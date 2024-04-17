This presentation contains forward-looking statements concerning Meiko Group's future plans, strategies and performance. However, Meiko does not publish this presentation as a disclosure document based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, rather they represent assumptions and beliefs based on comprehensive data currently available.

Furthermore, the Printed Circuit Board business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that relate to raw material price, conditions of customers' market, technological trends, change of foreign exchange , change of tax rules and regulations, disasters, international conflicts and other factors. Meiko therefore wishes to caution that actual results may differ materially from our expectations.