Meitu, Inc. is a China-based investment holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of smart hardware, as well as the provision of Internet and other services. The Company mainly operates through two business segments. The Smart Hardware segment is engaged in the sale of Meitu smart phones. The Internet Services and Others segment is mainly involved in online advertising business and the sale of virtual items on its mobile application Meipai and within its mobile games. The Company operates its business domestic and overseas markets.