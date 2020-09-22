Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Meituan Dianping    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN DIANPING

(3690)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sequoia Capital China raising $2.2 bln in new yuan fund, say sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 12:13am EDT

HONG KONG, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Investor Sequoia Capital China is raising at least 15 billion yuan ($2.2 billion) in a new yuan-denominated fund, people with knowledge of the matter said, building a war chest as the world's second-largest economy recovers from a virus-induced slump.

The fund, Sequoia China's sixth, is likely to be the largest of its kind for the company and is expected to focus on sectors ranging from industrial technology, healthcare and consumer to media, said one of the people.

The early investor in top Chinese technology firms such as Alibaba Group Holding reached the first close of the fundraising late last year, according to another person.

The Chinese investment arm of Silicon Valley venture capital firm Sequoia Capital looks to fully close the fundraising in the coming weeks and the final fund size would be about 18 billion yuan, said a third person.

The people declined to be named as the details of the fundraising plans are not public yet.

Sequoia China declined to comment.

The firm's yuan-denominated fundraising comes amid ongoing U.S.-China tensions over technology that have put global funds and companies in the cross-fire, and triggered concerns about the Chinese firms' ability to access private capital overseas.

One of Sequoia China's most prominent portfolios - Chinese tech major Bytedance - is in the final negotiations with the U.S. government over the fate of its global short-video streaming application TikTok.

The fundraising also comes as Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market has become increasingly attractive to China's tech founders as they prepare to leverage higher valuations and take their companies public, offering domestic investors an attractive exit option.

Sequoia China was founded in 2005 by former investment banker and entrepreneur Neil Shen, now one of China's best-known venture capitalists.

It has invested in over 500 firms in China, including e-tailer major JD.com, food delivery giant Meituan Dianping and ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing, according to the firm.

China-focused investment managers raised only $12 billion in July-August this year in funds denominated in U.S. dollars and yuan, compared with $68 billion and $59 billion over the same period in 2019 and 2018, according to data provider Preqin.

Venture capital and private equity fundraising are, however, picking up as a number of big names, with track records of landing big-ticket merger-and-acquisition deals and steady returns, come to the market.

Private equity firm Hillhouse Capital Group is raising a fund targeting over 20 billion yuan , its largest-yuan fund, Reuters reported last week.

($1 = 6.7596 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Kane Wu and Julie Zhu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Stephen Coates)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEITUAN DIANPING 0.00% 241.6 End-of-day quote.137.10%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.13% 10778.79817 Delayed Quote.20.29%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.13% 6.7842 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MEITUAN DIANPING
12:23aSequoia Capital China raising $2.2 billion in new yuan fund, say sources
RE
12:13aSequoia Capital China raising $2.2 bln in new yuan fund, say sources
RE
09/21China shares fall as key lending rate left unchanged
RE
09/20MEITUAN DIANPING : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
09/11MEITUAN DIANPING : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
09/11MEITUAN DIANPING : Proposed simplification of company name and notice of extraor..
PU
09/11MEITUAN DIANPING : Form of proxy for the extraordinary general meeting to be hel..
PU
09/11MEITUAN DIANPING : Proposed simplification of company name
PU
09/10China stocks rise on boost from liquor companies
RE
09/09MEITUAN DIANPING : 2020 Interim Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 112 B 16 526 M 16 526 M
Net income 2020 2 327 M 343 M 343 M
Net cash 2020 36 085 M 5 313 M 5 313 M
P/E ratio 2020 536x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 247 B 183 B 184 B
EV / Sales 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales 2021 7,12x
Nbr of Employees 57 566
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart MEITUAN DIANPING
Duration : Period :
Meituan Dianping Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEITUAN DIANPING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 244,17 CNY
Last Close Price 212,12 CNY
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Nan Peng Shen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEITUAN DIANPING137.10%183 275
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED28.43%737 042
SHOPIFY INC.126.71%109 705
PINDUODUO INC.111.03%95 583
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.74.50%49 614
EBAY INC.34.62%34 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group