Meitu, Inc. provided earnings guidance for the year ended December 31, 2023. For the period, the company expected the Group may record a net profit attributable to the owners of the company of between approximately RMB 340 million and RMB 390 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to a net profit attributable to the owners of the Company of approximately RMB 94 million for the same period last year, representing a growth of approximately 260% to 310% year-over-year.