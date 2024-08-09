Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd.

1. Overview of Results of Operations

(1) Results of Operations

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy showed a slow recovery. The outlook remains uncertain because of high inflation including rising prices of raw materials, and prolonged inflation.

Orders received by the Meisei Industrial Group increased 1.7% from the previous fiscal year to 17,927 million yen. This was the result of the steady advancement in securing large projects outside Japan in the construction business. Net sales increased 18.2% to 14,812 million yen due to the large volume of maintenance work.

Due to higher sales, operating profit increased 87.9% to 1,526 million yen, ordinary profit increased 85.2% to 1,822 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent was up 58.0% to 1,271 million yen.

Business segment performance was as follows.

1) Construction Business

Net sales increased 18.7% to 13,161 million yen because of strong performance at large projects and maintenance work. Segment profit was up 65.3% to 1,422 million yen due to sales growth.

2) Boiler Business

Net sales increased 14.3% to 1,651 million yen because of steady progress at large projects. Segment profit was 100 million yen (compared with segment loss of 51 million yen one year earlier).

Financial Position Assets

At the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, current assets totaled 56,828 million yen, a decrease of 3,255 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factors include an increase of 781 million yen in costs on construction contracts in progress, and decreases of 2,456 million yen in notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed construction contracts and other, and of 1,879 million yen in cash and deposits. Non-current assets totaled 27,345 million yen, an increase of 2,997 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factors include increases of 1,590 million yen in investment securities and 1,253 million yen in property, plant and equipment.

As a result, total assets decreased 258 million yen to 84,174 million yen.

Liabilities

At the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, current liabilities totaled 15,645 million yen, a decrease of 1,311 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factors include decreases of 853 million yen in notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts and other and 579 million yen in income taxes payable. Non-current liabilities totaled 4,079 million yen, an increase of 471 million yen. The main factors include an increase of 466 million yen in deferred tax liabilities.

As a result, total liabilities decreased 839 million yen to19,724 million yen.

Net assets

At the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, net assets totaled 64,449 million yen, an increase of 581 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to increases of 1,271 million yen in profit attributable to owners of parent and 1,119 million yen in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities, and a decrease of 2,007 million yen due to dividends of surplus.

Consequently, the capital adequacy ratio was 76.0% (compared with 75.1% at the end of the previous fiscal year).