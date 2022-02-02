Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  MeinAuto Group AG
  News
  7. Summary
    MEIA   DE000MAG0008

MEINAUTO GROUP AG

(MEIA)
SummaryQuotesNewsCompany 
Summary

MeinAuto aims for $1 billion sale after axing IPO  sources

02/02/2022 | 10:35am EST
LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - German online car dealer MeinAuto is preparing to put itself up for sale after scrapping plans for a stock market listing last year, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

The business, which offers new car purchases and has been backed by private equity firm Hg since 2018, is considering a sale to another private equity fund as part of a wider review of its strategic options, the sources told Reuters.

Hg aims to get up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) in a sale, two of the sources added.

Hg and MeinAuto declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8852 euros) (Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Pamela Barbaglia, John O'Donnell and Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2022
