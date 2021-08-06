Log in
Meituan : China's antitrust regulator to fine Meituan about $1 billion -WSJ

08/06/2021 | 05:39am EDT
(Reuters) - China's antitrust regulator is preparing to impose a fine of about $1 billion on Meituan for allegedly abusing its dominant market position, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The penalty could be announced in the coming weeks, the newspaper said https://on.wsj.com/3ChY7pX, adding that the food delivery giant would be required to revamp its operations.

Meituan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China in recent months has rolled out sweeping rules to crack down on the tech and private tutoring sectors.

The State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) launched an antitrust probe into Meituan in April, focussing on a practice whereby a company forces vendors to use its platform exclusively.

The SAMR in April imposed a record $2.75 billion fine on e-commerce giant Alibaba over the same practice.

Meituan, which competes with Alibaba-backed Ele.me among others, held an estimated 68.2% share of China's food delivery market in the second quarter of 2020, according to Trustdata. Its businesses also include bike sharing, community group buying and restaurant reviews.

In March, Meituan was among five backers or owners of community group-buying platforms fined by SAMR over "improper pricing behaviour" related to subsidies.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by Toby Chopra and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 182 B 28 162 M 28 162 M
Net income 2021 -19 616 M -3 035 M -3 035 M
Net cash 2021 69 183 M 10 703 M 10 703 M
P/E ratio 2021 -57,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 075 B 166 B 166 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,53x
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 69 205
Free-Float 73,8%
Managers and Directors
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEITUAN-28.31%166 444
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-14.37%545 566
SHOPIFY INC.36.54%194 111
PINDUODUO INC.0.00%111 894
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-6.28%78 268
EBAY INC.33.89%46 326