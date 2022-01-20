Log in
Equities
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Meituan
News
Summary
3690
KYG596691041
MEITUAN
(3690)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/19
214.4
HKD
-0.65%
214.4
HKD
-0.65%
12:38a
Meituan hong kong listed shares extend gains, up more than 9%
RE
01/19
China stocks rise as policy rate cuts lift sentiment
RE
01/19
Tencent Remains Most Valuable Chinese Company in 2021 Hurun Ranking; Shares Jump 4%
MT
MEITUAN HONG KONG LISTED SHARES EXTEND GAINS, UP MORE THAN 9%
01/20/2022 | 12:38am EST
MEITUAN HONG KONG LISTED SHARES EXTEND GAINS, UP MORE THAN 9%
© Reuters 2022
All news about MEITUAN
12:38a
Meituan hong kong listed shares extend gains, up more than 9%
RE
01/19
China stocks rise as policy rate cuts lift sentiment
RE
01/19
Tencent Remains Most Valuable Chinese Company in 2021 Hurun Ranking; Shares Jump 4%
MT
01/19
Chinese regulator denies issuing guidelines on internet giants' investments, fundraisin..
RE
01/18
Starbucks Taps Meituan For Coffee Deliveries, Reservation
MT
01/18
Starbucks Enters Partnership With Meituan to Boost China Delivery Services
MT
01/18
Today on Wall Street
: Changes
01/17
China stocks rise as property, infrastructure firms gain; Hang Seng down
RE
01/17
Meituan Joins Chinese AI Startup Axera’s $126 Million Funding Round
MT
01/17
China's digital yuan wallets swell but usage lags
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEITUAN
2021
Nomura Adjusts Meituan's Price Target to HK$336 From HK$354, Keeps at Buy
MT
2021
MEITUAN
: Nomura Adjusts Meituan's Price Target to HK$354 From HK$285, Keeps at Buy
MT
2021
MEITUAN
: Nomura Adjusts Meituan' Price Target to HK$285 From HK$346, Keeps at Buy
MT
Financials
CNY
USD
Sales 2021
180 B
28 345 M
28 345 M
Net income 2021
-23 809 M
-3 753 M
-3 753 M
Net cash 2021
64 349 M
10 143 M
10 143 M
P/E ratio 2021
-45,8x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 071 B
169 B
169 B
EV / Sales 2021
5,60x
EV / Sales 2022
4,13x
Nbr of Employees
69 205
Free-Float
-
Chart MEITUAN
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MEITUAN
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
39
Last Close Price
174,62 CNY
Average target price
252,09 CNY
Spread / Average Target
44,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Xing Wang
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum
Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng
Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr
Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MEITUAN
-4.88%
168 848
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
7.53%
348 623
SHOPIFY INC.
-25.15%
132 466
PINDUODUO INC.
10.38%
77 115
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.
-21.32%
55 543
EBAY INC.
-6.33%
38 568
