This presentation contains forward-looking statements concerning Meiko Group's future plans, strategies and performance. However, Meiko does not publish this presentation as a disclosure document based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.
These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, rather they represent assumptions and beliefs based on comprehensive data currently available.
Furthermore, the Printed Circuit Board business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that relate to raw material price, conditions of customers' market, technological trends, change of foreign exchange , change of tax rules and regulations, disasters, international conflicts and other factors. Meiko therefore wishes to caution that actual results may differ materially from our expectations.
FY2023 Q3 Financial Results - Consolidated （ 100 million yen）
FY2022
FY2023
Year-on-year
Q3
Q3
Diff.
%
Net sales
1,253
1,335
82
6.6%
Operating
80
83
3
4.5%
income
6.4%
6.2%
Ordinary
94
98
4
4.2%
income
7.5%
7.3%
Net
71
77
6
7.8%
income
5.7%
5.8%
Average FX rate
136.85
143.79
(JPY/USD)
2
Net Sales and Operating Income by Product Application（ 100 million yen）
FY2022
FY2023
PCB
EMS/ODM
Total
PCB
EMS/ODM
Total
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Net Sales
Income
Net Sales
Income
Net Sales
Income
Net Sales
Income
Net Sales
Income
Net Sales
Income
%
%
%
%
%
%
Automotive
640
45
10
0
650
45
710
55
38
1
748
56
7.0%
0.0%
6.9%
7.7%
2.6%
7.5%
Smartphone/
208
12
0
0
208
12
184
12
0
0
184
12
Tablet
5.8%
0.0%
5.8%
6.5%
0.0%
6.5%
Semiconductor
3
0
0
3
0
4
-7
0
4
-7
Package
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
-175.0%
0.0%
-175.0%
SSD/
75
10
0
0
75
10
60
7
0
0
60
7
IoT Module
13.3%
0.0%
13.3%
11.7%
0.0%
11.7%
AI appliances/
197
14
120
-1
317
13
158
11
181
4
339
15
Amusement/
Industrial Equipment/
Other Substrate
7.1%
-0.8%
4.1%
7.0%
2.2%
4.4%
Total
1,123
81
130
-1 1,253
80
1,116
78
219
5 1,335
83
7.2%
-0.8%
6.4%
7.0%
2.3%
6.2%
3
Net Sales by Product Specification
100 million yen）
MLB HDI PCB Flexible PCB High Dissipation PCB Package Other Substrates EMS
6(0.4%)
32(2.4%)
4(0.3%)
FY2023
Q3
FY2022
Q3
605
451
(45.4%)
(33.8%)
↑30(5.2%)
↑-46(-9.3%)
5(0.4%)
13(1.0%)
575
497
(45.9%)
(39.7%)
↑76(15.2%)
↑40(8.8%)
9(0.8%)
22(2.0%)
219
(16.4%)
18(1.3%)
3(0.2%)
130
(10.4%)
30(2.4%)
1,335
↑82(6.5%)
1,253
↑153(13.9%)
FY2021
Q3
499
(45.4%)
457
(41.5%)
89
(8.1%)
24(2.2%)
1,100
0
200
400
600
800
1,000
1,200
4
