.3%
6.4%
Average FX rate
136.0
145.3
145
(JPY/USD)
FY2024 forecasts by Product Application
（ 100 million yen ）
FY2023 results
FY2024 forecasts
Operating
Operating
Net Sales
Income
Net Sales
Income
%
%
Automotive
947
81
969
95
8.6%
9.8%
Smartphone/
266
21
238
30
Tablet
7.9%
12.6%
Semiconductor
7
-15
10
-17
Package
-214.3%
-170.0%
SSD/
85
10
77
12
IoT Module
11.8%
15.6%
satellite
80
8
communication
10.0%
AI appliances/
187
11
240
21
Amusement/
Industrial Equipment/
Other Substrate
5.9%
8.8%
EMS/ODM
303
9
336
11
3.0%
3.3%
Total
1,795
117
1,950
160
6.5%
8.2%
Net Sales by Product Specification
（100 million yen ）
MLB
HDI PCB
Flexible PCB
High Dissipation PCB
Package
Other Substrates
EMS/ODM
9(0.5%)
Total
10(0.5%)
43(2.2%)
FY2024 forecasts
810
(41.5%)
↑11(1.4%)
722
(37.0%)
↑100(16.1%) 9(0.5%)
41(2.3%)
336
(17.3%)
20(1.0%)
7(0.4%)
1,950
FY2023
results
FY2022
results
799
(44.5%)
↑43(5.7%)
756
(45.2%)
622
(34.7%)
↑-19(-3.0%)48(2.9%)
20(1.2%)
641
(38.3%)
303
(16.8%)
14(0.8%)
5(0.3%)
203
(12.1%)
1,795
1,673
FY2023 (result)
FY2024 (forecast)
Financial Strategy and Shareholder Returns
Future Policies
