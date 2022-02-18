Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Meituan Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN INC.

(3690)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 02/18 02:30:16 am
186.2 HKD   -15.67%
02:32aChina issues new measures to spur COVID recovery for services sector
RE
02/16Tech, finance lift Hong Kong shares as Ukraine worries ease
RE
02/15China Improves Oversight of Ride-Hailing Sector
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China issues new measures to spur COVID recovery for services sector

02/18/2022 | 02:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A waiter cleans the floor of a restaurant after closing hours in Beijing

* Guides food delivery platforms to lower fees for catering firms

* Urges local govts to subsidise retailers' COVID tests for staff

* Urges banks to step up credit to tourism industry

* Suspends collection of value-added tax from airlines for a year

BEIJING, Feb 18 (Reuters) - China's state planner on Friday issued rules to promote a faster recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the services sector, including providing tax incentives to the catering, retail, tourism and aviation industries.

The National Development and Reform Commission also said it would guide online food delivery platforms to lower operating costs for catering businesses by reducing service fees, or commissions. The announcement sent shares in Meituan, one of the industry's dominant players, down by over 10%.

China's vast services sector, which has been slow to recover from the COVID pandemic, is more vulnerable to sporadic outbreaks in the country, especially at a time when China is sticking to a zero-COVID approach of quickly stamping out virus clusters regardless of the economic cost.

The government urged greater financing support from local governments to retail firms for having routine and free COVID-19 tests for their staff, and will support banks to reasonably step up credit supply to the tourism industry, the NDRC said.

China will also stop collecting value-added tax from airlines for 2022 and keep subsidizing key routes and small airports, according to NDRC.

It also said it would encourage internet platforms to give preferential service fees to catering companies in pandemic affected areas. Meituan and Alibaba, who owns food delivery platform Ele.me, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Stella Qiu, Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Sam Holmes and Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.90% 124.43 Delayed Quote.4.75%
MEITUAN INC. -15.53% 186.2 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
All news about MEITUAN INC.
02:32aChina issues new measures to spur COVID recovery for services sector
RE
02/16Tech, finance lift Hong Kong shares as Ukraine worries ease
RE
02/15China Improves Oversight of Ride-Hailing Sector
MT
02/15Hong kong shares of alibaba set to open up 3.4%, meituan set to…
RE
02/15Hong Kong shares close down on Ukraine risk; financial, tech firms weigh
RE
02/14UBS Launches Daily Leverage Certificates on Singapore Exchange
DJ
02/14Hong Kong shares close down on Ukraine fears, Fed tightening
RE
02/14China’s Registered Catering Firms Grow 25.5% in 2021 to 2.4 Million Firms
MT
02/13China stocks fall as property and financial firms weigh
RE
02/11Tech stocks drag Hong Kong shares lower on U.S. rate hike concerns
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEITUAN INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 180 B 28 357 M 28 357 M
Net income 2021 -23 841 M -3 761 M -3 761 M
Net cash 2021 64 308 M 10 145 M 10 145 M
P/E ratio 2021 -46,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 101 B 174 B 174 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,77x
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 69 205
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart MEITUAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Meituan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEITUAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 179,45 CNY
Average target price 250,05 CNY
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEITUAN INC.-2.04%173 743
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED4.75%340 382
SHOPIFY INC.-52.08%94 067
PINDUODUO INC.2.30%75 448
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-15.91%57 212
EBAY INC.-16.15%36 089