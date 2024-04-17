FY2023 Q3

Financial Results Briefing

February 6, 2024

Securities Identification Code: 6787

This presentation contains forward-looking statements concerning Meiko Group's future plans, strategies and performance. However, Meiko does not publish this presentation as a disclosure document based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, rather they represent assumptions and beliefs based on comprehensive data currently available.

Furthermore, the Printed Circuit Board business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that relate to raw material price, conditions of customers' market, technological trends, change of foreign exchange , change of tax rules and regulations, disasters, international conflicts and other factors. Meiko therefore wishes to caution that actual results may differ materially from our expectations.

FY2023 Q3 Financial Results - Consolidated 100 million yen

FY2022

FY2023

Year-on-year

Q3

Q3

Diff.

%

Net sales

1,253

1,335

82

6.6%

Operating

80

83

3

4.5%

income

6.4%

6.2%

Ordinary

94

98

4

4.2%

income

7.5%

7.3%

Net

71

77

6

7.8%

income

5.7%

5.8%

Average FX rate

136.85

143.79

(JPY/USD)

2

Net Sales and Operating Income by Product Application 100 million yen

FY2022

FY2023

PCB

EMS/ODM

Total

PCB

EMS/ODM

Total

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Net Sales

Income

Net Sales

Income

Net Sales

Income

Net Sales

Income

Net Sales

Income

Net Sales

Income

%

%

%

%

%

%

Automotive

640

45

10

0

650

45

710

55

38

1

748

56

7.0%

0.0%

6.9%

7.7%

2.6%

7.5%

Smartphone/

208

12

0

0

208

12

184

12

0

0

184

12

Tablet

5.8%

0.0%

5.8%

6.5%

0.0%

6.5%

Semiconductor

3

0

0

3

0

4

-7

0

4

-7

Package

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

-175.0%

0.0%

-175.0%

SSD/

75

10

0

0

75

10

60

7

0

0

60

7

IoT Module

13.3%

0.0%

13.3%

11.7%

0.0%

11.7%

AI appliances/

197

14

120

-1

317

13

158

11

181

4

339

15

Amusement/

Industrial Equipment/

Other Substrate

7.1%

-0.8%

4.1%

7.0%

2.2%

4.4%

Total

1,123

81

130

-1 1,253

80

1,116

78

219

5 1,335

83

7.2%

-0.8%

6.4%

7.0%

2.3%

6.2%

3

Net Sales by Product Specification

  • 100 million yen

MLB HDI PCB Flexible PCB High Dissipation PCB Package Other Substrates EMS

6(0.4%)

32(2.4%)

4(0.3%)

FY2023

Q3

FY2022

Q3

605

451

(45.4%)

(33.8%)

↑30(5.2%)

↑-46(-9.3%)

5(0.4%)

13(1.0%)

575

497

(45.9%)

(39.7%)

↑76(15.2%)

↑40(8.8%)

9(0.8%)

22(2.0%)

219

(16.4%)

18(1.3%)

3(0.2%)

130

(10.4%)

30(2.4%)

1,335

↑82(6.5%)

1,253

↑153(13.9%)

FY2021

Q3

499

(45.4%)

457

(41.5%)

89

(8.1%)

24(2.2%)

1,100

0

200

400

600

800

1,000

1,200

4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2024 02:07:03 UTC.