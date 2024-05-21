FY2023

Financial Results Briefing

May 16, 2024

This presentation contains forward-looking statements concerning Meiko Group's future plans, strategies and performance. However, Meiko does not publish this presentation as a disclosure document based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, rather they represent assumptions and beliefs based on comprehensive data currently available.

Furthermore, the Printed Circuit Board business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that relate to raw material price, conditions of customers' market, technological trends, change of foreign exchange , change of tax rules and regulations, disasters, international conflicts and other factors. Meiko therefore wishes to caution that actual results may differ materially from our expectations.

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.


FY2023 (result)

FY2024 (forecast)

Financial Strategy and Shareholder Returns

Future Policies

FY2023 results

  • 100 million yen

FY2022

FY2023

Year-on-year

result

result

Diff.

%

Net sales

1,673

1,795

122

7.3%

Operating

96

117

21

21.8%

income

5.7%

6.5%

Ordinary

112

143

31

27.2%

income

6.7%

8.0%

Net

88

113

25

27.8%

income

5.3%

6.3%

Average FX rate

136.0

145.3

(JPY/USD)

FY2023 result by Product Application

100 million yen

FY2022 results

FY2023 results

Operating

Operating

Net Sales

Income

Net Sales

Income

%

%

Automotive

845

60

947

81

7.1%

8.6%

Smartphone/

271

11

266

21

Tablet

4.1%

7.9%

Semiconductor

5

0

7

-15

Package

0.0%

-214.3%

SSD/

100

10

85

10

IoT Module

10.0%

11.8%

satellite

0

0.0%

0

0

communication

0.0%

0.0%

AI appliances/

249

16

187

11

Industrial Equipment/

Amusement/

Other Substrate

6.4%

5.9%

EMS/ODM

203

-1

303

9

-0.5%

3.0%

Total

1,673

96

1,795

117

5.7%

6.5%

FY2023 results and FY2024 forecasts

100 million yen

FY2022

FY2023

Year-on-year

FY2024

Year-on-year

results

results

forecasts

%

%

Net sales

1,673

1,795

7.3%

1,950

8.7%

Operating

96

117

21.8%

160

37.2%

income

5.7%

6.5%

8.2%

Ordinary

112

143

27.2%

150

5.1%

income

6.7%

8.0%

7.7%

Net

88

113

27.8%

125

10.5%

income

5.3%

6.3%

6.4%

Average FX rate

136.0

145.3

145

(JPY/USD)

FY2024 forecasts by Product Application

100 million yen

FY2023 results

FY2024 forecasts

Operating

Operating

Net Sales

Income

Net Sales

Income

%

%

Automotive

947

81

969

95

8.6%

9.8%

Smartphone/

266

21

238

30

Tablet

7.9%

12.6%

Semiconductor

7

-15

10

-17

Package

-214.3%

-170.0%

SSD/

85

10

77

12

IoT Module

11.8%

15.6%

satellite

80

8

communication

10.0%

AI appliances/

187

11

240

21

Amusement/

Industrial Equipment/

Other Substrate

5.9%

8.8%

EMS/ODM

303

9

336

11

3.0%

3.3%

Total

1,795

117

1,950

160

6.5%

8.2%

Net Sales by Product Specification

100 million yen

MLB

HDI PCB

Flexible PCB

High Dissipation PCB

Package

Other Substrates

EMS/ODM

9(0.5%)

Total

10(0.5%)

43(2.2%)

FY2024 forecasts

810

(41.5%)

↑11(1.4%)

722

(37.0%)

↑100(16.1%) 9(0.5%)

41(2.3%)

336

(17.3%)

20(1.0%)

7(0.4%)

1,950

FY2023

results

FY2022

results

799

(44.5%)

↑43(5.7%)

756

(45.2%)

622

(34.7%)

↑-19(-3.0%)48(2.9%)

20(1.2%)

641

(38.3%)

303

(16.8%)

14(0.8%)

5(0.3%)

203

(12.1%)

1,795

1,673

