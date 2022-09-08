Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  MeiraGTx Holdings plc
  News
  7. Summary
    MGTX   KYG596651029

MEIRAGTX HOLDINGS PLC

(MGTX)
  Report
2022-09-08
9.340 USD   +1.52%
News 
Most relevantAll NewsPress Releases

MeiraGTx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/08/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced that Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. ET

  • Chardan's 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Panel Discussion: “Gene Regulation”, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. ET

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.meiragtx.com. Replays will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation dates.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx (Nasdaq: MGTX) is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with six programs in clinical development and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and gene therapy manufacturing, and a transformative gene regulation platform technology which allows tight, dose responsive control of gene expression by oral small molecules with dynamic range that can exceed 5000-fold. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring, and developing technologies that give depth across both product candidates and indications. MeiraGTx’s initial focus is on three distinct areas of unmet medical need: ocular, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and severe forms of xerostomia. Though initially focusing on the eye, central nervous system, and salivary gland, MeiraGTx plans to expand its focus to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases.

For more information, please visit www.meiragtx.com.

Contacts

Investors:
MeiraGTx
Investors@meiragtx.com

Media:
Jason Braco, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
jbraco@lifescicomms.com


