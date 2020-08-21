Log in
MEITUAN DIANPING

Meituan Dianping : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

08/21/2020 | 04:51am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3690)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Meituan Dianping 美團點評 (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. These interim results have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting."

In this announcement, "we", "us", and "our" refer to the Company.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Financial Summary

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

As a

As a

percentage

percentage

Year-over-

Amount

of revenues

Amount

of revenues

year change

(RMB in thousands, except for percentages)

Revenues

24,721,837

100.0%

22,703,137

100.0%

8.9%

Operating profit

2,174,645

8.8%

1,112,578

4.9%

95.5%

Profit for the period

2,210,181

8.9%

875,828

3.9%

152.4%

Non-IFRS Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA

2,610,255

10.6%

2,330,809

10.3%

12.0%

Adjusted net profit

2,718,478

11.0%

1,493,546

6.6%

82.0%

1

Unaudited

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

As a

As a

percentage

percentage

Year-over-

Amount

of revenues

Amount

of revenues

year change

(RMB in thousands, except for percentages)

Revenues

41,475,724

100.0%

41,876,649

100.0%

(1.0%)

Operating profit/(loss)

459,115

1.1%

(191,064)

(0.5%)

NA

Profit/(loss) for the period

630,903

1.5%

(557,502)

(1.3%)

NA

Non-IFRS Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA

2,651,566

6.4%

2,789,683

6.7%

(5.0%)

Adjusted net profit

2,502,130

6.0%

444,417

1.1%

463.0%

Financial Information by Segment

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

Year-over-

2020

2019

year change

(RMB in thousands, except for percentages)

Revenues:

Food delivery

14,544,095

12,844,720

13.2%

In-store, hotel & travel

4,543,982

5,245,308

(13.4%)

New initiatives and others

5,633,760

4,613,109

22.1%

Total revenues

24,721,837

22,703,137

8.9%

Operating profit/(loss):

Food delivery

1,253,421

756,347

65.7%

In-store, hotel & travel

1,891,563

2,147,499

(11.9%)

New initiatives and others

(1,459,539)

(1,645,735)

(11.3%)

Unallocated items1

489,200

(145,533)

NA

Total operating profit

2,174,645

1,112,578

95.5%

1 Unallocated items include (i) share-based compensation, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions, (iii) fair value changes on other financial investments at fair value through profit or loss, (iv) other gains, net, and (v) impairment provision and restructuring expense for Mobike restructuring plan.

2

Unaudited

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

Year-over-

2020

2019

year change

(RMB in thousands, except for percentages)

Revenues:

Food delivery

24,034,518

23,550,523

2.1%

In-store, hotel & travel

7,638,960

9,737,410

(21.6%)

New initiatives and others

9,802,246

8,588,716

14.1%

Total revenues

41,475,724

41,876,649

(1.0%)

Operating profit/(loss):

Food delivery

1,182,540

602,144

96.4%

In-store, hotel & travel

2,571,742

3,740,377

(31.2%)

New initiatives and others

(2,823,256)

(4,228,859)

(33.2%)

Unallocated items

(471,911)

(304,726)

54.9%

Total operating profit/(loss)

459,115

(191,064)

NA

Operating Metrics

Twelve Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

Year-over-

2020

2019

year change

(in millions, except for percentages)

Number of Transacting Users

457.3

422.6

8.2%

Number of Active Merchants

6.3

5.9

6.7%

(units, except for percentages)

Average number of transactions per annual

Transacting User

25.7

25.5

0.5%

Three Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

Year-over-

2020

2019

year change

(in millions, except for percentages)

Gross Transaction Volume of food delivery

108,827.1

93,082.3

16.9%

Number of food delivery transactions

2,228.9

2,085.1

6.9%

Number of domestic hotel room nights

78.0

94.0

(17.0%)

3

BUSINESS REVIEW AND OUTLOOK

Company Financial Highlights

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact the daily operations of our merchants, including restaurants, hotels and other local services merchants, our businesses demonstrated resilience and recovered at a gradual pace. Total revenues for the second quarter of 2020 increased by 8.9% year-over-year to RMB24.7 billion from RMB22.7 billion for the same period of 2019. Operating profit improved to RMB2.2 billion in the second quarter of 2020, increasing by 95.5% year-over-year, while operating margin increased from 4.9% to 8.8%. Both adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net profit experienced positive year-over-year growth and improved to RMB2.6 billion and RMB2.7 billion, respectively. Our operating cash flow also turned to positive RMB5.6 billion for the second quarter of 2020 from negative RMB5.0 billion for the first quarter of 2020. We had cash and cash equivalents of RMB13.9 billion and short-term investments of RMB44.5 billion as of June 30, 2020, compared to the balances of RMB14.1 billion and RMB42.4 billion, respectively, as of March 31, 2020.

Company Business Highlights

Food delivery

For the second quarter of 2020, GTV of our food delivery business increased by 16.9% year-over-year to RMB108.8 billion. The daily average number of food delivery transactions increased by 6.9% year-over-year to 24.5 million. The average value per order of our food delivery business increased by 9.4% year-over-year. Monetization Rate2 of our food delivery business decreased to 13.4% for the second quarter of 2020 from 13.8% for the same period of 2019. As a result, revenues of food delivery business increased by 13.2% year-over-year to RMB14.5 billion for the second quarter of 2020. Operating profit from our food delivery business turned to positive RMB1.3 billion for the second quarter of 2020, compared to operating loss of RMB70.9 million for the first quarter of 2020, while operating margin turned to positive 8.6% from negative 0.7%. Moreover, operating profit from the food delivery business increased by 65.7% year-over-year, while operating margin improved by 2.7 percentage points year-over-year.

Despite the pandemic's continuous impact, we further demonstrated the unique competitiveness of our business model and validated the essential needs for food delivery services from both consumers and merchants. Especially, our immediate response to the COVID-19 new cases that occurred in Beijing showcased our increasing experience in managing the recurring outbreaks of COVID-19. To ensure the safety of our delivery riders and consumers, among other measures, we immediately organized nucleic acid testing for all of our delivery riders in Beijing, expanded the use of "intelligent lockers" in the city, and further upgraded our contactless delivery process. For merchants, we rolled out targeted support and commission rebate programs to help them better survive the COVID-19 new cases that occurred in Beijing. We also created a portal for merchants to upload their green COVID-19 testing results so as to provide consumers with extra food safety assurance.

2 Monetization Rate equals the revenues for the period divided by the Gross Transaction Volume for the period.

4

In the second quarter of 2020, we continued to launch various promotional campaigns to stimulate the recovery of our food delivery business. For example, we rolled out the "June 18 Food Delivery Festival" and engaged around 4,000 reputable restaurants and brands to provide consumers with a wide variety of attractive promotions in the period. We were also spot-on in identifying consumers' behavioral changes and used targeted promotions to actively increase the consumption of afternoon tea and late-night snacks. Moreover, we have further stepped up the portion of subsidies allocated to targeted repeat consumers through our effective food delivery membership program. As a result, the order volume of our food delivery business experienced positive year-over-year growth in the second quarter of 2020, with the daily average number of food delivery transactions increasing by 6.9% year-over-year to 24.5 million.

On the merchant side, a further recovery in merchant operation and consumer consumption led to the strong marketing demand from merchants in the second quarter of 2020. Meanwhile, the pandemic has accelerated the restaurants' online migration, increasing the mix of high-quality merchants on our platform during the period. Notably, the number of newly-onboard branded merchants increased by more than 110% in the second quarter as compared to the prior year period. Their increased demand for online traffic has accelerated their adoption of our online marketing services. As a result, online marketing services revenues experienced rapid growth in the second quarter of 2020, increased by 62.2% year-over-year.

On the delivery front, we further improved our delivery efficiency in the second quarter of 2020, attributable to the refinement of our proprietary dispatching system algorithms and the continuous improvement of the operation of our delivery network. In addition, the sufficient delivery capacity and the favorable weather condition across the country enabled us to reduce the amount of seasonal incentives paid to delivery riders on a quarter-over-quarter basis. These factors together have allowed us to better control delivery cost per order on both a quarter-over-quarter and a year-over-year basis. Meantime, the importance of our on-demand delivery network as a critical component of society's broader logistical infrastructure has been substantially elevated post the outbreak of COVID-19. Our delivery network helped to ensure continuity in people's daily lives during the pandemic and served as a stabilizing force for society by creating abundant employment opportunities. We will continue to explore diversified delivery models and invest in the cutting-edge technology for autonomous delivery to further improve our operating efficiency and enlarge our capacity while striving to serve the needs of our merchants and consumers in more service categories.

In-store, hotel & travel

Revenues from our in-store, hotel & travel businesses decreased by 13.4% year-over-year to RMB4.5 billion in the second quarter of 2020. Operating profit of our in-store, hotel & travel businesses decreased by 11.9% year-over-year, but increased by 178.1% quarter-over-quarter to RMB1.9 billion in the second quarter of 2020, while operating margin increased by 0.7 percentage points year-over-year and by 19.6 percentage points quarter-over-quarter to 41.6%.

5

During the second quarter of 2020, the in-store segment continued to recover at a slower pace than the food delivery business as consumers needed more time to rebuild confidence in certain discretionary in-store consumptions. In order to stimulate local services consumption and restore local economies, we cooperated with local governments to launch the "Safe Consumption Festival" in more than 60 cities and issued e-Vouchers during this quarter. These e-Vouchers were mainly for in-store dining initially, but we have since expanded them to cover hotels, shopping, and other local services. We also launched a series of promotional campaigns in the second quarter of 2020, including Labour Day promotions, Dragon Boat Festival promotions, and June 18 Marketing Festival promotions. These events covered all the aspects of our in-store services and helped to accelerate our collaborations with popular merchant brands to further improve our merchant base and offer consumers a wider variety of choices in turn. As a result, the recovery of transaction volume and merchants' marketing demand of our in-store segment was on the right track. The year-over-year decline in commission revenues and online marketing services revenues were significantly narrowed from the first quarter of 2020. Moreover, we published a new 2020 version of our reputable "Must List Series." This series has evolved into a comprehensive and professional local services guide over the years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we noticed that consumers became more price-sensitive and conscious of hygiene factors, which further compounded the ability of our trusted Must List Series to attract user traffic and guide consumers to quality merchants. It also created a positive feedback loop for merchants to upgrade their services and better meet the emerging needs of consumers.

Our hotel business continued to be significantly affected by the pandemic, with the number of domestic room nights consumed on our platform in the second quarter of 2020 decreasing by 17% year-over-year. Nevertheless, we kept increasing our partnership with more hotels via our "Safe Stay" program to provide travelers with accommodation options that are more conducive to their desires and the quarantine environment. Meantime, in light of the increasing demand for intra-city and short-distance local travel, we also launched the "Safe Travel" program to help expedite the recovery of the industry. More notably, the pace of development for our high-star hotel partnerships also picked up, and we established a significant increase in relationships with these types of hotels in the second quarter of 2020 by increasing their non-lodging revenues through our "hotel + x" program. As a result, the contribution from high-end hotels further increased year-over-year.

New initiatives and others

Revenues from the new initiatives and others segment increased by 22.1% year-over-year to RMB5.6 billion in the second quarter of 2020. On a sequential basis, operating loss from the new initiatives and others segment expanded by 7.0% to RMB1.5 billion for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB1.4 billion for the first quarter of 2020, while operating margin improved by

6.8 percentage points to negative 25.9% for the second quarter of 2020 from negative 32.7% for the first quarter of 2020. Operating loss from the new initiatives and others segment narrowed by 11.3% on a year-over-year basis, while operating margin improved by 9.8 percentage points year-over-year.

6

The COVID-19 pandemic was a catalyst for several of our new initiatives, and we saw a noticeable shift in the online shopping behavior on the consumer side and accelerated online penetration of traditional offline service businesses during the pandemic. During the second quarter of 2020, we maintained the rapid expansion of our key businesses, especially grocery retail business. Our marketplace model "Meituan Instashopping" achieved stellar revenue growth during the second quarter of 2020 on a year-over-year basis as we expanded our product variety and SKU categories to significantly grow our merchant base. "Caidaquan," our relatively nascent fresh produce-focused brand under "Meituan Instashopping," enabled more than 300 traditional wet markets to sell online and operate digitally. Our self-operated model, "Meituan Grocery," not only significantly expanded its coverage in key cities, such as Beijing and Shenzhen, but also began operations in new cities, such as Guangzhou, in July 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, we also established a new business division for community group purchase services, rolling out the "Meituan Selected" service brand accordingly in Jinan, Shandong in July 2020, which offers carefully selected fresh produce and daily necessities at attractive prices for local consumers living in different communities. Group leaders are appointed by us in each community to promote our discounted grocery products via WeChat groups. Group members can place orders through our WeChat Mini Program and pick up their products the next day at self-pickup points located in nearby convenience stores.

For bike-sharing services, we replaced around 1.5 million old bikes with new "Meituan Bikes" during the second quarter of 2020. The average turnover rate per bike improved incrementally and the unit economics also improved. Additionally, we launched more than 290,000 electric bikes. During this period, the average turnover rate per electric bike achieved better unit economics as compared to traditional bikes and demonstrated a clear path to independent profitability.

7

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Second Quarter of 2020 Compared to Second Quarter of 2019

The following table sets forth the comparative figures for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019:

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

(RMB in thousands)

Revenues

Commission

15,911,364

15,429,574

Online marketing services

4,323,011

3,632,236

Interest revenue

201,730

201,883

Other services and sales

4,285,732

3,439,444

24,721,837

22,703,137

Cost of revenues

(16,146,879)

(14,762,502)

Gross profit

8,574,958

7,940,635

Selling and marketing expenses

(4,172,332)

(4,149,110)

Research and development expenses

(2,376,737)

(2,032,330)

General and administrative expenses

(1,158,092)

(1,038,298)

Net provision for impairment losses on financial assets

(45,676)

(138,711)

Fair value changes on other financial investments

at fair value through profit or loss

346,689

(323,651)

Other gains, net

1,005,835

854,043

Operating profit

2,174,645

1,112,578

Finance income

40,352

21,541

Finance costs

(60,731)

(50,115)

Share of gains of investments accounted for using equity method

42,881

17,848

Profit before income tax

2,197,147

1,101,852

Income tax credits/(expenses)

13,034

(226,024)

Profit for the period

2,210,181

875,828

Non-IFRS measures:

Adjusted EBITDA

2,610,255

2,330,809

Adjusted net profit

2,718,478

1,493,546

8

Revenues

Our revenues increased by 8.9% to RMB24.7 billion for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB22.7 billion for the same period of 2019. The increase was mainly driven by the solid revenue growth of our food delivery business and robust revenue growth of our new initiatives.

The following table sets forth our revenues by segment and type in absolute amount for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019:

Unaudited

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

In-store,

New

Food

hotel &

initiatives

delivery

travel

and others

Total

(RMB in thousands)

Revenues

Commission

12,719,014

2,092,858

1,099,492

15,911,364

Online marketing services

1,795,740

2,445,305

81,966

4,323,011

Other services and sales (including

interest revenue)

29,341

5,819

4,452,302

4,487,462

Total

14,544,095

4,543,982

5,633,760

24,721,837

Unaudited

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

In-store,

New

Food

hotel &

initiatives

delivery

travel

and others

Total

(RMB in thousands)

Revenues

Commission

11,711,634

2,742,867

975,073

15,429,574

Online marketing services

1,107,070

2,478,018

47,148

3,632,236

Other services and sales (including

interest revenue)

26,016

24,423

3,590,888

3,641,327

Total

12,844,720

5,245,308

4,613,109

22,703,137

Our revenues from the food delivery segment increased by 13.2% to RMB14.5 billion for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB12.8 billion for the same period of 2019. Commission revenues increased by 8.6% to RMB12.7 billion as a result of: (i) the increase in Gross Transaction Volume, which was driven by the increase in both order volume by 6.9% and average order value by 9.4% year-over-year as more Transacting Users ordered with higher ticket size or from branded restaurants, and (ii) the decrease in Monetization Rate by 0.4 percentage points to 13.4% due to increased subsidies to Transacting Users and higher portion of orders from branded merchants on our platform. Online marketing services revenues increased by 62.2% to RMB1.8 billion, primarily due to the increase in the number of online marketing Active Merchants and the revenue contributed by each merchant.

9

Our revenues from the in-store, hotel & travel segment decreased by 13.4% to RMB4.5 billion for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB5.2 billion for the same period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in commission revenues as the in-store dining, hotel and travel sectors had not fully recovered from the epidemic yet.

Our revenues from the new initiatives and others segment increased by 22.1% to RMB5.6 billion for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB4.6 billion for the same period of 2019, mainly due to the increase in revenues from the B2B food distribution services, micro loan business, Meituan Grocery and Meituan Instashopping as we expanded these businesses to satisfy customers' growing needs, partially offset by the decrease in revenues from car-hailing services as customers commuted less under the crowd control policies and the decrease in revenues from the restaurant management systems.

Costs and Expenses

The following table sets forth a breakdown of our costs and expenses by function for the periods indicated:

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

As a

As a

percentage

percentage Year-over-

Amount

of revenues

Amount

of revenues

year change

(RMB in thousands, except for percentages)

Costs and Expenses:

Cost of revenues

16,146,879

65.3%

14,762,502

65.0%

9.4%

Selling and marketing expenses

4,172,332

16.9%

4,149,110

18.3%

0.6%

Research and development expenses

2,376,737

9.6%

2,032,330

9.0%

16.9%

General and administrative expenses

1,158,092

4.7%

1,038,298

4.6%

11.5%

Net provision for impairment losses

on financial assets

45,676

0.2%

138,711

0.6%

(67.1%)

Cost of Revenues

Our cost of revenues increased by 9.4% to RMB16.1 billion for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB14.8 billion for the same period of 2019, and remained flat as a percentage of revenues on a year-over-year basis. The increase in amount was primarily attributable to the increase of RMB727.3 million in food delivery rider costs, and the increase of RMB572.4 million in cost of goods sold due to the growth of our food delivery business, Meituan Instashopping, Meituan Grocery and B2B food distribution services, partially offset by the decrease of RMB347.1 million in car-hailingdriver-related costs.

10

Selling and Marketing Expenses

Our selling and marketing expenses was RMB4.2 billion for the second quarter of 2020 and RMB4.1 billion for the same period of 2019, and decreased by 1.4 percentage points to 16.9% from 18.3% as a percentage of revenues on a year-over-year basis. The RMB109.8 million increase in promotion and advertising expenses, mainly driven by our enlarged promotional campaigns, was partially offset by the RMB92.8 million decrease in Transacting User incentives across various businesses. We adjusted our marketing strategy in response to the pandemic so that our selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues decreased.

Research and Development Expenses

Our research and development expenses increased to RMB2.4 billion for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB2.0 billion for the same period of 2019, and increased by 0.6 percentage points to 9.6% from 9.0% as a percentage of revenues. The increase in both amount and as a percentage of revenues were mainly driven by the increase in the number of employees.

General and Administrative Expenses

Our general and administrative expenses increased to RMB1.2 billion for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB1.0 billion for the same period of 2019, and remained flat as a percentage of revenues on a year-over-year basis. The increase was mainly driven by the increase in the number of employees.

Net Provision for Impairment Losses on Financial Assets

Our net provision for impairment losses on financial assets decreased to RMB45.7 million for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB138.7 million for the same period of 2019, and decreased by 0.4 percentage points to 0.2% as a percentage of revenues year-over-year, primarily due to improved micro loan assets.

Fair Value Changes on Other Financial Investments at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss

Our gain in fair value change on other financial investments at fair value through profit or loss was RMB346.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to loss of RMB323.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. This was primarily due to the fair value change in one of our financial investments in listed entities.

Other Gains, Net

Our other gains, net for the second quarter of 2020 increased by RMB151.8 million to RMB1.0 billion compared to the same period of 2019, primarily due to the increase in tax return and preference, partially offset by the decline in gains from treasury investments, disposal and remeasurement of equity investments.

11

Operating Profit

As a result of the foregoing, our operating profit and operating margin for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB2.2 billion and 8.8% respectively, compared to RMB1.1 billion and 4.9% for the same period of 2019.

Operating profit and margin by segment are set forth in the table below.

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

As a

As a

percentage

percentage

Year-over-

Amount

of revenues

Amount

of revenues

year change

(RMB in thousands, except for percentages)

Food delivery

1,253,421

8.6%

756,347

5.9%

65.7%

In-store, hotel & travel

1,891,563

41.6%

2,147,499

40.9%

(11.9%)

New initiatives and others

(1,459,539)

(25.9%)

(1,645,735)

(35.7%)

(11.3%)

Unallocated items

489,200

NA

(145,533)

NA

NA

Total operating profit

2,174,645

8.8%

1,112,578

4.9%

95.5%

Our operating profit from the food delivery segment increased to RMB1.3 billion for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB756.3 million for the same period of 2019, mainly driven by growth in revenues and gross profit. Our operating margin for this segment increased by 2.7 percentage points to 8.6% from 5.9% on a year-over-year basis mainly attributable to: (i) higher average order value as a result of the higher portion of orders from branded restaurants, slightly offset by the higher subsidies given to Transacting Users to drive order volume growth and (ii) the change in revenues mix as online marketing revenues contributed a higher percentage of revenues.

Our operating profit from the in-store, hotel & travel segment decreased by 11.9% to RMB1.9 billion for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB2.1 billion for the same period of 2019, mainly due to the decline in both commissions and online marketing revenues, partially offset by reduced Transacting User incentives and promotion and advertising expenses. Our operating margin for this segment increased by 0.7 percentage points to 41.6% from 40.9% on a year-over-year basis, mainly due to the decrease in Transacting User incentives resulting from the reduction of subsidies, partially offset by the increase in research and development expenses.

12

Our operating loss from the new initiatives and others segment narrowed to negative RMB1.5 billion for the second quarter of 2020 from negative RMB1.6 billion for the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to: (i) the decrease in operating loss from our bike-sharing services as Meituan Bikes had a longer life span and lower maintenance costs than the old bikes, and (ii) the increase in operating profit from the growth of micro loan business, partially offset by the increase in operating loss of our grocery retail business as a result of business expansion and the increase in loss from some other new initiatives. Our operating margin for this segment narrowed to negative 25.9% from negative 35.7% on a year-over-year basis, primarily attributable to the improved operating margin from bike-sharing services, restaurant management system, and micro loan business.

Profit before Income Tax

Primarily as a result of the foregoing, our profit before income tax for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB2.2 billion, compared to a profit of RMB1.1 billion for the same period of 2019.

Income Tax Credits/(Expenses)

We had income tax credits of RMB13.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to income tax expenses of RMB226.0 million for the same period of 2019, primarily due to the decrease in profits from certain entities on a year-over-year basis.

Profit for the Period

As a result of the foregoing, we had a profit of RMB2.2 billion for the second quarter of 2020, compared to a profit of RMB875.8 million for the same period of 2019.

13

Second Quarter of 2020 Compared to First Quarter of 2020

The following table sets forth the comparative figures for the second quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2020:

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

2020

2020

(RMB in thousands)

Revenues

Commission

15,911,364

10,800,101

Online marketing services

4,323,011

2,864,409

Interest revenue

201,730

212,145

Other services and sales

4,285,732

2,877,232

24,721,837

16,753,887

Cost of revenues

(16,146,879)

(11,557,421)

Gross profit

8,574,958

5,196,466

Selling and marketing expenses

(4,172,332)

(3,199,439)

Research and development expenses

(2,376,737)

(2,296,458)

General and administrative expenses

(1,158,092)

(1,069,741)

Net provision for impairment losses on financial assets

(45,676)

(237,542)

Fair value changes on other financial investments

at fair value through profit or loss

346,689

(508,261)

Other gains, net

1,005,835

399,445

Operating profit/(loss)

2,174,645

(1,715,530)

Finance income

40,352

57,930

Finance costs

(60,731)

(48,044)

Share of gains of investments accounted for using equity method

42,881

11,128

Profit/(loss) before income tax

2,197,147

(1,694,516)

Income tax credits

13,034

115,238

Profit/(loss) for the period

2,210,181

(1,579,278)

Non-IFRS measures:

Adjusted EBITDA

2,610,255

41,311

Adjusted net profit/(loss)

2,718,478

(216,348)

14

Revenues

Our revenues increased by 47.6% to RMB24.7 billion for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB16.8 billion for the first quarter of 2020. All major revenue streams started to recover along with the gradual recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following table sets forth our revenues by segment and type in absolute amount for the second quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2020:

Unaudited

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

In-store,

New

Food

hotel &

initiatives

delivery

travel

and others

Total

(RMB in thousands)

Revenues

Commission

12,719,014

2,092,858

1,099,492

15,911,364

Online marketing services

1,795,740

2,445,305

81,966

4,323,011

Other services and sales (including

interest revenue)

29,341

5,819

4,452,302

4,487,462

Total

14,544,095

4,543,982

5,633,760

24,721,837

Unaudited

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

In-store,

New

Food

hotel &

initiatives

delivery

travel

and others

Total

(RMB in thousands)

Revenues

Commission

8,563,624

1,196,998

1,039,479

10,800,101

Online marketing services

919,519

1,886,831

58,059

2,864,409

Other services and sales (including

interest revenue)

7,280

11,149

3,070,948

3,089,377

Total

9,490,423

3,094,978

4,168,486

16,753,887

Our revenues from the food delivery segment increased by 53.3% to RMB14.5 billion for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB9.5 billion for the first quarter of 2020. Commission revenues increased by 48.5% to RMB12.7 billion on a quarter-over-quarter basis, as a result of: (i) the increase in the number of food delivery transactions by 62.2%, driven by the increase in both food delivery user base and their purchase frequency, and (ii) the decrease in average order value by 6.1% caused by the resumption of small- and medium-sized merchants operations. Online marketing services revenues increased by 95.3% to RMB1.8 billion, primarily due to the increase in the number of online marketing Active Merchants and average revenue contributed by each merchant, driven by the increasing demand from merchants for online traffic during the recovery of the food delivery business.

15

Our revenues from the in-store, hotel & travel segment increased by 46.8% to RMB4.5 billion for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB3.1 billion for the first quarter of 2020. Commission revenues increased by 74.8% to RMB2.1 billion, driven by the recovery in consumers' in-store consumption. Online marketing service revenues increased by 29.6% to RMB2.4 billion due to increased spending on advertising by merchants as the pandemic became under control.

Our revenues from the new initiatives and others segment increased by 35.2% to RMB5.6 billion for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB4.2 billion for the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to the increase in the revenues from the B2B food distribution services, bike-sharing services, restaurant management systems, and car-hailing services, all of which were adversely affected by the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, but gradually recovered in the second quarter of 2020.

Costs and Expenses

The following table sets forth a breakdown of our costs and expenses by function for the periods indicated:

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

As a

As a

percentage

percentage Quarter-over-

Amount

of revenues

Amount

of revenues

quarter change

(RMB in thousands, except for percentages)

Costs and Expenses:

Cost of revenues

16,146,879

65.3%

11,557,421

69.0%

39.7%

Selling and marketing expenses

4,172,332

16.9%

3,199,439

19.1%

30.4%

Research and development expenses

2,376,737

9.6%

2,296,458

13.7%

3.5%

General and administrative expenses

1,158,092

4.7%

1,069,741

6.4%

8.3%

Net provision for impairment losses

on financial assets

45,676

0.2%

237,542

1.4%

(80.8%)

Cost of Revenues

Our cost of revenues increased by 39.7% to RMB16.1 billion for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB11.6 billion for the first quarter of 2020, but decreased to 65.3% from 69.0% as a percentage of revenues. The increase in amount was mainly attributable to: (i) the RMB3.0 billion increase in food delivery rider costs, which was driven by higher transaction volume, (ii) the RMB884.8 million increase in cost of goods sold, mainly driven by growth of B2B food distribution services, and (iii) the RMB184.7 million increase in payment processing costs. The decrease as a percentage of revenues on a quarter-over-quarter basis mainly resulted from: (i) improved gross margin of the food delivery business, driven by lower delivery cost per order, mainly due to lower delivery rider incentives under favorable weather conditions and the comparatively more sufficient capacity,

  1. improved gross margin of the in-store, hotel and travel segment due to improved operating leverage during the recovery of the pandemic, and (iii) lower gross margin due to revenues mix change of our new initiatives.

16

Selling and Marketing Expenses

Our selling and marketing expenses increased to RMB4.2 billion for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB3.2 billion for the first quarter of 2020, but decreased by 2.2 percentage points to 16.9% from 19.1% as a percentage of revenues on a quarter-over-quarter basis. The increase in amount was primarily attributable to: (i) the RMB693.1 million increase in Transacting User incentives across all major businesses as they gradually recovered from the pandemic, and (ii) the RMB164.1 million increase in promotion and advertising expenses due to enlarged promotional campaigns. The decrease as a percentage of revenues was mainly driven by the improved marketing efficiency and operating leverage.

Research and Development Expenses

Our research and development expenses increased to RMB2.4 billion for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB2.3 billion for the first quarter of 2020, but decreased by 4.1 percentage points to 9.6% from 13.7% as a percentage of revenues. The increase in amount was primarily attributable to increased employee benefits expenses driven by the increase in number of employees, but partially offset by the decrease in welfare expenses under the welfare relief policy. The decrease as a percentage of revenues was driven by the improved operating leverage.

General and Administrative Expenses

Our general and administrative expenses increased to RMB1.2 billion for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB1.1 billion for the first quarter of 2020, but decreased by 1.7 percentage points to 4.7% from 6.4% as a percentage of revenues. The increase in amount was primarily attributable to increased employee benefits expenses, driven by the increase in share-based compensation and the number of employees. The decrease as a percentage of revenues was driven by the improved operating leverage.

Net Provision for Impairment Losses on Financial Assets

Our net provision for impairment losses on financial assets decreased to RMB45.7 million for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB237.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, and decreased by 1.2 percentage points to 0.2% as a percentage of revenues, primarily due to the relief from impairment risk as the society gradually recovered from the pandemic.

Fair Value Changes on Other Financial Investments at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss

Our gain in fair value change on other financial investments at fair value through profit or loss was RMB346.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to loss of RMB508.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. This was primarily due to the fair value change in one of our financial investments in listed entities.

Other Gains, Net

Our other gains, net for the second quarter of 2020 increased by RMB606.4 million to RMB1.0 billion compared to the first quarter of 2020, mainly attributable to increased tax preference received in the second quarter of 2020 and a one-off donation to a special support fund that we made in the first quarter of 2020.

17

Operating Profit/(Loss)

As a result of the foregoing, our operating profit for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB2.2 billion, compared to an operating loss of RMB1.7 billion for the first quarter of 2020.

Operating profit/(loss) and operating margin by segment are set forth in the table below.

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

As a

As a

Quarter-

percentage

percentage

over-quarter

Amount

of revenues

Amount

of revenues

change

(RMB in thousands, except for percentages)

Food delivery

1,253,421

8.6%

(70,881)

(0.7%)

NA

In-store, hotel & travel

1,891,563

41.6%

680,179

22.0%

178.1%

New initiatives and others

(1,459,539)

(25.9%)

(1,363,717)

(32.7%)

7.0%

Unallocated items

489,200

NA

(961,111)

NA

NA

Total operating profit/(loss)

2,174,645

8.8%

(1,715,530)

(10.2%)

NA

Our operating profit from the food delivery segment turned to positive RMB1.3 billion for the second quarter of 2020 from negative RMB70.9 million for the first quarter of 2020, mainly attributable to increase in gross profit, partially offset by the increase in Transacting User incentives. The operating margin for this segment turned to positive 8.6% from negative 0.7% on

  1. quarter-over-quarterbasis, mainly due to: (i) lower delivery cost as a result of higher delivery efficiency due to larger scale orders, less delivery rider incentives under favorable weather conditions and more sufficient delivery capacity, partially offset by lower average order value as more small- and medium-sized merchants resumed operations and (ii) revenue mix change as online marketing revenues contributed a higher percentage of revenues.

Our operating profit from the in-store, hotel & travel segment increased by 178.1% to RMB1.9 billion for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB680.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, mainly due to the increase in gross profit as a result of partial recovery from the pandemic. The operating margin for this segment increase by 19.6 percentage points to 41.6% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, mainly due to the improved marketing efficiency and operating leverage.

Our operating loss from the new initiatives and others segment expanded by 7.0% to negative RMB1.5 billion for the second quarter of 2020 from negative RMB1.4 billion for the first quarter of 2020, primarily attributable to: (i) the increase in operating loss from Meituan Grocery, driven by the decrease in average order value and increase in business volume, (ii) the increase in operating loss from Meituan Instashopping and car-hailing services due to increased Transacting User incentives, partially offset by (iii) the decrease in operating loss from restaurant management systems, as well as (iv) the increase in operating profit from micro loan business. The operating margin for this segment narrowed by 6.8 percentage points to negative 25.9% from negative 32.7% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, mainly due to: (i) the decrease in provision for impairment losses on financial assets, and (ii) the improved operating leverage.

18

Profit/(Loss) before Income Tax

Primarily as a result of the foregoing, our profit before income tax for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB2.2 billion, compared to a loss of RMB1.7 billion for the first quarter of 2020.

Income Tax Credits

We had income tax credits of RMB13.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to income tax credits of RMB115.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to the increase in profits from certain entities on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Profit/(Loss) for the Period

As a result of the foregoing, we had a profit of RMB2.2 billion for the second quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of RMB1.6 billion for the first quarter of 2020.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to the Nearest IFRS Measures

To supplement our consolidated results which are prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS, we also use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net profit/(loss) as additional financial measures, which are not required by, or presented in accordance with IFRS. We believe that these non-IFRS measures facilitate comparisons of operating performance from period to period and company to company by eliminating potential impacts of items that our management does not consider to be indicative of our operating performance such as certain non-cash items and certain impact of investment transactions. The use of these non-IFRS measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and one should not consider them in isolation from, or as a substitute for analysis of, our results of operations or financial conditions as reported under IFRS. In addition, these non-IFRS financial measures may be defined differently from similar terms used by other companies.

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of our non-IFRS financial measures for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the three months ended March 31, 2020, and the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 to the nearest measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

19

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2020

2019

2020

(RMB in thousands)

Profit/(loss) for the period

2,210,181

875,828

(1,579,278)

Adjusted for:

Share-based compensation expenses

705,420

515,501

691,676

Fair value (gains)/losses on investments(1)

(347,393)

278,157

508,261

(Gains) on disposal of investments

and subsidiaries

-

(160,884)

-

(Gains) from the remeasurement of investments

-

(176,880)

-

Amortization of intangible assets

resulting from acquisitions

160,857

165,548

160,857

Impairment and expense reversal for

Mobike restructuring plan

(2,953)

(5,124)

(238)

Tax effects on non-IFRS adjustments

(7,634)

1,400

2,374

Adjusted net profit/(loss)

2,718,478

1,493,546

(216,348)

Adjusted for:

Income tax (credits)/expenses, except for tax

effects on non-IFRS adjustments

(5,400)

224,624

(117,612)

Share of (gains) of investments accounted

for using equity method

(42,881)

(17,848)

(11,128)

Finance income

(40,352)

(21,541)

(57,930)

Finance costs

60,731

50,115

48,044

Other (gains) except for (gains)/losses

related to fair value change,

disposal and remeasurement

of investments and subsidiaries

(1,005,131)

(470,785)

(399,445)

Amortization of software and others

93,615

131,093

131,636

Depreciation on property, plant and equipment

831,195

941,605

664,094

Adjusted EBITDA

2,610,255

2,330,809

41,311

  1. Represents gains or losses from fair value changes on investments, including (i) fair value changes on other financial investments at fair value through profit or loss, and (ii) dilution gain.

20

Unaudited

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

(RMB in thousands)

Profit/(loss) for the period

630,903

(557,502)

Adjusted for:

Share-based compensation expenses

1,397,096

953,569

Fair value losses on investments

160,868

66,999

(Gains) on disposal of investments and subsidiaries

-

(159,394)

(Gains) from the remeasurement of investments

-

(176,880)

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions

321,714

331,096

Impairment and expense reversal for Mobike restructuring plan

(3,191)

(5,124)

Tax effects on non-IFRS adjustments

(5,260)

(8,347)

Adjusted net profit

2,502,130

444,417

Adjusted for:

Income tax (credits)/expenses, except for tax effects

on non-IFRS adjustments

(123,012)

377,690

Share of (gains) of investments accounted for using

equity method

(54,009)

(25,378)

Finance income

(98,282)

(74,463)

Finance costs

108,775

96,936

Other (gains) except for (gains)/losses related

to fair value change, disposal and remeasurement

of investments and subsidiaries

(1,404,576)

(705,540)

Amortization of software and others

225,251

262,004

Depreciation on property, plant and equipment

1,495,289

2,414,017

Adjusted EBITDA

2,651,566

2,789,683

21

Liquidity and Capital Resources

We had historically funded our cash requirements principally from capital contribution from shareholders and financing through issuance and sale of equity securities. We had cash and cash equivalents of RMB13.9 billion and short-term treasury investments of RMB44.5 billion as of June 30, 2020.

The following table sets forth our cash flows for the periods indicated:

Unaudited

Unaudited

Three Months

Six Months

Ended

Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

(RMB in thousands)

Net cash generated from operating activities

5,584,234

545,338

Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities

(4,934,774)

798,777

Net cash used in financing activities

(843,129)

(913,004)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(193,669)

431,111

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

14,137,828

13,396,185

Exchange (loss)/gain on cash and cash equivalents

(9,103)

107,760

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

13,935,056

13,935,056

Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities

Net cash generated from operating activities represents the cash generated from our operations minus the income tax paid. Cash generated from our operations primarily consisted of our profit for the second quarter of 2020, as adjusted by non-cash items and changes in working capital.

For the second quarter of 2020, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB5.6 billion, which was primarily attributable to our profit before income tax of RMB2.2 billion, as adjusted by

  1. non-cashitems, which primarily comprised depreciation and amortization of RMB1.1 billion, and share-based payments of RMB705.4 million, and (ii) changes in working capital, which primarily comprised an increase in other payables and accruals of RMB2.8 billion, an increase in payables to merchants of RMB2.3 billion and an increase in trade payables of RMB1.3 billion, partially offset by an increase in restricted cash of RMB2.7 billion and an increase in prepayments, deposits and other assets of RMB1.8 billion.

22

Net Cash (Used in)/Generated from Investing Activities

For the second quarter of 2020, net cash used in investing activities was RMB4.9 billion, which was mainly attributable to purchase of treasury investments of RMB57.1 billion, purchase of property, plant and equipment of RMB2.3 billion, and acquisition of equity investments of RMB556.9 million, partially offset by proceeds from disposals of treasury investments of RMB54.1 billion, gains received from treasury investments of RMB483.3 million, and proceeds from disposals of equity investments of RMB295.1 million.

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

For the second quarter of 2020, net cash used in financing activities was RMB843.1 million, which was mainly attributable to repayments of borrowings of RMB1.8 billion and lease payments of RMB216.9 million, partially offset by proceeds from borrowings of RMB1.1 billion.

Gearing ratio

As of June 30, 2020, our gearing ratio, calculated as total borrowings divided by total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company, was approximately 3.5%.

23

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Unaudited

Unaudited

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

Note

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues

3

(RMB in thousands)

15,911,364

26,711,465

Commission

3

15,429,574

28,594,292

Online marketing services

3

4,323,011

3,632,236

7,187,420

6,493,037

Interest revenue

3

201,730

201,883

413,875

360,473

Other services and sales

3

4,285,732

3,439,444

7,162,964

6,428,847

24,721,837

22,703,137

41,475,724

41,876,649

Cost of revenues

3&4

(16,146,879)

(14,762,502)

(27,704,300)

(28,866,674)

Gross profit

8,574,958

7,940,635

13,771,424

13,009,975

Selling and marketing expenses

4

(4,172,332)

(4,149,110)

(7,371,771)

(7,855,222)

Research and development expenses

4

(2,376,737)

(2,032,330)

(4,673,195)

(4,068,430)

General and administrative expenses

4

(1,158,092)

(1,038,298)

(2,227,833)

(2,050,511)

Net provision for impairment losses on

(45,676)

(283,218)

financial assets

(138,711)

(201,691)

Fair value changes on other financial investments

346,689

(161,572)

at fair value through profit or loss

(323,651)

(158,359)

Other gains, net

5

1,005,835

854,043

1,405,280

1,133,174

Operating profit/(loss)

2,174,645

1,112,578

459,115

(191,064)

Finance income

40,352

21,541

98,282

74,463

Finance costs

(60,731)

(50,115)

(108,775)

(96,936)

Share of gains of investments accounted

42,881

54,009

for using equity method

17,848

25,378

Profit/(loss) before income tax

2,197,147

1,101,852

502,631

(188,159)

Income tax credits/(expenses)

7

13,034

(226,024)

128,272

(369,343)

Profit/(loss) for the period

2,210,181

875,828

630,903

(557,502)

Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to:

2,209,747

631,411

Equity holders of the Company

877,415

(554,362)

Non-controlling interests

434

(1,587)

(508)

(3,140)

2,210,181

875,828

630,903

(557,502)

Earnings/(loss) per share for profit/(loss)

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

for the period attributable to the equity

holders of the Company

0.38

0.11

Basic earnings/(loss) per share

6

0.15

(0.10)

Diluted earnings/(loss) per share

6

0.37

0.15

0.11

(0.10)

24

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

Unaudited

Unaudited

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

Note

2020

2019

2020

2019

(RMB in thousands)

Other comprehensive (loss)/income:

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Share of other comprehensive income of investments

accounted for using the equity method

-

-

2,711

-

Items that may not be reclassified to profit or loss

Currency translation differences

(32,261)

884,942

647,370

47,893

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for

the period, net of tax

(32,261)

884,942

650,081

47,893

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

2,177,920

1,760,770

1,280,984

(509,609)

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the

period is attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

2,177,486

1,762,357

1,281,492

(506,395)

Non-controlling interests

434

(1,587)

(508)

(3,214)

2,177,920

1,760,770

1,280,984

(509,609)

25

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited

Audited

As of

As of

June 30,

December 31,

Note

2020

2019

(RMB in thousands)

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

8

7,445,625

5,376,217

Intangible assets

32,162,824

32,699,575

Deferred tax assets

518,210

590,054

Long-term treasury investments

1,625,332

200,275

Other financial investments at fair value

through profit or loss

8,246,687

7,166,122

Investments accounted for using the equity method

2,351,252

2,283,590

Prepayments, deposits and other assets

2,050,728

1,562,037

54,400,658

49,877,870

Current assets

Inventories

284,411

275,227

Trade receivables

9

859,730

676,762

Prepayments, deposits and other assets

11,071,779

9,591,157

Short-term treasury investments

44,522,946

49,435,599

Restricted cash

8,509,705

8,760,115

Cash and cash equivalents

13,935,056

13,396,185

79,183,627

82,135,045

Total assets

133,584,285

132,012,915

EQUITY

Share capital

393

389

Share premium

262,367,560

260,359,929

Other reserves

(4,136,865)

(4,447,252)

Accumulated losses

(163,169,210)

(163,800,621)

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

95,061,878

92,112,445

Non-controlling interests

(58,559)

(58,051)

Total equity

95,003,319

92,054,394

26

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

Unaudited

Audited

As of

As of

June 30,

December 31,

Note

2020

2019

(RMB in thousands)

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

1,220,070

1,388,469

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

40,950

-

Deferred revenues

10

280,541

389,028

Borrowings

-

466,676

Lease liabilities

1,021,196

992,233

Other non-current liabilities

152,390

129,552

2,715,147

3,365,958

Current liabilities

Trade payables

11

7,332,014

6,766,253

Payables to merchants

6,366,529

7,495,262

Advances from transacting users

3,181,943

3,855,559

Deposits from transacting users

2,353,451

2,491,947

Other payables and accruals

8,492,212

7,237,412

Borrowings

3,323,694

3,552,587

Deferred revenues

10

4,171,251

4,567,171

Lease liabilities

628,976

534,566

Income tax liabilities

15,749

91,806

35,865,819

36,592,563

Total liabilities

38,580,966

39,958,521

Total equity and liabilities

133,584,285

132,012,915

27

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited

Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

(RMB in thousands)

Net cash flows generated from/(used in) operating activities

545,338

(149,777)

Net cash flows generated from/(used in) investing activities

798,777

(7,785,824)

Net cash flows (used in)/generated from financing activities

(913,004)

1,299,230

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

431,111

(6,636,371)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

13,396,185

17,043,692

Exchange gain/(loss) on cash and cash equivalents

107,760

(198,448)

Cash and cash equivalents included in the assets

classified as held for sale

-

28,377

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

13,935,056

10,237,250

28

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

  1. General information, basis of preparation and presentation
    The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on September 25, 2015 as an exempted company with limited liability. The Company's Class B Shares have been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since September 20, 2018 (the "Listing").
    The Company provides platform which uses technology to connect consumers and merchants and offer diversified daily services, including food delivery, in-store dining, hotel and travel booking and other services.
    The financial information of our Company has been prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as set out in the 2019 annual report of our Company dated March 30, 2020 (the "2019 Financial Statements"). The Interim Financial Information is presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), unless otherwise stated.
  2. Significant accounting policies

Except as described below, the accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the financial information are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the 2019 Financial Statements.

  1. New and amended standards adopted by the Company

The Company has adopted the following new and amended standards which are relevant to the Company's operations and are mandatory for the financial year beginning on or after January 1, 2020:

IAS 1 and IAS 8 (Amendment)

Definition of material

IFRS 3 (Amendment)

Definition of a business

IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 17 (Amendment)

Interest rate benchmark reform

Revised Conceptual Framework

Revised Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting

The adoption of the above new and amended standards did not have any significant financial impact on these consolidated financial statements.

  1. New and amended standards that have been issued but are not effective

The following new and amended standards have been issued, but are not effective for the Company's financial year beginning on 1 January 2020 and have not been early adopted by the Company's management:

Effective for

annual periods

beginning on or after

IAS 28 and IFRS 10

Sale or Contribution of Assets Between an

A date to be determined

(Amendment)

Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture

by the IASB

IFRS 17

Insurance Contracts

1 January 2021

IAS 1 (Amendment)

Classification of liabilities as current or non-current

1 January 2022

The Company will apply the above new and amended standards when they become effective. These new standards, interpretations and amendments to standards are not expected to have a significant effect on the condensed consolidated financial information of the Company.

29

3 Segment information

The segment information provided to the Company's CODM for the reportable segments for the relevant periods is as follows:

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

Year-over-

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

year change

(RMB in thousands,

except for percentages)

Revenues:

Food delivery

14,544,095

12,844,720

13.2%

In-store, hotel & travel

4,543,982

5,245,308

(13.4%)

New initiatives and others

5,633,760

4,613,109

22.1%

Total revenues

24,721,837

22,703,137

8.9%

Operating profit/(loss):

Food delivery

1,253,421

756,347

65.7%

In-store, hotel & travel

1,891,563

2,147,499

(11.9%)

New initiatives and others

(1,459,539)

(1,645,735)

(11.3%)

Unallocated items

489,200

(145,533)

NA

Total operating profit

2,174,645

1,112,578

95.5%

Unaudited

Six Months Ended

Year-over-

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

year change

(RMB in thousands,

except for percentages)

Revenues:

Food delivery

24,034,518

23,550,523

2.1%

In-store, hotel & travel

7,638,960

9,737,410

(21.6%)

New initiatives and others

9,802,246

8,588,716

14.1%

Total revenues

41,475,724

41,876,649

(1.0%)

Operating profit/(loss):

Food delivery

1,182,540

602,144

96.4%

In-store, hotel & travel

2,571,742

3,740,377

(31.2%)

New initiatives and others

(2,823,256)

(4,228,859)

(33.2%)

Unallocated items

(471,911)

(304,726)

54.9%

Total operating profit/(loss)

459,115

(191,064)

NA

30

4

Expenses by nature

Unaudited

Unaudited

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(RMB in thousands)

Food delivery rider costs

9,999,910

9,272,573

16,987,123

17,745,098

Employee benefits expenses

4,727,039

4,290,180

9,329,956

8,495,505

Cost of goods sold

2,180,669

1,608,258

3,476,551

3,062,898

Transacting User incentives

1,624,809

1,717,616

2,556,502

3,008,945

Other outsourcing labor costs

883,716

701,732

1,745,562

1,344,524

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

831,195

941,605

1,495,289

2,414,017

Payment processing costs

549,073

493,368

913,469

937,859

Promotion and advertising

526,958

417,141

889,770

744,177

Car-hailing driver related costs

434,549

781,673

727,002

1,558,401

Amortization of intangible assets

254,472

296,641

546,965

593,100

Bandwidth and server custody fees

217,614

186,970

419,766

362,929

Online traffic costs

98,480

102,916

168,932

172,657

Rental, facility and utilities

73,410

69,393

127,517

139,906

Professional fees

59,210

32,126

105,212

97,331

Auditor's remuneration

-Audit and audit-related services

9,956

5,994

27,903

22,782

-Non-audit services

234

1,299

460

1,299

Tax surcharge expenses

9,744

57,453

34,677

100,407

Others (Note i)

1,373,002

1,005,302

2,424,443

2,039,002

Total cost of revenues, selling and marketing

expenses, research and development

expenses and general and

administrative expenses

23,854,040

21,982,240

41,977,099

42,840,837

  1. Others mainly comprise message and verification fees, transportation fees, travelling and entertainment expenses and bike maintenance and relocation fees.

5

Other gains, net

Unaudited

Unaudited

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(RMB in thousands)

Subsidies and tax preference

659,110

28,215

960,875

65,320

Fair value changes of treasury investments

measured at fair value through profit or loss

208,476

170,667

360,611

282,534

Interest income from treasury investments

measured at amortized cost

114,272

244,853

283,451

454,973

Dilution gain

704

45,494

704

91,360

Foreign exchange (losses)/gains, net

(384)

14,921

13,190

(84,053)

Gains from the remeasurement of investments

-

176,880

-

176,880

Gains from the disposal of investments

-

160,884

-

160,884

Loss from the disposal of subsidiaries

-

-

-

(1,490)

Donation

(193)

(1,885)

(200,199)

(2,380)

Others

23,850

14,014

(13,352)

(10,854)

1,005,835

854,043

1,405,280

1,133,174

31

6 Earnings/(loss) per share

  1. Basic earnings/(loss) per share for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were calculated by dividing the profit/(loss) attributable to the Company's equity holders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the reporting period.

Unaudited

Unaudited

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Profit/(loss) attributable to equity holders of

the Company (RMB' 000)

2,209,747

877,415

631,411

(554,362)

Weighted average number of shares in

issue (thousand)

5,825,222

5,745,187

5,820,039

5,738,107

Basic earnings/(loss) per share (RMB)

0.38

0.15

0.11

(0.10)

  1. Diluted earnings/(loss) per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Company has two categories of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share options and RSUs. Diluted earnings/(loss) per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding by assumption of the conversion of all potential diluted ordinary shares arising from share options and RSUs granted by the Company (collectively forming the denominator for computing the diluted earnings/(loss) per share). No adjustment is made to earnings (numerator).
    As the Company incurred losses for the six months ended June 30, 2019, the dilutive potential ordinary shares were not included in the calculation of diluted loss per share as their inclusion would be anti-dilution. Accordingly, diluted loss per share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were the same as basic loss per share of the respective periods.

Unaudited

Unaudited

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Profit/(loss) attributable to equity holders

of the Company (RMB' 000)

2,209,747

877,415

631,411

(554,362)

Weighted average number of shares

in issue (thousand)

5,825,222

5,745,187

5,820,039

5,738,107

Adjustments for share options and RSUs

shares (thousand)

157,174

134,158

156,749

-

Diluted earnings/(loss) per share (RMB)

0.37

0.15

0.11

(0.10)

7 Income tax credits/(expenses)

The following table sets forth our income tax credits/(expenses) for the periods indicated:

Unaudited

Unaudited

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(RMB in thousands)

Current income tax credits/(expenses)

38,359

(183,764)

29,201

(233,829)

Deferred income tax (expenses)/credits

(25,325)

(42,260)

99,071

(135,514)

13,034

(226,024)

128,272

(369,343)

32

  1. Property, plant and equipment
    Our property, plant and equipment primarily consist of bikes and vehicles, computer equipment, right-of-use assets, assets under construction, leasehold improvements and furniture and appliances. Our property, plant and equipment increased by 38.5% from RMB5.4 billion as of December 31, 2019 to RMB7.4 billion as of June 30, 2020, primarily due to the increase in the carrying value of bike and vehicles.
  2. Trade receivables
    Trade receivables represent amounts due from customers for services performed in the ordinary course of business. Trade receivables are generally due for settlement within one year and therefore are all classified as current. The following table sets forth our trade receivables as of the dates indicated:

Unaudited

Audited

As of

As of

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

(RMB in thousands)

Trade receivables

1,016,262

832,616

Less: allowance for impairment

(156,532)

(155,854)

859,730

676,762

We have applied the simplified approach permitted by IFRS 9, which requires expected lifetime losses to be recognised from initial recognition of the assets. The provision matrix is determined based on historical observed default rates over the expected life of the contract assets and trade receivables with similar credit risk characteristics and is adjusted for forward-looking estimates. At every reporting date the historical observed default rates are updated and changes in the forward-looking estimates are analyzed.

We allow a credit period of 30 to 180 days to our customers. Aging analysis of trade receivables (net off allowance for impairment of trade receivables) based on invoice date is as follows:

Unaudited

Audited

As of

As of

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

(RMB in thousands)

Trade receivables

Up to 3 months

702,512

544,784

3 to 6 months

104,923

87,114

6 months to 1 year

45,225

34,574

Over 1 year

7,070

10,290

859,730

676,762

33

10 Deferred revenues

The following table sets forth our deferred revenues as of the dates indicated:

Unaudited

Audited

As of

As of

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

(RMB in thousands)

Non-current

Business cooperation agreement with Maoyan

277,833

388,967

Others

2,708

61

280,541

389,028

Current

Online marketing services

3,909,155

4,299,191

Business cooperation agreement with Maoyan

222,267

222,267

Mobike monthly pass

39,204

44,010

Others

625

1,703

4,171,251

4,567,171

4,451,792

4,956,199

11 Trade payables

Trade payables represent liabilities for goods and services provided to us prior to the end of reporting period which are unpaid. Trade payables are recognized initially at their fair value and are subsequently measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method. The following table sets forth our trade payables as of the dates indicated:

Unaudited

Audited

As of

As of

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

(RMB in thousands)

Trade payables

7,332,014

6,766,253

As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the aging analysis of the trade payables based on invoice date were as follows:

Unaudited

Audited

As of

As of

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

(RMB in thousands)

Trade payables

Up to 3 months

7,136,697

6,353,368

3 to 6 months

70,330

237,151

6 months to 1 year

59,233

119,630

Over 1 year

65,754

56,104

7,332,014

6,766,253

34

12 Dividends

No dividends have been paid or declared by the Company during the six months ended June 30, 2020 and the year ended December 31, 2019.

35

OTHER INFORMATION

Purchase, Sale or Redemption of the Company's Listed Securities

Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's securities listed on the Stock Exchange during the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Audit Committee

The Audit Committee, together with the Auditor, has reviewed the Company's unaudited interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The Audit Committee has also reviewed the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Company and discussed auditing, risk management, internal control and financial reporting matters.

Events after the Reporting Period

On July 1, 2020, the Company invested US$500 million to acquire approximately 15% of the convertible redeemable preferred shares of Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto"). On July 30, 2020, Li Auto was successfully listed on Nasdaq, and all the convertible redeemable preferred shares held by the Company were automatically converted into Li Auto's Class A ordinary shares. The Company also entered into a share subscription agreement to make an additional investment of US$300 million in Class A ordinary shares of Li Auto in the concurrent private placement of the global offering. Other than disclosed above, there was no significant event that might affect the Company since the end of the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Compliance with the Corporate Governance Code

The Company is committed to maintaining and promoting stringent corporate governance standards. The principle of the Company's corporate governance is to promote effective internal control measures and to enhance the transparency and accountability of the Board to all Shareholders.

The Company has adopted the principles and code provisions of the CG Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules as the basis of the Company's corporate governance practices.

Save for code provision A.2.1, the Company has complied with all the code provisions as set out in the CG Code where applicable during the six months ended June 30, 2020. Pursuant to code provision A.2. 1 of the CG Code, companies listed on the Stock Exchange are expected to comply with, but may choose to deviate from the requirement that the responsibilities between the chairman and the chief executive officer should be segregated and should not be performed by the same individual. The Company does not have separate chairman and chief executive officer and Mr. Wang Xing currently performs these two roles. The Board believes that vesting the roles of both chairman and chief executive officer in the same person has the benefit of ensuring consistent leadership within the Company and enables more effective and efficient overall strategic planning for the Company. The Board considers that the balance of power and authority for the present arrangement will not be impaired and this structure will enable the Company to make and implement decisions promptly and effectively. The Board will continue to review and consider segregating the roles of chairman of the Board and the chief executive officer of the Company at an appropriate time by taking into account the circumstances of the Company as a whole.

36

Compliance with the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors

The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as its own code of conduct regarding Directors' securities transactions. Having made specific enquiries of all Directors, each of the Directors has confirmed that he has complied with the required standards as set out in the Model Code during the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Publication of the Interim Results and Interim Report

All the financial and other related information of the Company required by the Listing Rules will be published on the website of each of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (about. meituan.com) in due course.

APPRECIATION

On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to our consumers, merchants and partners for their trust in our platform, our delivery riders for their reliable and efficient services, our entire staff and management team for their outstanding contributions, and our shareholders for their continuous support.

By Order of the Board

Meituan Dianping

Wang Xing

Chairman

Hong Kong, August 21, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Wang Xing as chairman and executive Director, Mr. Mu Rongjun and Mr. Wang Huiwen as executive Directors, Mr. Lau Chi Ping Martin and Mr. Neil Nanpeng Shen as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Orr Gordon Robert Halyburton, Mr. Leng Xuesong and Mr. Shum Heung Yeung Harry as independent non-executive Directors.

The Company's shareholders and potential investors should note that the information in this announcement is based on the management accounts of the Company which have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Auditor. This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to the business outlook, estimates of financial performance, forecast business plans and growth strategies of the Company. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this announcement. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, some of which are subjective or beyond our control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realised in future. Underlying these forward-looking statements are a large number of risks and uncertainties. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this announcement should not be regarded as representations by the Board or the Company that the plans and objectives will be achieved, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.

37

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

TermDefinition

"Articles" or "Articles of Association"

"Audit Committee"

"Auditor"

"Board"

"CG Code"

"Class A Shares"

the articles of association of the Company adopted on August 30, 2018 with effect from Listing, as amended from time to time

the audit committee of the Company

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the external auditor of the Company

the Board of Directors

the corporate governance code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules

Class A shares of the share capital of the Company with a par value of US$0.00001 each, conferring weighted voting rights in the Company such that a holder of a Class A Share is entitled to ten votes per share on any resolution tabled at the Company's general meeting, save for resolutions with respect to any Reserved Matters, in which case they shall be entitled to one vote per share

"Class B Shares"

Class B ordinary shares of the share capital of the Company

with a par value of US$0.00001 each, conferring a holder of a

Class B Share one vote per share on any resolution tabled at the

Company's general meeting

"Companies Ordinance"

the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong

Kong), as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from

time to time

"Company", "our Company",

Meituan Dianping (美團點評) (formerly known as Internet Plus

"the Company"

Holdings Ltd.), an exempted company with limited liability

incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands on September

25, 2015, or Meituan Dianping (美團點評) and its subsidiaries

and Consolidated Affiliated Entities, as the case may be

"Consolidated Affiliated

the entities we control through the Contractual Arrangements,

Entities"

namely, the Onshore Holdcos and their respective subsidiaries

(each a "Consolidated Affiliated Entity")

"CODM"

the chief operating decision-maker who is responsible for

allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating

segments

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

38

"Global Offering" "IFRS"

"Listing"

"Listing Date"

"Listing Rules"

"Main Board"

"Mobike"

"Reserved Matters"

"RMB" or "Renminbi" "Share(s)"

"Shareholder(s)" "Stock Exchange" "subsidiary(ies)"

"United States", "U.S." or "US"

the Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Offering

International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued from time to time by the International Accounting Standards Board

the listing of the Class B Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

September 20, 2018, on which the Class B Shares are listed and on which dealings in the Class B Shares are first permitted to take place on the Stock Exchange

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

the stock exchange (excluding the option market) operated by the Stock Exchange which is independent from and operates in parallel with the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange

mobike Ltd., an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands on April 2, 2015 and our direct wholly-owned subsidiary and its subsidiaries and Consolidated Affiliated Entities

those matters resolutions with respect to which each Share is entitled to one vote at general meetings of the Company pursuant to the Articles of Association, being (i) any amendment to the Memorandum and Articles, including the variation of the rights attached to any class of shares, (ii) the appointment, election or removal of any independent non-executive Director, (iii) the appointment or removal of the Company's auditors, and (iv) the voluntary liquidation or winding-up of the Company

Renminbi, the lawful currency of China

the Class A Shares and Class B Shares in the share capital of the Company, as the context so requires

holder(s) of the Share(s)

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

has the meaning ascribed to it in section 15 of the Companies Ordinance

the United States of America, its territories, its possessions and all areas subject to its jurisdiction

39

"US$"

"%"

GLOSSARY

"Active Merchant"

"Gross Transaction Volume" or "GTV"

"Monetization Rate"

"Transacting User"

"transaction"

U.S. dollar, the lawful currency of the United States

per cent

a merchant that meets any of the following conditions in a given period: (i) completed at least one transaction on our platform, (ii) purchased any online marketing services from us, (iii) processed offline payment at least once through our integrated payment systems, or (iv) generated any order through our ERP systems

the value of paid transactions of products and services on our platform by consumers, regardless of whether the consumers are subsequently refunded. This includes delivery charges and VAT, but excludes any payment-only transactions, such as QR code scan payments and point-of-sale payments

the revenues for the year/period divided by the Gross Transaction Volume for the year/period

a user account that paid for transactions of products and services on our platform in a given period, regardless of whether the account is subsequently refunded

the number of transactions is generally recognized based on the number of payments made. (i) With respect to our in-store business, one transaction is recognized if a user purchases multiple vouchers with a single payment; (ii) with respect to our hotel-booking business, one transaction is recognized if a user books multiple room nights with a single payment; (iii) with respect to our attraction, movie, air and train ticketing businesses, one transaction is recognized if a user purchases multiple tickets with a single payment; (iv) with respect to our bike-sharing business, if a user uses monthly pass, then one transaction is recognized only when the user purchases or claims the monthly pass, and subsequent rides are not recognized as transactions; if a user does not use monthly pass, then one transaction is recognized for every ride

40

