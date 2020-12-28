Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Meituan Dianping

MEITUAN DIANPING

(3690)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount

12/28/2020 | 03:53am EST
FILE PHOTO: Signage for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. covers the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Alibaba shares slumped 9% to their lowest since June on Monday, as the firm's upsized $10 billion buyback programme failed to ease concerns about a regulatory crackdown on co-founder Jack Ma's e-commerce and financial empire.

A sharp sell-off over two sessions has knocked almost $116 billion off the tech giant's Hong Kong-listed shares.

The downward spiral intensified when Chinese regulators announced on Thursday the launch of an antitrust investigation into Alibaba and said they would summon its Ant Group affiliate to meet. Alibaba's U.S. shares sank more than 15% during the day.

"The antitrust investigation into Alibaba has yet to specify the penalties, which is worrying investors a lot," said Zhang Zihua, chief investment officer of Beijing Yunyi Asset, adding a probe outcome could "greatly change" the company valuations.

Putting investors more on edge was news over the weekend that China's central bank had asked Ant to shake up its lending and other consumer finance operations.

These developments are part of a crackdown on monopolistic behaviour in China's booming internet space in general, but Ma's business empire in particular after he publicly criticized the regulatory system for stifling innovation.

Last month, Chinese regulators abruptly suspended Ant's blockbuster $37 billion initial public offering in Shanghai and Hong Kong, which was on track to be the world's largest, just two days before its planned debut.

"The new regulations are hurting big internet platforms, so you see Tencent and other tech companies are also seeing their share prices going down," said Li Chengdong, a Beijing-based tech analyst.

"Alibaba now is the target of the regulators so the reaction is stronger."

Regulators have warned Alibaba about the so-called "choosing one from two" practice under which merchants are forced to sign exclusive cooperation pacts preventing them from offering products on rival platforms.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said on Thursday that it had launched a probe into the practice.

The gloom due to the regulatory crackdown overshadowed Alibaba's decision, announced on Sunday, to raise its share repurchase programme to $10 billion from $6 billion, effective for a two-year period through the end of 2022.

Alibaba shares could trade lower in the near term due to the "regulatory overhang", Nomura said in a note on Monday.

But the cheaper value will be attractive for long-term investors, Nomura added as it kept a "buy" rating on Alibaba's U.S.-listed stock and retained a target price of $361. The stock closed at $222 on Thursday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, Yilei Sun and Cheng Leng in Beijing and Julie Zhu and Pei Li in Hong Kong; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Himani Sarkar)

By Yilei Sun and Julie Zhu


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -13.34% 222 Delayed Quote.4.67%
GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED -0.28% 7.03 End-of-day quote.-19.01%
MEITUAN DIANPING -2.72% 279.2 End-of-day quote.173.99%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 1.11% 820 End-of-day quote.-43.64%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. 0.00% 543 End-of-day quote.-3.62%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.63% 556 End-of-day quote.48.03%
Financials
Sales 2020 114 B 17 470 M 17 470 M
Net income 2020 6 303 M 965 M 965 M
Net cash 2020 38 576 M 5 907 M 5 907 M
P/E ratio 2020 196x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 384 B 212 B 212 B
EV / Sales 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales 2021 7,64x
Nbr of Employees 54 580
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart MEITUAN DIANPING
Duration : Period :
Meituan Dianping Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEITUAN DIANPING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 280,57 CNY
Last Close Price 235,16 CNY
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Nan Peng Shen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEITUAN DIANPING173.99%211 871
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED4.67%600 651
PINDUODUO INC.303.89%187 321
SHOPIFY INC.208.24%150 336
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.195.57%84 304
EBAY INC.38.80%34 550
