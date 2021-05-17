Meituan : HK stocks end higher as techs track Wall Street bounce

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.3%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 8.1%
* HSI +0.6%, HSCE +1.0%, CSI300 +1.5%
* FTSE China A50 +1.5%
SHANGHAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed firmer
on Monday, as tech and materials firms tracked Wall Street
strength, while investors appeared to show scant reaction to
China's lacklustre economic data.
** The Hang Seng index rose 0.6%, to 28,194.09, while
the China Enterprises Index gained 1.0%, to 10,503.84
points.
** Wall Street closed higher in a broad rally on Friday, an
upbeat conclusion to whipsaw week of buying and selling as signs
of a rebounding economy squared off against mounting inflation
jitters.
** The position of the Hong Kong stock market for domestic
investors' gateway to overseas assets will not be changed for
quite a long time, as most of leading tech firms that represent
and benefit from China's economic transformation and upgrade are
listed in the Asian financial hub, Guosheng Securities said in a
report.
** Leading the gains on Monday, the Hang Seng tech index
and the Hang Seng materials index climbed
1.8% and 2.7%, respectively.
** Meituan, Baidu and Tencent
ended up 4.2%, 3.9% and 3%, respectively.
** It's a good time to buy Hong Kong stocks due to the still
loose global liquidity conditions, yuan appreciation and
continued mainland inflows to the island city, the brokerage
added.
** Refinitiv data showed mainland investors on Monday
purchased net 8.9 billion yuan ($57.31 billion) worth of Hong
Kong stocks via the Stock Connect linking mainland and the city.
** Markets showed muted reaction to China's data that showed
factories slowed their output growth last month and retail sales
significantly missed expectations as officials warned of new
problems affecting the recovery in the world's second-largest
economy.
** Factory output grew 9.8% in April from a year ago, in
line with forecasts but slower than the 14.1% surge in March,
National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday. Retail
sales, meanwhile, rose 17.7%, much weaker than a forecast 24.9%
uptick and the 34.2% surge in March.
($1 = 0.1553 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)