Meituan : China stocks rise on hopes of policy easing; HK gains

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday,
with a strong rebound in blue-chip stocks offsetting losses in
highly-valued tech shares, as signs of slowing economic growth
fanned hopes of fresh policy easing.
** Hong Kong stocks also gained, despite a fall in index
heavyweight Alibaba Group Holding Ltd following a
sexual assault scandal.
** The CSI300 index rose 1.2% to 4,980.64 points at
the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 0.9% to 3,488.92 points.
** The Hang Seng index added 0.94% to 26,424.41 points,
while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.98%
to 9,364.23.
** China's factory gate inflation climbed 9% in July, rising at
a faster clip from the previous month and above expectations,
adding to strains on an economy losing recovery momentum.
** Domestic export growth unexpectedly slowed last month,
following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. Global banks including
JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs reduced forecasts for
China's GDP growth.
** "We expect another 50bp RRR cut this year, while local
government bond issuance could accelerate in the coming months
to support infrastructure investment," Morgan Stanley wrote,
citing the need for more policy support to stabilize the job
market.
** China's banking and real estate indexes
rebounded sharply, jumping 3.2% and 6.7%
respectively.
** But new energy and semiconductor companies fell, as Chinese
regulators said last week they would continue to closely monitor
the price and market order of chips.
** In Hong Kong, Chinese food delivery giant Meituan
added 5.61%, after it joined a meeting with government
regulators on improving safety and labour rights for delivery
workers.
** Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
dropped 2.53%, as an employee alleged last Saturday on the
company's intranet that she was sexually assaulted by her boss
and a client.
