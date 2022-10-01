MeiraGTx : Ph1/2 AAV5-RPGR (Botaretigene Sparoparvovec) Gene Therapy Trial in RPGR-associated X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) Presentation

Improvement in MRS in Pooled Low and Intermediate Doses Across All Adult Cohorts at 6 Months Observed:

Static Perimetry and Microperimetry

Dose escalation + expansion§ Sensitivity analysis applying phase 3 criteria†,# Parameter Dose LS mean Treated - concurrent LS mean Treated - concurrent N control difference N control difference change change (±95% CI)‡ (±95% CI)‡ Pooled low + 24 2.41 22 2.56 Static perimetry intermediate 1.96 (0.59, 3.34)* 2.42 (0.91,3.93)*** MRS10° Concurrent 13 0.45 11 0.14 control Pooled low + 15 0.88 15 0.88 Microperimetry intermediate 1.06 (0.05, 2.07)* 1.06 (0.05, 2.07)* MRS-Scotopic Red Concurrent 7 -0.15 7 -0.15 control

§Full analysis set population (observed data). Includes participants randomized to intermediate and given high dose.

† Participants excluded when applying phase 3 criteria.

#Sensitivity analysis dataset is the same dataset as for the full analysis. Microperimetry was not available at all sites.

‡Adjusted for baseline, 2-sided nominal P value. *Nominal P value <0.05.

***Nominal P value <0.001.