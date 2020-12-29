Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Meituan Dianping    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN DIANPING

(3690)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China, HK stocks join Asian markets rally on economic recovery hopes

12/29/2020 | 11:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong shares posted robust gains on Wednesday, with the blue-chip CSI300 index rising to its highest in more than five years, as Asian stocks hit a record high on hopes of a strong economic recovery next year.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1% to 5,093.86 at the end of the morning session, touching the highest level since June 2015. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9%, to 3,409.48.

** Shenzhen's start-up board jumped nearly 3%, as investors bet on green technologies.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.3% to 26,917.32, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.4%, to 10,599.66.

** Investors shrugged off Trump administration's move to strengthen an executive order barring U.S. investment in Chinese firms with alleged military backing. Global index publisher FTSE Russell said it may delete more Chinese companies from its global benchmarks in response.

** Most sectors climbed, with the biggest gainers being energy and resources shares. Investors are anticipating a robust economic recovery as several nations seek to contain the coronavirus' spread with vaccines.

** Environmental protection shares also jumped. Beijing has vowed to reduce carbon emissions to meet the government's green pledge.

** In Hong Kong, a sharp rebound in tech shares helped the market. The sector witnessed panic-selling earlier this week triggered by Beijing's anti-trust probe into Alibaba Group , and its affiliate Ant Group.

** Alibaba's Hong Kong shares jumped nearly 6%, while other internet stocks including JD.com and Meituan also bounced sharply.

** Ant Group Co Ltd is considering folding most of its online financial businesses, including consumer lending, into a holding company that would be regulated like traditional financial firms, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 6.25% 236.26 Delayed Quote.11.39%
HANG SENG 0.91% 26567.94 Real-time Quote.-5.75%
MEITUAN DIANPING 5.15% 273.4 End-of-day quote.168.30%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 1.49% 4503.99 Delayed Quote.24.94%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 1.65% 4572.81 Delayed Quote.20.36%
All news about MEITUAN DIANPING
01:10aChinese Tech Stocks Rebound After Two-Session Sell-Off Cheapens Valuations
DJ
12/29China, HK stocks join Asian markets rally on economic recovery hopes
RE
12/29Hong Kong shares end firmer as bargain hunters boost Alibaba after recent sel..
RE
12/29Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher on Bargain Hunting; Tech Stocks Recover from Se..
MT
12/28Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory co..
RE
12/28Hong Kong stocks end down as techs weigh
RE
12/27Alibaba's $10 bln buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concer..
RE
12/24Asian markets advance after S&P 500 snaps losing streak
AQ
12/23China, HK shares firm on Brexit talk progress; Alibaba tumbles on probe
RE
12/23China Tightens Oversight on Group Grocery-Buying Platforms
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 114 B 17 485 M 17 485 M
Net income 2020 6 288 M 964 M 964 M
Net cash 2020 38 576 M 5 912 M 5 912 M
P/E ratio 2020 192x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 355 B 207 B 208 B
EV / Sales 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales 2021 7,47x
Nbr of Employees 54 580
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart MEITUAN DIANPING
Duration : Period :
Meituan Dianping Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEITUAN DIANPING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 280,57 CNY
Last Close Price 230,26 CNY
Spread / Highest target 51,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Nan Peng Shen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEITUAN DIANPING168.30%207 463
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED4.84%601 625
PINDUODUO INC.339.42%176 346
SHOPIFY INC.194.69%140 711
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.190.89%82 969
EBAY INC.40.85%34 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ