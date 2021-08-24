Log in
    1976   JP3918200001

MEISEI INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.

(1976)
MEISEI INDUSTRIAL : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

08/24/2021 | 12:04am EDT
[Translation for reference only]

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT

This is an English translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.

July 30, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Company name:

MEISEI INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

Listing:

First Section of Tokyo Securities Exchange

Securities code:

1976

URL:

https://www.meisei-kogyo.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Toshiteru Otani, Representative Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Inquiries:

Susumu Yamamoto, General Manager of Finance Division

TEL: +81-6-6447-0275

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

August 10, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

None

Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting:

None

(Note: Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

  1. Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2021

10,965

8.5

990

41.5

1,102

41.8

706

42.6

June 30, 2020

10,110

(3.6)

699

(24.1)

777

(23.2)

495

(27.7)

Note:

Comprehensive income

Three months ended June 30, 2021:

¥761 million [

49.6%]

Three months ended June 30, 2020:

¥508 million [

(27.2) %]

Net income

Diluted net

per share

income per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2021

13.78

June 30, 2020

9.67

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

June 30, 2021

68,598

54,232

78.5

1,050.38

March 31, 2021

68,920

54,365

78.3

1,053.19

Reference: Shareholders' equity

As of June 30, 2021:

¥53,855 million

As of March 31, 2021:

¥53,999 million

- 1 -

2. Cash Dividends

Cash dividends per share

First quarter-

Second quarter-

Third quarter-

Fiscal year-end

Annual

end

end

end

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

March 31, 2021

-

10.00

-

20.00

30.00

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2022

-

Fiscal year ending

10.00

-

14.00

24.00

March 31, 2022 (Forecast)

Note:

Revisions to the cash dividend forecasts most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Net income

to owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Six months ending

September 30, 2021

24,000

2.4

2,350

(3.2)

2,450

(5.4)

1,650

(5.5)

32.18

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2022

52,000

2.9

5,500

(14.1)

5,700

(15.5)

3,850

(16.3)

75.09

Note:

Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: None

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None

(2)

Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

None

(3)

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements of prior period

financial statements after error corrections

a. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes

b. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

None

c. Changes in accounting estimates:

None

d. Restatements of prior period financial statements after error corrections:

None

  1. Number of issued shares (common shares)

a. Total number of issued shares at end of period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2021

59,386,718 shares

As of March 31, 2021

59,386,718 shares

b. Number of treasury shares at end of period

As of June 30, 2021

8,114,451 shares

As of March 31, 2021

8,114,323 shares

c. Average number of outstanding shares during period

Three months ended June 30, 2021

51,272,353 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2020

51,265,462 shares

Note: The figures stated for the number of treasury shares at end of period include shares of the Company that are held by a trust established to distribute shares to officers (Officers' Share Distribution Trust). The calculation used to calculate the average number of outstanding shares during period excludes treasury shares, which include shares of the Company held by the Officers' Share Distribution Trust.

- 2 -

  • The quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts and other special notes
    (Caution regarding forward-looking statements)
    The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. These statements do not purport to be a promise by the Company to realize such statements. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.

- 3 -

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of June 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

22,484

25,383

Notes receivable, accounts receivable

from

22,151

19,792

completed construction contracts and other

Securities

400

300

Costs on construction contracts in progress

1,655

1,287

Merchandise and finished goods

251

216

Raw materials and supplies

166

174

Other

339

311

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(20)

(19)

Total current assets

47,428

47,445

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

10,031

10,009

Machinery and vehicles

4,805

4,819

Land

11,150

11,150

Other

2,037

2,066

Accumulated depreciation

(

12,589)

(12,762)

Total property, plant and equipment

15,436

15,284

Intangible assets

86

81

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

3,492

3,309

Investment property

2,053

2,041

Retirement benefit asset

31

32

Deferred tax assets

45

65

Other

432

428

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(86)

91)

Total investments and other assets

5,969

(

Total non-current assets

21,491

21,152

Total assets

68,920

68,598

- 4 -

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of June 30, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable, accounts payable for construction

5,810

5,839

contracts and other

Accounts payable - trade

405

112

Short-term borrowings

60

60

Income taxes payable

Advances received on construction contracts in progress

Provision for bonuses

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

Provision for warranties for completed construction Other

Total current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

Retirement benefit liability

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

1,261417

5601,209

432712

82

74

56

1,465

1,638

10,153

10,046

960

960

336

304

163

155

Provision for share awards for directors (and other

75

84

officers)

Deferred tax liabilities

1,886

1,852

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

483

483

Asset retirement obligations

16

16

Other

480

461

Total non-current liabilities

4,401

4,319

Total liabilities

14,555

14,366

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

6,889

6,889

Capital surplus

1,179

1,179

Retained earnings

47,116

46,934

Treasury shares

(3,345)

(3,345)

Total shareholders' equity

51,840

51,658

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

896

787

Revaluation reserve for land

958

958

Foreign currency translation adjustment

240

388

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

63

62

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,158

2,197

Non-controlling interests

366

377

Total net assets

54,365

54,232

Total liabilities and net assets

68,920

68,598

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Meisei Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 04:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
