MEIRAGTX HOLDINGS PLC

MeiraGTx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/22/2022 | 04:31pm EST
LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced that Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference (New York)

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET

  • Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference (Virtual)

Fireside Chat: Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. ET

  • BofA 2022 Smid Cap Biotech Conference (Virtual)

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 4:05 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.meiragtx.com. Replays will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation dates.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx (Nasdaq: MGTX) is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with six programs in clinical development and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and gene therapy manufacturing, and a transformative gene regulation platform technology which allows tight, dose responsive control of gene expression by oral small molecules with dynamic range that can exceed 5000-fold. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring, and developing technologies that give depth across both product candidates and indications. MeiraGTx’s initial focus is on three distinct areas of unmet medical need: ocular, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and severe forms of xerostomia. Though initially focusing on the eye, central nervous system, and salivary gland, MeiraGTx plans to expand its focus to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases.

For more information, please visit www.meiragtx.com.

Contacts

Investors:
MeiraGTx
Investors@meiragtx.com

Media:
Jason Braco, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
jbraco@lifescicomms.com


