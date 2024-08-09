[Translation for reference only]

July 31, 2024

Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025

Company name:

MEISEI INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime

Securities code:

1976

URL:

https://www.meisei-kogyo.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Tetsuji Yanase, Representative Director, President

Inquiries:

Atsuo Tanaka, Executive Officer, General Manager of Finance Division

TEL: +81-6-6447-0275

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

None

Holding of financial results presentation meeting:

None

(Note: Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 (from April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)

  1. Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2024

14,812

18.2

1,526

87.9

1,822

85.2

1,271

58.0

June 30, 2023

12,534

4.0

812

(25.4)

984

(23.4)

804

(4.1)

Note: Comprehensive income

Three months ended June 30, 2024: ¥2,591 million [149.0%]

Three months ended June 30, 2023: ¥1,040 million [2.5%]

Net income per share

Diluted net income per

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2024

26.05

June 30, 2023

16.15

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

June 30, 2024

84,174

64,449

76.0

1,310.49

March 31, 2024

84,432

63,868

75.1

1,299.12

Reference: Shareholders’ equity

As of June 30, 2024:

¥63,941 million

As of March 31, 2024:

¥63,387 million

Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd.

2. Cash Dividends

Cash dividends per share

First quarter-

Second quarter-

Third quarter-

Fiscal year-end

Annual

end

end

end

Fiscal year ended/ending

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

March 31, 2024

14.00

41.00

55.00

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 (Forecast)

15.00

26.00

41.00

Notes: 1. Revisions to the cash dividend forecasts most recently announced: None

2. The year-end dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024 comprises an ordinary dividend of 34.00 yen and a commemorative dividend of 7.00 yen.

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 (from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Six months ending

September 30, 2024

26,400

2.6

2,880

2.9

3,050

(2.2)

2,120

0.1

43.45

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2025

58,000

(3.9)

7,200

(10.7)

7,450

(12.9)

5,200

(16.7)

106.57

Note: Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: None

* Notes

  1. Significant changes in scope on consolidation during the period: None
  2. Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements of prior period financial statements after error corrections

a. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None

b. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

None

c. Changes in accounting estimates:

None

d. Restatements of prior period financial statements after error corrections:

None

  1. Number of issued shares (common shares)

a. Total number of issued shares at end of period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2024

As of March 31, 2024

56,386,718 shares

56,386,718 shares

b. Number of treasury shares at end of period

As of June 30, 2024

As of March 31, 2024

7,594,391 shares

7,594,300 shares

c. Average number of outstanding shares during period

Three months ended June 30, 2024

48,792,349 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2023

49,799,317 shares

Note: The figures stated for the number of treasury shares at end of period include shares of the Company that are held by a trust established to distribute shares to officers (Officers’ Share Distribution Trust). The calculation used to calculate the average number of outstanding shares during period excludes treasury shares, which include shares of the Company held by the Officers’ Share Distribution Trust.

Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • Review of the attached quarterly consolidated financial statements by a certified public accountant or auditing firm: None
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts and other special notes
    (Caution regarding forward-looking statements)
    The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. These statements do not purport to be a promise by the Company to realize such statements. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.
    Please refer to “1. Overview of Results of Operations, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements” on page 3 for forecast assumptions and notes of caution for usage.

Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd.

Contents of Attachments

1.

Overview of Results of Operations

2

(1)

Results of Operations

2

(2)

Financial Position

2

(3)

Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements

3

2.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

4

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

4

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (cumulative)

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (cumulative)

7

(3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

8

Going Concern Assumption

8

Significant Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

8

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

8

Notes to Segment Information

8

Revenue Recognition

9

3. Supplementary Information

10

(1) Status of Orders Received, Net Sales and Balance of Orders

10

- 1 -

Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd.

1. Overview of Results of Operations

(1) Results of Operations

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy showed a slow recovery. The outlook remains uncertain because of high inflation including rising prices of raw materials, and prolonged inflation.

Orders received by the Meisei Industrial Group increased 1.7% from the previous fiscal year to 17,927 million yen. This was the result of the steady advancement in securing large projects outside Japan in the construction business. Net sales increased 18.2% to 14,812 million yen due to the large volume of maintenance work.

Due to higher sales, operating profit increased 87.9% to 1,526 million yen, ordinary profit increased 85.2% to 1,822 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent was up 58.0% to 1,271 million yen.

Business segment performance was as follows.

1) Construction Business

Net sales increased 18.7% to 13,161 million yen because of strong performance at large projects and maintenance work. Segment profit was up 65.3% to 1,422 million yen due to sales growth.

2) Boiler Business

Net sales increased 14.3% to 1,651 million yen because of steady progress at large projects. Segment profit was 100 million yen (compared with segment loss of 51 million yen one year earlier).

  1. Financial Position Assets

At the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, current assets totaled 56,828 million yen, a decrease of 3,255 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factors include an increase of 781 million yen in costs on construction contracts in progress, and decreases of 2,456 million yen in notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed construction contracts and other, and of 1,879 million yen in cash and deposits. Non-current assets totaled 27,345 million yen, an increase of 2,997 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factors include increases of 1,590 million yen in investment securities and 1,253 million yen in property, plant and equipment.

As a result, total assets decreased 258 million yen to 84,174 million yen.

Liabilities

At the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, current liabilities totaled 15,645 million yen, a decrease of 1,311 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factors include decreases of 853 million yen in notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts and other and 579 million yen in income taxes payable. Non-current liabilities totaled 4,079 million yen, an increase of 471 million yen. The main factors include an increase of 466 million yen in deferred tax liabilities.

As a result, total liabilities decreased 839 million yen to19,724 million yen.

Net assets

At the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, net assets totaled 64,449 million yen, an increase of 581 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to increases of 1,271 million yen in profit attributable to owners of parent and 1,119 million yen in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities, and a decrease of 2,007 million yen due to dividends of surplus.

Consequently, the capital adequacy ratio was 76.0% (compared with 75.1% at the end of the previous fiscal year).

- 2 -

Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd.

(3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements

The Company maintains its consolidated forecasts for the first half and full year of the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2025 that were announced on May 10, 2024.

The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and actual results may differ due to various factors. We will make an announcement promptly if there is a need to revise this forecast.

- 3 -

Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd.

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

31,390

29,511

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from

26,544

24,087

completed construction contracts and other

Securities

300

300

Costs on construction contracts in progress

536

1,318

Merchandise and finished goods

337

420

Raw materials and supplies

196

179

Other

783

1,016

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(4)

(3)

Total current assets

60,083

56,828

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

10,290

10,808

Machinery and vehicles

5,064

5,115

Land

11,433

11,433

Other

4,182

5,047

Accumulated depreciation

(14,215)

(14,396)

Total property, plant and equipment

16,754

18,008

Intangible assets

92

205

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

4,812

6,402

Investment property

1,915

1,903

Retirement benefit asset

360

402

Deferred tax assets

79

109

Other

449

362

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(116)

(49)

Total investments and other assets

7,501

9,131

Total non-current assets

24,348

27,345

Total assets

84,432

84,174

- 4 -

Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd.

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable, accounts payable for construction

9,180

8,327

contracts and other

Accounts payable - trade

283

289

Current portion of long-term borrowings

700

700

Income taxes payable

1,234

654

Contract liabilities

2,537

2,052

Provision for bonuses

518

822

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other

67

officers)

Provision for warranties for completed

56

55

construction

Other

2,377

2,743

Total current liabilities

16,956

15,645

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

Retirement benefit liability

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

Provision for share awards for directors (and other officers)

Deferred tax liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

Asset retirement obligations

Other

Total non-current liabilities

Total liabilities

Net assets

Shareholders’ equity

Share capital

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders’ equity

Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Revaluation reserve for land

Foreign currency translation adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

100

100

133

162

146

196

100

107

2,260

2,727

483

483

16

16

366

286

3,607

4,079

20,564

19,724

6,889

6,889

1,000

1,000

55,739

55,003

(4,201)

(4,202)

59,426

58,690

1,738

2,858

958

958

1,008

1,187

253

246

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

3,960

5,251

Non-controlling interests

480

507

Total net assets

63,868

64,449

Total liabilities and net assets

84,432

84,174

- 5 -

Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd.

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

Net sales of completed construction contracts

12,534

14,812

Cost of sales of completed construction contracts

10,511

11,991

Gross profit on completed construction contracts

2,022

2,821

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,210

1,294

Operating profit

812

1,526

Non-operating income

Interest income

22

30

Dividend income

90

119

Rental income from real estate

56

57

Foreign exchange gains

12

87

Other

28

42

Total non-operating income

211

337

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1

1

Rental costs on real estate

32

35

Other

5

4

Total non-operating expenses

39

41

Ordinary profit

984

1,822

Profit before income taxes

984

1,822

Income taxes - current

318

575

Income taxes - deferred

(150)

(53)

Total income taxes

167

522

Profit

816

1,300

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

12

29

Profit attributable to owners of parent

804

1,271

- 6 -

Meisei Industrial Co., Ltd.

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

Profit

816

1,300

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

192

1,119

Foreign currency translation adjustment

35

178

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(4)

(7)

Total other comprehensive income

224

1,290

Comprehensive income

1,040

2,591

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of

1,028

2,561

parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-

12

29

controlling interests

- 7 -

