This presentation contains forward-looking statements concerning Meiko Group's future plans, strategies and performance. However, Meiko does not publish this presentation as a disclosure document based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.
These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, rather they represent assumptions and beliefs based on comprehensive data currently available.
Furthermore, the Printed Circuit Board business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that relate to raw material price, conditions of customers' market, technological trends, change of foreign exchange , change of tax rules and regulations, disasters, international conflicts and other factors. Meiko therefore wishes to caution that actual results may differ materially from our expectations.
FY2023 Q2 Financial Results - Consolidated （ 100 million yen）
FY2022
FY2023
1st half
1st half
2nd half
full-year
full-year
revised
results
results
forecast
forecast
forecast
Net Sales
817
862
868
1,730
1,650
Operating
46
42
58
100
90
Income
5.7%
4.9%
6.7%
5.8%
5.5%
Ordinary
87
68
48
116
80
Income
10.7%
7.9%
5.5%
6.7%
4.8%
Net
64
52
41
93
62
Income
7.9%
6.0%
4.7%
5.4%
3.8%
Average FX rate
135.31
142.61
135
138.80
130
(JPY/USD)
Dividend per share
27
27
28
55
50
2
Net Sales and Operating Income by Product Application（ 100 million yen）
FY2022 1st Half Results
FY2023 1st Half Resuts
PCB
EMS/ODM
Total
PCB
EMS/ODM
Total
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Net Sales Income
Net Sales Income
Net Sales Income
Net Sales Income
Net Sales Income
Net Sales Income
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
Automotive
417
28
13
0
430
28
452
28
20
1
472
29
6.7%
0.0%
6.5%
6.2%
5.0%
6.1%
Smartphones
142
7
142
7
115
4
115
4
Tablets
4.9%
4.9%
3.5%
3.5%
Package
2
0
2
0
2
-4
2
-4
0.0%
0.0%
-200.0%
-200.0%
SSD
48
7
48
7
36
4
36
4
IoT Module
14.6%
14.6%
11.1%
11.1%
AI Appliances
136
3
59
1
195
4
109
6
128
3
237
9
Industrial Equipment
Amusement
Other Substrates
2.2%
1.7%
2.1%
5.5%
2.3%
3.8%
Total
745
45
72
1
817
46
714
38
148
4
862
42
6.0%
1.4%
5.7%
5.3%
2.7%
4.9%
3
Net Sales by Product Specification
100 million yen）
■ MLB ■ HDI ■ Flexible ■ High Dissipation ■ Package ■ Other Substrates ■ EMS/ODM
FY2023 2nd Hlf
Forecast
FY2023 1st Hlf
Result
FY2022 2nd Hlf
Result
FY2022 1st Hlf
Result
4
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on
17 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
17 April 2024 02:07:03 UTC.
Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the electronics-related business. The Company is engaged in the pattern design, manufacture and sale of electronic circuit boards, the manufacture of dies, the manufacture and sale of testing equipment, the development and manufacture of circuit board testing machines, the assembly of circuit boards, as well as the manufacture and sale of multi-video-processors. As of March 31, 2013, the Company had 10 consolidated subsidiaries and two nonconsolidated subsidiaries. In July, 2014, the Company established subsidiary Meiko Electronics Thang Long Co., Ltd.