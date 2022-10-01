MeiraGTx : Ph1/2 AAV5-RPGR (Botaretigene Sparoparvovec) Gene Therapy Trial in RPGR-associated X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) Presentation
Ph1/2 AAV5-
RPGR (Botaretigene
Sparoparvovec) Gene Therapy Trial
in
RPGR-associatedX-linked
Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP)
Michel Michaelides, 1,* Cagri G. Besirli, 2,† Yesa Yang, 1 Sui Chien Wong, 3 Jose Sahel, 4 Syed Mahmood Shah, 4 Neruban Kumaran, 1 Rachel Huckfeldt, 5 Jason Comander, 5 Anastasios Georgiadis, 6 Stuart Naylor, 6 Jialin Xu, 7 Michael Clark, 7 Eddy Anglade, 7 Peggy Wong, 7 Penny Fleck, 7 Alexander Smith, 1 Caterina Ripamonti, 8
Robin Ali,
1 Alexandria Forbes, 6 James Bainbridge 1
1UCL Institute of Ophthalmology, London, UK; 2Kellogg Eye Center, Ann Arbor, MI, USA; 3Moorfields Eye Hospital, London, UK;
4University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, PA, USA; 5Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA; 6MeiraGTx, New York, NY, USA; 7Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Raritan, NJ, USA; 8Cambridge Research Systems, Rochester, UK.
*Presenter.
† Current affiliation: Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Raritan, NJ, USA.
Presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Retina Subspecialty Day; October 1, 2022.
Financial Disclosures
Michel Michaelides, MD (presenter)
Consultant: Acucela, Stargazer Pharmaceuticals, 2C Tech, MeiraGTx, Janssen Pharmaceuticals
PI: Acucela, ProQR, MeiraGTx
Equity ownership: MeiraGTx
MGT009: Phase 1/2 Trial of AAV5-
RPGR
Open-label study of an AAV5-
RPGR gene therapy (NCT03252847) conducted at 5 sites in the US and UK
Dose-escalation phase
Dose
Expansion cohort
confirmation
Adults
Children
Adults and children
Followed for 12 months
Low
Intermediate
dose
Intermediate
dose
Low dose (n = 8)
(n = 3)
dose
(n = 3)
High
Intermediate dose (n = 11)
(n = 4)
dose
(n = 3)
R
†
Control participants
6 months
followed for 6 months
Primary endpoint:
Safety
after AAV5-
RPGR
Randomized
N = 32
Low dose
Key inclusion criteria:
concurrent
• Males aged ≥5 years
control group
Intermediate
(n = 13)
dose
•
With RP caused by disease-causing variants in
RPGR
•
SD-OCT evidence of relative preservation of retinal
R = randomized by:
structure at the macula
group (immediate treatment or control),
•
Able to undertake age-appropriate clinical assessments
dose (low or intermediate), and
eye (right or left).
† 1:1:1 randomization.
RPGR, retinitis pigmentosa GTPase regulator; RP, retinitis pigmentosa; SD-OCT, spectral domain optical coherence tomography.
3
Clinical Safety in MGT009
Doses for the expansion cohort were selected based upon the balance of safety and activity observed in the dose- escalation phase of the study
AAV5- RPGR gene therapy demonstrated an AE profile that is anticipated and manageable
Most AEs were related to the surgical delivery procedure, transient, and resolved without intervention
Dose-escalationphase SAEs (previously reported) 1:
1 retinal detachment: related to study procedure and resolved with treatment, with no sequelae
1 panuveitis (low dose)
Dose-expansionphase SAE
1 increased intraocular pressure, resolved on treatment
No dose-limiting events
Following the implementation of a modified prophylactic steroid regimen for the expansion phase, there was a reduction in inflammation-related AEs in the expansion phase of the study
Number of participants with ocular
inflammation-related AEs by severity of AE
participantsof
inflammationocular
20
16
15
Number
experiencing
10
8
7
5
3
0
0
0
Mild
Moderate
Severe
Severity of AE
Without Triamcinolone
With Triamcinolone
AE, adverse event;
RPGR, retinitis pigmentosa GTPase regulator; SAE, serious adverse event.
1. Michaelides M, et al. Presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting; November 13-15, 2020; Virtual.
Improvement in MRS in Pooled Low and Intermediate Doses Across All Adult Cohorts at 6 Months Observed:
Static Perimetry and Microperimetry
Dose escalation + expansion
§
Sensitivity analysis
applying phase 3 criteria
†,#
Parameter
Dose
LS mean
Treated - concurrent
LS mean
Treated - concurrent
N
control difference
N
control difference
change
change
(±95% CI)
‡
(±95% CI)
‡
Pooled low +
24
2.41
22
2.56
Static perimetry
intermediate
1.96 (0.59, 3.34)*
2.42 (0.91,3.93)***
MRS10°
Concurrent
13
0.45
11
0.14
control
Pooled low +
15
0.88
15
0.88
Microperimetry
intermediate
1.06 (0.05, 2.07)*
1.06 (0.05, 2.07)*
MRS-Scotopic Red
Concurrent
7
-0.15
7
-0.15
control
§Full analysis set population (observed data). Includes participants randomized to intermediate and given high dose.
† Participants excluded when applying phase 3 criteria.
#Sensitivity analysis dataset is the same dataset as for the full analysis. Microperimetry was not available at all sites.
‡Adjusted for baseline, 2-sided nominal P value. *Nominal P value <0.05.
***Nominal
P value <0.001.
CI, confidence interval; LS, least squares; MRS, mean retinal sensitivity.
6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
MeiraGTx Holdings plc published this content on 01 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2022 14:13:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEIRAGTX HOLDINGS PLC
Analyst Recommendations on MEIRAGTX HOLDINGS PLC
Sales 2022
43,9 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-103 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-3,59x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
376 M
376 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
8,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023
7,58x
Nbr of Employees
333
Free-Float
71,9%
Chart MEIRAGTX HOLDINGS PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MEIRAGTX HOLDINGS PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
8,41 $
Average target price
31,14 $
Spread / Average Target
270%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.