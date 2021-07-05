Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Meituan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN

(3690)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

After Didi, China launches cybersecurity probe into more U.S.-listed firms

07/05/2021 | 02:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign of Huochebang or Truck Alliance, an app for truck services, in Guiyang

(Corrects to fix spelling of Kanzhun in third and eighth paragraphs)

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's cyberspace watchdog said on Monday it is investigating online recruiter Zhipin.com, and truck-hailing apps Huochebang and Yunmanman, ramping up a crackdown on the mainland's tech companies amid tightened regulations on data security.

The announcement comes a day after the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) ordered a suspension of app downloads for Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc, which went public in a U.S. listing last month.

Full Truck Alliance, the result of a merger between Huochebang and Yunmanman, and Kanzhun Ltd, the owner of Zhipin.com, went public in the U.S. stock market last month.

The three app-based businesses should halt new user registrations during the review, the CAC said in a statement, adding that the investigations are to "prevent national data security risks and safeguard national security".

The cyberspace agency did not offer further details about the investigation into the three apps, but cited China's national security law and cybersecurity law.

Chinese regulators have also recently tightened scrutiny of internet platform companies, including Alibaba Group and Meituan, for anti-competitive practices.

Full Truck Alliance, often dubbed "Uber for trucks", has over 10 million registered truck drivers and more than 5 million truck owners on its platform.

Zhipin.com, which connects job seekers and employers, is China's biggest online recruiter with 24.9 million monthly active users in the first quarter of 2021, Kanzhun said in its prospectus.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley, Yingzhi Yang and Yilei Sun; Editing by Tony Munroe and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MEITUAN
01:42aChina's Major Internet Companies Log 24.4% Revenue Growth in January-May Peri..
MT
12:53aTENCENT  : Hong Kong stocks fall as techs weigh over Didi app takedown; China mi..
RE
07/02HANG SENG  : Hong Kong Hang Seng Down 1.8% on Tech Slump
MT
07/02China's Consumer Goods Market Remains Subdued, Bain-Kantar Report Says
MT
06/29MARKET CHATTER : China's Shenzhen City Proposes Law on Autonomous Vehicles
MT
06/25HK stocks end higher on tech, materials boost; post weekly gains
RE
06/24INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Gain on Wall Street Highs
DJ
06/24Hong Kong Hang Seng Extends Rally, Up 0.2% as Oil Issues Gain
MT
06/23HANG SENG  : Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 1.8% on Federal Reserve Outlook, Tech Rally
MT
06/22MEITUAN  : ByteDance founder donates $77 million amid China billionaires' charit..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 181 B 27 988 M 27 988 M
Net income 2021 -18 891 M -2 919 M -2 919 M
Net cash 2021 67 449 M 10 421 M 10 421 M
P/E ratio 2021 -84,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 548 B 239 B 239 B
EV / Sales 2021 8,18x
EV / Sales 2022 5,92x
Nbr of Employees 69 205
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart MEITUAN
Duration : Period :
Meituan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEITUAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 253,38 CNY
Average target price 298,66 CNY
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEITUAN3.19%259 842
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-6.44%619 491
SHOPIFY INC.29.40%183 702
PINDUODUO INC.-32.91%159 920
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-7.36%76 858
EBAY INC.39.42%46 258