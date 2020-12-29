China, HK stocks join Asian markets rally on economic recovery hopes

SHANGHAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong shares
posted robust gains on Wednesday, with the blue-chip CSI300
index rising to its highest in more than five years, as Asian
stocks hit a record high on hopes of a strong economic recovery
next year.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1% to 5,093.86
at the end of the morning session, touching the highest level
since June 2015. The Shanghai Composite Index gained
0.9%, to 3,409.48.
** Shenzhen's start-up board jumped nearly 3%, as investors bet
on green technologies.
** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.3% to
26,917.32, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.4%, to 10,599.66.
** Investors shrugged off Trump administration's move to
strengthen an executive order barring U.S. investment in Chinese
firms with alleged military backing. Global index publisher FTSE
Russell said it may delete more Chinese companies from its
global benchmarks in response.
** Most sectors climbed, with the biggest gainers being energy
and resources shares. Investors are
anticipating a robust economic recovery as several nations seek
to contain the coronavirus' spread with vaccines.
** Environmental protection shares also jumped.
Beijing has vowed to reduce carbon emissions to meet the
government's green pledge.
** In Hong Kong, a sharp rebound in tech shares helped
the market. The sector witnessed panic-selling earlier this week
triggered by Beijing's anti-trust probe into Alibaba Group
, and its affiliate Ant Group.
** Alibaba's Hong Kong shares jumped nearly 6%, while other
internet stocks including JD.com and Meituan
also bounced sharply.
** Ant Group Co Ltd is considering folding most of its online
financial businesses, including consumer lending, into a holding
company that would be regulated like traditional financial
firms, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith)