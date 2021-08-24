MEISEI INDUSTRIAL : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Toshiteru Otani, Representative Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
(Note: Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2021
10,965
8.5
990
41.5
1,102
41.8
706
42.6
June 30, 2020
10,110
(3.6)
699
(24.1)
777
(23.2)
495
(27.7)
Note:
Comprehensive income
Three months ended June 30, 2021:
¥761 million [
49.6%]
Three months ended June 30, 2020:
¥508 million [
(27.2) %]
Net income
Diluted net
per share
income per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2021
13.78
－
June 30, 2020
9.67
－
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
June 30, 2021
68,598
54,232
78.5
1,050.38
March 31, 2021
68,920
54,365
78.3
1,053.19
Reference: Shareholders' equity
As of June 30, 2021:
¥53,855 million
As of March 31, 2021:
¥53,999 million
2. Cash Dividends
Cash dividends per share
First quarter-
Second quarter-
Third quarter-
Fiscal year-end
Annual
end
end
end
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2021
-
10.00
-
20.00
30.00
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2022
-
Fiscal year ending
10.00
-
14.00
24.00
March 31, 2022 (Forecast)
Note:
Revisions to the cash dividend forecasts most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Net income
to owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Six months ending
September 30, 2021
24,000
2.4
2,350
(3.2)
2,450
(5.4)
1,650
(5.5)
32.18
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2022
52,000
2.9
5,500
(14.1)
5,700
(15.5)
3,850
(16.3)
75.09
Note:
Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: None
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
(2)
Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
None
(3)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements of prior period
financial statements after error corrections
a. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
b. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
None
c. Changes in accounting estimates:
None
d. Restatements of prior period financial statements after error corrections:
None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
a. Total number of issued shares at end of period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2021
59,386,718 shares
As of March 31, 2021
59,386,718 shares
b. Number of treasury shares at end of period
As of June 30, 2021
8,114,451 shares
As of March 31, 2021
8,114,323 shares
c. Average number of outstanding shares during period
Three months ended June 30, 2021
51,272,353 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2020
51,265,462 shares
Note: The figures stated for the number of treasury shares at end of period include shares of the Company that are held by a trust established to distribute shares to officers (Officers' Share Distribution Trust). The calculation used to calculate the average number of outstanding shares during period excludes treasury shares, which include shares of the Company held by the Officers' Share Distribution Trust.
The quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review.
Proper use of earnings forecasts and other special notes
(Caution regarding forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. These statements do not purport to be a promise by the Company to realize such statements. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of June 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
22,484
25,383
Notes receivable, accounts receivable
from
22,151
19,792
completed construction contracts and other
Securities
400
300
Costs on construction contracts in progress
1,655
1,287
Merchandise and finished goods
251
216
Raw materials and supplies
166
174
Other
339
311
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(20)
(19)
Total current assets
47,428
47,445
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
10,031
10,009
Machinery and vehicles
4,805
4,819
Land
11,150
11,150
Other
2,037
2,066
Accumulated depreciation
(
12,589)
(12,762)
Total property, plant and equipment
15,436
15,284
Intangible assets
86
81
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
3,492
3,309
Investment property
2,053
2,041
Retirement benefit asset
31
32
Deferred tax assets
45
65
Other
432
428
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(86)
91)
Total investments and other assets
5,969
(
Total non-current assets
21,491
21,152
Total assets
68,920
68,598
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of June 30, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes payable, accounts payable for construction
5,810
5,839
contracts and other
Accounts payable - trade
405
112
Short-term borrowings
60
60
Income taxes payable
Advances received on construction contracts in progress
Provision for bonuses
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
Provision for warranties for completed construction Other
Total current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
Retirement benefit liability
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
1,261417
5601,209
432712
82－
74
56
1,465
1,638
10,153
10,046
960
960
336
304
163
155
Provision for share awards for directors (and other
75
84
officers)
Deferred tax liabilities
1,886
1,852
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
483
483
Asset retirement obligations
16
16
Other
480
461
Total non-current liabilities
4,401
4,319
Total liabilities
14,555
14,366
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
6,889
6,889
Capital surplus
1,179
1,179
Retained earnings
47,116
46,934
Treasury shares
(3,345)
(3,345)
Total shareholders' equity
51,840
51,658
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
896
787
Revaluation reserve for land
958
958
Foreign currency translation adjustment
240
388
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
63
62
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,158
2,197
Non-controlling interests
366
377
Total net assets
54,365
54,232
Total liabilities and net assets
68,920
68,598
