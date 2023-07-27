(Note) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Report
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
July 27, 2023
Company Name:
Meitec Corporation
Representative:
Hideyo Kokubun
President, Group CEO
Code No.:
9744 TSE Prime Market
[Fractions of one million yen are rounded down]
1. Consolidated Results for the 1st Quarter (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(% is comparison to the previous fiscal year)
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Profit Attributable to
Owners of Parent
Millions of Yen
％
Millions of Yen
％
Millions of Yen
％
Millions of Yen
％
Three months ended June 30, 2023
31,302
9.3
4,238
13.8
4,225
12.9
2,638
11.3
Three months ended June 30, 2022
28,632
13.6
3,725
45.9
3,741
44.9
2,370
47.5
(Note) Comprehensive Income;
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
2,669
million yen
[ 10.7% ]
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
2,410
million yen
[ 44.1% ]
Earnings per Share
Diluted Net Income
per Share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2023
33.65
－
Three months ended June 30, 2022
29.58
－
(Note) The Company conducted a share split with a ratio of three shares for one share of common stock on July 1, 2022. Earnings per share is calculated assuming the share split to have been conducted at the start of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
%
As of June 30, 2023
79,686
44,447
55.8
As of March 31, 2023
84,576
46,719
55.2
Reference: Shareholders' Equity;
as of June 30, 2023:
44,447
million yen
as of March 31, 2023:
46,719
million yen
2. Dividends
Annual Dividends per Share
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY ended March 31, 2023
―
39.00
―
63.00
102.00
FY ending March 31, 2024
―
FY ending March 31, 2024 (Forecast)
40.00
―
49.00
89.00
(Note) Revision of dividends forecast from recent forecast:
None
3. Consolidated Forecasts for Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2024
(% is comparison to the same period of previous fiscal year)
Operating
Ordinary
Profit Attributable
Earnings
Net Sales
to Owners of
Profit
Profit
per Share
Parent
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Six months ending September 30, 2023
62,400
7.5
7,800
2.8
7,900
3.5
5,200
1.8
66.31
FY ending March 31, 2024
126,500
6.2
16,800
2.0
16,800
1.6
11,500
(6.1)
146.64
(Note) Revision of performance forecast from recent forecast:
None
Notes to Financial Statements
- Significant changes involving subsidiaries during the term: Yes (Changes in specific subsidiaries that affected the scope of consolidation) Newly consolidated:1 (MEITEC SPLIT PREPARATORY COMPANY)
- Adoption of special accounting treatment for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements
i. Change in accounting policies :
None
ii. Changes not relating to i. :
None
iii. Changes in accounting estimates :
None
iv. Restatements :
None
- Number of shares issued (common stock)
- Number of shares issued at the fiscal year end (including treasury shares)
1st quarter ended June 30, 2023:
82,500,000
FY ended March 31, 2023:
82,500,000
ii. Number of treasury shares at the fiscal year end
1st quarter ended June 30, 2023:
4,078,465
FY ended March 31, 2023:
4,078,400
iii. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (first quarter cumulative)
1st quarter ended June 30, 2023:
78,421,587
1st quarter ended June 30, 2022:
80,125,788
(Note) The Company conducted a share split with a ratio of three shares for one share of common stock on July 1, 2022.
Number of shares issued at the fiscal year end, number of treasury shares at the fiscal year end, and average number of shares outstanding during the period have been calculated assuming the share split to have been conducted at the start of the previous fiscal year.
- This report is not included in the scope of the audit or the certified public accountant.
- Advice relating to appropriate use of financial forecasts and other relevant information
Earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this release are based on data currently available to management and certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable, and it is not intended to promise its achievement. Actual results may therefore differ materially from these statements for various reasons. Some important factors that might have an effect on business performance pertain to Business Risks stated in the Company's annual securities report and other information already released, but factors influencing business performance are not limited to those released.
1. Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Results for the 1st Quarter
Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Operating Results
During the first quarter of the current fiscal year (the three months from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023), the legal status of COVID-19 was downgraded to Category V, and economic and social activity was normalizing. However, the economic outlook remained uncertain as a tense international situation, increases in the prices of resources, and other factors continued.
As a result of investment in technological development focused on the next generation of products by the leading manufacturers that constitute the Company's major clients, the order environment was strong.
Under these circumstances, as a result of the Company continuing proactive recruitment with an eye on medium- and long-term growth, the number of engineers across the Group increased, including 824 (MT: 459, MF: 365) newly graduated employees joining the Group in April 2023. In addition, as a result of steady progress in assignments of both new and existing employees in response to orders, the Company achieved both an increase in the number of engineers assigned to clients and improvement in the utilization ratio. Note that working hours decreased slightly year on year, mainly due to a decrease in overtime work.
Mainly due to these factors, consolidated net sales for the period under review increased ¥2,670 million, or 9.3%, from a year earlier to ¥31,302 million. Consolidated cost of sales increased ¥1,992 million, or 9.5%, from a year earlier to ¥22,889 million, due mainly to an increase in labor expenses associated with growth in the number of engineers, and consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses increased ¥164 million, or 4.1%, from a year earlier to ¥4,175 million. As a result, consolidated operating profit increased ¥512 million, or 13.8%, from a year earlier to ¥4,238 million.
Consolidated ordinary profit increased ¥483 million, or 12.9%, from a year earlier to ¥4,225 million, while profit attributable to owners of parent increased ¥268 million, or 11.3%, from a year earlier to ¥2,638 million.
For details, please refer to "Results for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024" released today on the Company's website.
2．Consolidated Financial Statements
(1)Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of Yen)
Fiscal year ended
The 1st Quarter ended
Mar. 31, 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
51,028
45,058
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
17,354
18,250
Work in process
172
240
Other
928
1,038
Total current assets
69,484
64,587
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
3,124
3,081
Other, net
1,661
1,653
Total property, plant and equipment
4,785
4,735
Intangible assets
Other
369
344
Total intangible assets
369
344
Investments and other assets
Deferred tax assets
8,994
8,980
Other
944
1,041
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2)
(2)
Total investments and other assets
9,935
10,019
Total non-current assets
15,091
15,098
Total assets
84,576
79,686
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Income taxes payable
2,694
1,436
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
181
64
Provision for bonuses
9,955
4,986
Other
7,993
11,637
Total current liabilities
20,824
18,125
Non-current liabilities
Retirement benefit liability
17,032
17,113
Total non-current liabilities
17,032
17,113
Total liabilities
37,856
35,238
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
5,000
5,000
Capital surplus
1,259
1,259
Retained earnings
49,207
46,905
Treasury shares
(7,795)
(7,796)
Total shareholders' equity
47,671
45,369
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Revaluation reserve for land
(662)
(662)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(289)
(259)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(951)
(921)
Total net assets
46,719
44,447
Total liabilities and net assets
84,576
79,686
（2）Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Consolidated Statements of Income)
(Millions of Yen)
The 1st Quarter ended
The 1st Quarter ended
Jun. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2023
Net sales
28,632
31,302
Cost of sales
20,896
22,889
Gross profit
7,736
8,413
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,010
4,175
Operating profit
3,725
4,238
Non-operating income
Interest income
0
0
Subsidy income
14
3
Other
1
1
Total non-operating income
15
4
Non-operating expenses
Commitment fees
0
0
Other
0
17
Total non-operating expenses
0
18
Ordinary profit
3,741
4,225
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
0
0
Total extraordinary losses
0
0
Profit before income taxes
3,740
4,224
Income taxes
1,370
1,585
Profit
2,370
2,638
Profit attributable to owners of parent
2,370
2,638
(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)
(Millions of Yen)
The 1st Quarter ended
The 1st Quarter ended
Jun. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2023
Profit
2,370
2,638
Other comprehensive income
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
39
30
Total other comprehensive income
39
30
Comprehensive income
2,410
2,669
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
2,410
2,669
