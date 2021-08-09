Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Meituan
  News
  Summary
    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN

(3690)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Meituan : China stocks rise on hopes of policy easing; HK gains

08/09/2021 | 01:02am EDT
SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday, with a strong rebound in blue-chip stocks offsetting losses in highly-valued tech shares, as signs of slowing economic growth fanned hopes of fresh policy easing.

** Hong Kong stocks also gained, despite a fall in index heavyweight Alibaba Group Holding Ltd following a sexual assault scandal.

** The CSI300 index rose 1.2% to 4,980.64 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9% to 3,488.92 points.

** The Hang Seng index added 0.94% to 26,424.41 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.98% to 9,364.23.

** China's factory gate inflation climbed 9% in July, rising at a faster clip from the previous month and above expectations, adding to strains on an economy losing recovery momentum.

** Domestic export growth unexpectedly slowed last month, following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. Global banks including JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs reduced forecasts for China's GDP growth.

** "We expect another 50bp RRR cut this year, while local government bond issuance could accelerate in the coming months to support infrastructure investment," Morgan Stanley wrote, citing the need for more policy support to stabilize the job market. ** China's banking and real estate indexes rebounded sharply, jumping 3.2% and 6.7% respectively. ** But new energy and semiconductor companies fell, as Chinese regulators said last week they would continue to closely monitor the price and market order of chips.

** In Hong Kong, Chinese food delivery giant Meituan added 5.61%, after it joined a meeting with government regulators on improving safety and labour rights for delivery workers.

** Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd dropped 2.53%, as an employee alleged last Saturday on the company's intranet that she was sexually assaulted by her boss and a client. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 182 B 28 117 M 28 117 M
Net income 2021 -19 616 M -3 030 M -3 030 M
Net cash 2021 69 183 M 10 686 M 10 686 M
P/E ratio 2021 -58,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 092 B 168 B 169 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,62x
EV / Sales 2022 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 69 205
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart MEITUAN
Duration : Period :
Meituan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MEITUAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 178,16 CNY
Average target price 292,99 CNY
Spread / Average Target 64,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEITUAN-27.43%168 450
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-15.61%533 823
SHOPIFY INC.34.73%190 310
PINDUODUO INC.-50.77%109 613
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.4.84%87 554
EBAY INC.30.33%44 616