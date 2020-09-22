Sequoia Capital China raising $2.2 bln in new yuan fund, say sources

HONG KONG, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Investor Sequoia Capital
China is raising at least 15 billion yuan ($2.2 billion) in a
new yuan-denominated fund, people with knowledge of the matter
said, building a war chest as the world's second-largest economy
recovers from a virus-induced slump.
The fund, Sequoia China's sixth, is likely to be the largest
of its kind for the company and is expected to focus on sectors
ranging from industrial technology, healthcare and consumer to
media, said one of the people.
The early investor in top Chinese technology firms such as
Alibaba Group Holding reached the first close of the
fundraising late last year, according to another person.
The Chinese investment arm of Silicon Valley venture capital
firm Sequoia Capital looks to fully close the fundraising in the
coming weeks and the final fund size would be about 18 billion
yuan, said a third person.
The people declined to be named as the details of the
fundraising plans are not public yet.
Sequoia China declined to comment.
The firm's yuan-denominated fundraising comes amid ongoing
U.S.-China tensions over technology that have put global funds
and companies in the cross-fire, and triggered concerns about
the Chinese firms' ability to access private capital overseas.
One of Sequoia China's most prominent portfolios - Chinese
tech major Bytedance - is in the final negotiations with the
U.S. government over the fate of its global short-video
streaming application TikTok.
The fundraising also comes as Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR
Market has become increasingly attractive to China's tech
founders as they prepare to leverage higher valuations and take
their companies public, offering domestic investors an
attractive exit option.
Sequoia China was founded in 2005 by former investment
banker and entrepreneur Neil Shen, now one of China's best-known
venture capitalists.
It has invested in over 500 firms in China, including
e-tailer major JD.com, food delivery giant Meituan
Dianping and ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing,
according to the firm.
China-focused investment managers raised only $12 billion in
July-August this year in funds denominated in U.S. dollars and
yuan, compared with $68 billion and $59 billion over the same
period in 2019 and 2018, according to data provider Preqin.
Venture capital and private equity fundraising are, however,
picking up as a number of big names, with track records of
landing big-ticket merger-and-acquisition deals and steady
returns, come to the market.
Private equity firm Hillhouse Capital Group is raising a
fund targeting over 20 billion yuan , its
largest-yuan fund, Reuters reported last week.
($1 = 6.7596 Chinese yuan renminbi)
