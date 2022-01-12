Stocks, FX rise after Fed's Powell calms hawks

* MSCI EM index set for best session in one month
* Currencies index hit Sept highs
* Russian rouble steady ahead of NATO-Moscow talks
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks surged 1.5% on
Wednesday to scale seven-week highs, while most currencies
firmed against a slightly weaker dollar, after U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments at a congressional
hearing were less hawkish than expected.
With U.S. inflation data later in the day expected to show a
rise to its highest in decades, speculation for four rate hikes
this year had gathered pace. But Powell did not stoke hawks,
revealing not much beyond what was already signalled.
MSCI's index of emerging market currencies
hit its highest since September, while gains across bourses put
the stocks index on track for its best session in over
a month.
"Powell's renomination hearing confirmed what the market had
already priced in ... At this juncture, a March lift-off (in
interest rates) should do little to change the tone in the FX
complex," said strategists at TD Securities.
"With quantitative tightening seemingly kicked into H2 2022,
we think risk markets and some currencies stand to tactically
benefit."
China stocks led gains after cooling factory gate inflation
there left room for easing monetary policy. Hong Kong's tech
index jumped 5%, with Alibaba and Meituan
surging 6% and 9%, respectively.
Kazakh shares lost 0.7% on resuming trade a day
after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Russian troops would
start leaving the country in two days' time after stabilising
the Central Asian nation following serious unrest.
Russia's rouble gave up early gains to trade steady,
ahead of Moscow's talks with NATO later in the day, with
prospects for breakthroughs slim. Russia staged live-fire
exercises with troops and tanks near the Ukrainian border on
Tuesday.
If there is no escalation in the situation after talks, the
risks are more or less in the price of the market, said Elena
Lovén, senior portfolio manager, EM equities at Swedbank Robur.
"With that scenario, Russia has a decent upside because the
economy is in good shape, the companies are growing and the
dividend yield is high."
Russian stocks were up 0.5%, but about 11% below
record highs hit in October.
Turkey's lira fell 0.1%. Opinion polls show that more
Turks now believe an opposition alliance is better suited than
President Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling AK Party to end the
economic turmoil that has engulfed their country.
The Czech crown remained close to over nine-year
highs against the euro, after data showed inflation came in
broadly in line with expectations.
Sri Lankan bonds were broadly unmoved, showing scepticism
over a resolution of the country's debt issue even after central
bank assurances.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)