FY2023 Q2

Financial Results Briefing

November 6, 2023

Securities Identification Code: 6787

This presentation contains forward-looking statements concerning Meiko Group's future plans, strategies and performance. However, Meiko does not publish this presentation as a disclosure document based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, rather they represent assumptions and beliefs based on comprehensive data currently available.

Furthermore, the Printed Circuit Board business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that relate to raw material price, conditions of customers' market, technological trends, change of foreign exchange , change of tax rules and regulations, disasters, international conflicts and other factors. Meiko therefore wishes to caution that actual results may differ materially from our expectations.

FY2023 Q2 Financial Results - Consolidated 100 million yen

FY2022

FY2023

1st half

1st half

2nd half

full-year

full-year

revised

results

results

forecast

forecast

forecast

Net Sales

817

862

868

1,730

1,650

Operating

46

42

58

100

90

Income

5.7%

4.9%

6.7%

5.8%

5.5%

Ordinary

87

68

48

116

80

Income

10.7%

7.9%

5.5%

6.7%

4.8%

Net

64

52

41

93

62

Income

7.9%

6.0%

4.7%

5.4%

3.8%

Average FX rate

135.31

142.61

135

138.80

130

(JPY/USD)

Dividend per share

27

27

28

55

50

2

Net Sales and Operating Income by Product Application 100 million yen

FY2022 1st Half Results

FY2023 1st Half Resuts

PCB

EMS/ODM

Total

PCB

EMS/ODM

Total

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Net Sales Income

Net Sales Income

Net Sales Income

Net Sales Income

Net Sales Income

Net Sales Income

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

Automotive

417

28

13

0

430

28

452

28

20

1

472

29

6.7%

0.0%

6.5%

6.2%

5.0%

6.1%

Smartphones

142

7

142

7

115

4

115

4

Tablets

4.9%

4.9%

3.5%

3.5%

Package

2

0

2

0

2

-4

2

-4

0.0%

0.0%

-200.0%

-200.0%

SSD

48

7

48

7

36

4

36

4

IoT Module

14.6%

14.6%

11.1%

11.1%

AI Appliances

136

3

59

1

195

4

109

6

128

3

237

9

Industrial Equipment

Amusement

Other Substrates

2.2%

1.7%

2.1%

5.5%

2.3%

3.8%

Total

745

45

72

1

817

46

714

38

148

4

862

42

6.0%

1.4%

5.7%

5.3%

2.7%

4.9%

3

Net Sales by Product Specification

  • 100 million yen

MLB HDI Flexible High Dissipation Package Other Substrates EMS/ODM

FY2023 2nd Hlf

Forecast

FY2023 1st Hlf

Result

FY2022 2nd Hlf

Result

FY2022 1st Hlf

Result

4

