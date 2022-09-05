Log in
    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN INC.

(3690)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-09-05 am EDT
173.60 HKD   -1.48%
04:53aChina blue-chip stocks end lower on COVID woes, yuan weakness
RE
02:23aTencent Denies Report of $14.4 Billion Equity Divestments in 2022; Shares Down 3%
MT
12:59aChina stocks fall as COVID woes, yuan weakness weigh
RE
China blue-chip stocks end lower on COVID woes, yuan weakness

09/05/2022 | 04:53am EDT
SHANGHAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip stocks closed lower on Monday, led by consumer staples amid tightening COVID-19 curbs in some big cities, while foreign investors also dumped Chinese shares as the yuan tumbled to a more than two-year low.

Shanghai stocks, meanwhile, closed higher on boost from energy companies.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index lost 0.2% at close, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended higher 0.4%.

** The Hang Seng Index fell 1.2%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 1.4%.

** China's Shenzhen moved away from a weekend COVID-19 lockdown covering most parts of the city, while the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu extended its lockdown by three days for most of its 21.2 million residents.

** A strong rebound in China's services sector eased slightly in August amid fresh COVID-19 flare-ups but business confidence rose to a nine-month high, a private survey showed.

** Other Asian markets and European stocks slid after Russia shut a major gas pipeline to Europe.

** Consumer staples lost 1.4% and healthcare companies declined 1.7%, while an energy crisis in Europe lifted Chinese energy shares by 5.3%.

** Foreign investors sold more than 7.6 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) of Chinese shares through the stock connect scheme, the most since Aug. 23.

** China's yuan touched a more than two-year low against the dollar, pressured by broad greenback strength in the global market and a resurgence of COVID infections.

** Separately, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck China's Sichuan on Monday, the strongest to hit the province since 2013.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong declined nearly 2%, with index heavyweights Meituan, Tencent and Alibaba down between 1.4% and 3%.

** Electric vehicle maker BYD Co dropped 5.9% as Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc trimmed stake in the company for a second time following last week's reduction. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Maju Samuel and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -2.04% 91.8 Delayed Quote.-22.72%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.29% 4.702883 Delayed Quote.1.84%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -1.50% 417940 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.62% 7.971619 Delayed Quote.-7.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.35% 5.2717 Delayed Quote.4.54%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.55% 6.8745 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.36% 0.086868 Delayed Quote.1.45%
MEITUAN INC. -1.48% 173.6 Delayed Quote.-21.83%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.12% 3681.03 Real-time Quote.-17.93%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.46% 3489.47 Real-time Quote.-16.45%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.92% 319 Delayed Quote.-28.06%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC -0.28% 196.05 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.49% 6.9507 Delayed Quote.8.81%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.49% 6.9322 Delayed Quote.8.60%
Financials
Sales 2022 223 B 32 293 M 32 293 M
Net income 2022 -8 499 M -1 232 M -1 232 M
Net cash 2022 56 676 M 8 214 M 8 214 M
P/E ratio 2022 -90,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 958 B 139 B 139 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,05x
EV / Sales 2023 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 100 033
Free-Float 71,1%
