Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Meituan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN

(3690)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MEITUAN HONG KONG LISTED SHARES EXTEND GAINS, UP MORE THAN 9%

01/20/2022 | 12:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEITUAN HONG KONG LISTED SHARES EXTEND GAINS, UP MORE THAN 9%


© Reuters 2022
All news about MEITUAN
12:38aMeituan hong kong listed shares extend gains, up more than 9%
RE
01/19China stocks rise as policy rate cuts lift sentiment
RE
01/19Tencent Remains Most Valuable Chinese Company in 2021 Hurun Ranking; Shares Jump 4%
MT
01/19Chinese regulator denies issuing guidelines on internet giants' investments, fundraisin..
RE
01/18Starbucks Taps Meituan For Coffee Deliveries, Reservation
MT
01/18Starbucks Enters Partnership With Meituan to Boost China Delivery Services
MT
01/18Today on Wall Street: Changes
01/17China stocks rise as property, infrastructure firms gain; Hang Seng down
RE
01/17Meituan Joins Chinese AI Startup Axera’s $126 Million Funding Round
MT
01/17China's digital yuan wallets swell but usage lags
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEITUAN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 180 B 28 345 M 28 345 M
Net income 2021 -23 809 M -3 753 M -3 753 M
Net cash 2021 64 349 M 10 143 M 10 143 M
P/E ratio 2021 -45,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 071 B 169 B 169 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,60x
EV / Sales 2022 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 69 205
Free-Float -
Chart MEITUAN
Duration : Period :
Meituan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEITUAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 174,62 CNY
Average target price 252,09 CNY
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEITUAN-4.88%168 848
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED7.53%348 623
SHOPIFY INC.-25.15%132 466
PINDUODUO INC.10.38%77 115
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-21.32%55 543
EBAY INC.-6.33%38 568