(Note) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. Consolidated Financial Report For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 July 27, 2023 Company Name: Meitec Corporation Representative: Hideyo Kokubun President, Group CEO Code No.: 9744 TSE Prime Market [Fractions of one million yen are rounded down] 1. Consolidated Results for the 1st Quarter (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023) (1) Consolidated operating results (% is comparison to the previous fiscal year) Net Sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent Millions of Yen ％ Millions of Yen ％ Millions of Yen ％ Millions of Yen ％ Three months ended June 30, 2023 31,302 9.3 4,238 13.8 4,225 12.9 2,638 11.3 Three months ended June 30, 2022 28,632 13.6 3,725 45.9 3,741 44.9 2,370 47.5 (Note) Comprehensive Income; Three months ended June 30, 2023: 2,669 million yen [ 10.7% ] Three months ended June 30, 2022: 2,410 million yen [ 44.1% ] Earnings per Share Diluted Net Income per Share Yen Yen Three months ended June 30, 2023 33.65 － Three months ended June 30, 2022 29.58 － (Note) The Company conducted a share split with a ratio of three shares for one share of common stock on July 1, 2022. Earnings per share is calculated assuming the share split to have been conducted at the start of the previous fiscal year. (2) Consolidated financial position Total Assets Net Assets Equity Ratio Millions of Yen Millions of Yen % As of June 30, 2023 79,686 44,447 55.8 As of March 31, 2023 84,576 46,719 55.2 Reference: Shareholders' Equity; as of June 30, 2023: 44,447 million yen as of March 31, 2023: 46,719 million yen 2. Dividends Annual Dividends per Share 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY ended March 31, 2023 ― 39.00 ― 63.00 102.00 FY ending March 31, 2024 ― FY ending March 31, 2024 (Forecast) 40.00 ― 49.00 89.00 (Note) Revision of dividends forecast from recent forecast: None

3. Consolidated Forecasts for Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2024 (% is comparison to the same period of previous fiscal year) Operating Ordinary Profit Attributable Earnings Net Sales to Owners of Profit Profit per Share Parent Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Six months ending September 30, 2023 62,400 7.5 7,800 2.8 7,900 3.5 5,200 1.8 66.31 FY ending March 31, 2024 126,500 6.2 16,800 2.0 16,800 1.6 11,500 (6.1) 146.64 (Note) Revision of performance forecast from recent forecast: None Notes to Financial Statements Significant changes involving subsidiaries during the term: Yes (Changes in specific subsidiaries that affected the scope of consolidation) Newly consolidated:1 (MEITEC SPLIT PREPARATORY COMPANY) Adoption of special accounting treatment for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements i. Change in accounting policies : None ii. Changes not relating to i. : None iii. Changes in accounting estimates : None iv. Restatements : None Number of shares issued (common stock) Number of shares issued at the fiscal year end (including treasury shares) 1st quarter ended June 30, 2023: 82,500,000 FY ended March 31, 2023: 82,500,000 ii. Number of treasury shares at the fiscal year end 1st quarter ended June 30, 2023: 4,078,465 FY ended March 31, 2023: 4,078,400 iii. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (first quarter cumulative) 1st quarter ended June 30, 2023: 78,421,587 1st quarter ended June 30, 2022: 80,125,788 (Note) The Company conducted a share split with a ratio of three shares for one share of common stock on July 1, 2022. Number of shares issued at the fiscal year end, number of treasury shares at the fiscal year end, and average number of shares outstanding during the period have been calculated assuming the share split to have been conducted at the start of the previous fiscal year. This report is not included in the scope of the audit or the certified public accountant.

Advice relating to appropriate use of financial forecasts and other relevant information Earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this release are based on data currently available to management and certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable, and it is not intended to promise its achievement. Actual results may therefore differ materially from these statements for various reasons. Some important factors that might have an effect on business performance pertain to Business Risks stated in the Company's annual securities report and other information already released, but factors influencing business performance are not limited to those released.

1. Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Results for the 1st Quarter Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Operating Results During the first quarter of the current fiscal year (the three months from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023), the legal status of COVID-19 was downgraded to Category V, and economic and social activity was normalizing. However, the economic outlook remained uncertain as a tense international situation, increases in the prices of resources, and other factors continued. As a result of investment in technological development focused on the next generation of products by the leading manufacturers that constitute the Company's major clients, the order environment was strong. Under these circumstances, as a result of the Company continuing proactive recruitment with an eye on medium- and long-term growth, the number of engineers across the Group increased, including 824 (MT: 459, MF: 365) newly graduated employees joining the Group in April 2023. In addition, as a result of steady progress in assignments of both new and existing employees in response to orders, the Company achieved both an increase in the number of engineers assigned to clients and improvement in the utilization ratio. Note that working hours decreased slightly year on year, mainly due to a decrease in overtime work. Mainly due to these factors, consolidated net sales for the period under review increased ¥2,670 million, or 9.3%, from a year earlier to ¥31,302 million. Consolidated cost of sales increased ¥1,992 million, or 9.5%, from a year earlier to ¥22,889 million, due mainly to an increase in labor expenses associated with growth in the number of engineers, and consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses increased ¥164 million, or 4.1%, from a year earlier to ¥4,175 million. As a result, consolidated operating profit increased ¥512 million, or 13.8%, from a year earlier to ¥4,238 million. Consolidated ordinary profit increased ¥483 million, or 12.9%, from a year earlier to ¥4,225 million, while profit attributable to owners of parent increased ¥268 million, or 11.3%, from a year earlier to ¥2,638 million. For details, please refer to "Results for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024" released today on the Company's website.

2．Consolidated Financial Statements (1)Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of Yen) Fiscal year ended The 1st Quarter ended Mar. 31, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 51,028 45,058 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 17,354 18,250 Work in process 172 240 Other 928 1,038 Total current assets 69,484 64,587 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 3,124 3,081 Other, net 1,661 1,653 Total property, plant and equipment 4,785 4,735 Intangible assets Other 369 344 Total intangible assets 369 344 Investments and other assets Deferred tax assets 8,994 8,980 Other 944 1,041 Allowance for doubtful accounts (2) (2) Total investments and other assets 9,935 10,019 Total non-current assets 15,091 15,098 Total assets 84,576 79,686 Liabilities Current liabilities Income taxes payable 2,694 1,436 Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers) 181 64 Provision for bonuses 9,955 4,986 Other 7,993 11,637 Total current liabilities 20,824 18,125 Non-current liabilities Retirement benefit liability 17,032 17,113 Total non-current liabilities 17,032 17,113 Total liabilities 37,856 35,238 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 5,000 5,000 Capital surplus 1,259 1,259 Retained earnings 49,207 46,905 Treasury shares (7,795) (7,796) Total shareholders' equity 47,671 45,369 Accumulated other comprehensive income Revaluation reserve for land (662) (662) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (289) (259) Total accumulated other comprehensive income (951) (921) Total net assets 46,719 44,447 Total liabilities and net assets 84,576 79,686