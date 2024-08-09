[Translation for reference only]
July 31, 2024
Consolidated Financial Results
for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025
Company name:
MEISEI INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime
Securities code:
1976
URL:
https://www.meisei-kogyo.co.jp/en/
Representative:
Tetsuji Yanase, Representative Director, President
Inquiries:
Atsuo Tanaka, Executive Officer, General Manager of Finance Division
TEL: +81-6-6447-0275
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
－
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
None
Holding of financial results presentation meeting:
None
(Note: Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 (from April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)
- Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2024
14,812
18.2
1,526
87.9
1,822
85.2
1,271
58.0
June 30, 2023
12,534
4.0
812
(25.4)
984
(23.4)
804
(4.1)
Note: Comprehensive income
Three months ended June 30, 2024: ¥2,591 million [149.0%]
Three months ended June 30, 2023: ¥1,040 million [2.5%]
Net income per share
Diluted net income per
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2024
26.05
－
June 30, 2023
16.15
－
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
June 30, 2024
84,174
64,449
76.0
1,310.49
March 31, 2024
84,432
63,868
75.1
1,299.12
Reference: Shareholders’ equity
As of June 30, 2024:
¥63,941 million
As of March 31, 2024:
¥63,387 million
Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd.
2. Cash Dividends
Cash dividends per share
First quarter-
Second quarter-
Third quarter-
Fiscal year-end
Annual
end
end
end
Fiscal year ended/ending
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2024
–
14.00
–
41.00
55.00
March 31, 2025
–
March 31, 2025 (Forecast)
15.00
–
26.00
41.00
Notes: 1. Revisions to the cash dividend forecasts most recently announced: None
2. The year-end dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024 comprises an ordinary dividend of 34.00 yen and a commemorative dividend of 7.00 yen.
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 (from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Six months ending
September 30, 2024
26,400
2.6
2,880
2.9
3,050
(2.2)
2,120
0.1
43.45
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2025
58,000
(3.9)
7,200
(10.7)
7,450
(12.9)
5,200
(16.7)
106.57
Note: Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: None
* Notes
- Significant changes in scope on consolidation during the period: None
- Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements of prior period financial statements after error corrections
a. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
b. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
None
c. Changes in accounting estimates:
None
d. Restatements of prior period financial statements after error corrections:
None
- Number of issued shares (common shares)
a. Total number of issued shares at end of period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2024
As of March 31, 2024
56,386,718 shares
56,386,718 shares
b. Number of treasury shares at end of period
As of June 30, 2024
As of March 31, 2024
7,594,391 shares
7,594,300 shares
c. Average number of outstanding shares during period
Three months ended June 30, 2024
48,792,349 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2023
49,799,317 shares
Note: The figures stated for the number of treasury shares at end of period include shares of the Company that are held by a trust established to distribute shares to officers (Officers’ Share Distribution Trust). The calculation used to calculate the average number of outstanding shares during period excludes treasury shares, which include shares of the Company held by the Officers’ Share Distribution Trust.
Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Review of the attached quarterly consolidated financial statements by a certified public accountant or auditing firm: None
- Proper use of earnings forecasts and other special notes
(Caution regarding forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. These statements do not purport to be a promise by the Company to realize such statements. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.
Please refer to “1. Overview of Results of Operations, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements” on page 3 for forecast assumptions and notes of caution for usage.
Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd.
Contents of Attachments
1.
Overview of Results of Operations
2
(1)
Results of Operations
2
(2)
Financial Position
2
(3)
Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements
3
2.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
4
(1)
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
4
- Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (cumulative)
6
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (cumulative)
7
(3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
8
Going Concern Assumption
8
Significant Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
8
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
8
Notes to Segment Information
8
Revenue Recognition
9
3. Supplementary Information
10
(1) Status of Orders Received, Net Sales and Balance of Orders
10
Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd.
1. Overview of Results of Operations
(1) Results of Operations
In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy showed a slow recovery. The outlook remains uncertain because of high inflation including rising prices of raw materials, and prolonged inflation.
Orders received by the Meisei Industrial Group increased 1.7% from the previous fiscal year to 17,927 million yen. This was the result of the steady advancement in securing large projects outside Japan in the construction business. Net sales increased 18.2% to 14,812 million yen due to the large volume of maintenance work.
Due to higher sales, operating profit increased 87.9% to 1,526 million yen, ordinary profit increased 85.2% to 1,822 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent was up 58.0% to 1,271 million yen.
Business segment performance was as follows.
1) Construction Business
Net sales increased 18.7% to 13,161 million yen because of strong performance at large projects and maintenance work. Segment profit was up 65.3% to 1,422 million yen due to sales growth.
2) Boiler Business
Net sales increased 14.3% to 1,651 million yen because of steady progress at large projects. Segment profit was 100 million yen (compared with segment loss of 51 million yen one year earlier).
- Financial Position Assets
At the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, current assets totaled 56,828 million yen, a decrease of 3,255 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factors include an increase of 781 million yen in costs on construction contracts in progress, and decreases of 2,456 million yen in notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed construction contracts and other, and of 1,879 million yen in cash and deposits. Non-current assets totaled 27,345 million yen, an increase of 2,997 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factors include increases of 1,590 million yen in investment securities and 1,253 million yen in property, plant and equipment.
As a result, total assets decreased 258 million yen to 84,174 million yen.
Liabilities
At the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, current liabilities totaled 15,645 million yen, a decrease of 1,311 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factors include decreases of 853 million yen in notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts and other and 579 million yen in income taxes payable. Non-current liabilities totaled 4,079 million yen, an increase of 471 million yen. The main factors include an increase of 466 million yen in deferred tax liabilities.
As a result, total liabilities decreased 839 million yen to19,724 million yen.
Net assets
At the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, net assets totaled 64,449 million yen, an increase of 581 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to increases of 1,271 million yen in profit attributable to owners of parent and 1,119 million yen in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities, and a decrease of 2,007 million yen due to dividends of surplus.
Consequently, the capital adequacy ratio was 76.0% (compared with 75.1% at the end of the previous fiscal year).
Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd.
(3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements
The Company maintains its consolidated forecasts for the first half and full year of the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2025 that were announced on May 10, 2024.
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and actual results may differ due to various factors. We will make an announcement promptly if there is a need to revise this forecast.
Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd.
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
- Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
31,390
29,511
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from
26,544
24,087
completed construction contracts and other
Securities
300
300
Costs on construction contracts in progress
536
1,318
Merchandise and finished goods
337
420
Raw materials and supplies
196
179
Other
783
1,016
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(4)
(3)
Total current assets
60,083
56,828
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
10,290
10,808
Machinery and vehicles
5,064
5,115
Land
11,433
11,433
Other
4,182
5,047
Accumulated depreciation
(14,215)
(14,396)
Total property, plant and equipment
16,754
18,008
Intangible assets
92
205
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
4,812
6,402
Investment property
1,915
1,903
Retirement benefit asset
360
402
Deferred tax assets
79
109
Other
449
362
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(116)
(49)
Total investments and other assets
7,501
9,131
Total non-current assets
24,348
27,345
Total assets
84,432
84,174
Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd.
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes payable, accounts payable for construction
9,180
8,327
contracts and other
Accounts payable - trade
283
289
Current portion of long-term borrowings
700
700
Income taxes payable
1,234
654
Contract liabilities
2,537
2,052
Provision for bonuses
518
822
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other
67
－
officers)
Provision for warranties for completed
56
55
construction
Other
2,377
2,743
Total current liabilities
16,956
15,645
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
Retirement benefit liability
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
Provision for share awards for directors (and other officers)
Deferred tax liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
Asset retirement obligations
Other
Total non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
Net assets
Shareholders’ equity
Share capital
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders’ equity
Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Revaluation reserve for land
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
100
100
133
162
146
196
100
107
2,260
2,727
483
483
16
16
366
286
3,607
4,079
20,564
19,724
6,889
6,889
1,000
1,000
55,739
55,003
(4,201)
(4,202)
59,426
58,690
1,738
2,858
958
958
1,008
1,187
253
246
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
3,960
5,251
Non-controlling interests
480
507
Total net assets
63,868
64,449
Total liabilities and net assets
84,432
84,174
Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
Net sales of completed construction contracts
12,534
14,812
Cost of sales of completed construction contracts
10,511
11,991
Gross profit on completed construction contracts
2,022
2,821
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,210
1,294
Operating profit
812
1,526
Non-operating income
Interest income
22
30
Dividend income
90
119
Rental income from real estate
56
57
Foreign exchange gains
12
87
Other
28
42
Total non-operating income
211
337
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1
1
Rental costs on real estate
32
35
Other
5
4
Total non-operating expenses
39
41
Ordinary profit
984
1,822
Profit before income taxes
984
1,822
Income taxes - current
318
575
Income taxes - deferred
(150)
(53)
Total income taxes
167
522
Profit
816
1,300
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
12
29
Profit attributable to owners of parent
804
1,271
Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd.
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
Profit
816
1,300
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
192
1,119
Foreign currency translation adjustment
35
178
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(4)
(7)
Total other comprehensive income
224
1,290
Comprehensive income
1,040
2,591
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of
1,028
2,561
parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-
12
29
controlling interests
