MEISEI INDUSTRIAL : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

[Translation for reference only]

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF JAPANESE-LANGUAGE DOCUMENT

This is an English translation of the original Japanese-language document and is provided for convenience only. In all cases, the Japanese-language original shall take precedence.

July 30, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Company name: MEISEI INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. Listing: First Section of Tokyo Securities Exchange Securities code: 1976 URL: https://www.meisei-kogyo.co.jp/en/ Representative: Toshiteru Otani, Representative Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Inquiries: Susumu Yamamoto, General Manager of Finance Division TEL: +81-6-6447-0275

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: August 10, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting: None

(Note: Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % June 30, 2021 10,965 8.5 990 41.5 1,102 41.8 706 42.6 June 30, 2020 10,110 (3.6) 699 (24.1) 777 (23.2) 495 (27.7) Note: Comprehensive income Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥761 million [ 49.6%] Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥508 million [ (27.2) %] Net income Diluted net per share income per share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2021 13.78 － June 30, 2020 9.67 －

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio Net assets per share As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen June 30, 2021 68,598 54,232 78.5 1,050.38 March 31, 2021 68,920 54,365 78.3 1,053.19 Reference: Shareholders' equity As of June 30, 2021: ¥53,855 million As of March 31, 2021: ¥53,999 million

- 1 -