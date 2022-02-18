China issues new measures to spur COVID recovery for services sector

* Guides food delivery platforms to lower fees for catering
firms
* Urges local govts to subsidise retailers' COVID tests for
staff
* Urges banks to step up credit to tourism industry
* Suspends collection of value-added tax from airlines for a
year
BEIJING, Feb 18 (Reuters) - China's state planner on Friday
issued rules to promote a faster recovery from the COVID-19
pandemic in the services sector, including providing tax
incentives to the catering, retail, tourism and aviation
industries.
The National Development and Reform Commission also said it
would guide online food delivery platforms to lower operating
costs for catering businesses by reducing service fees, or
commissions. The announcement sent shares in Meituan,
one of the industry's dominant players, down by over 10%.
China's vast services sector, which has been slow to recover
from the COVID pandemic, is more vulnerable to sporadic
outbreaks in the country, especially at a time when China is
sticking to a zero-COVID approach of quickly stamping out virus
clusters regardless of the economic cost.
The government urged greater financing support from local
governments to retail firms for having routine and free COVID-19
tests for their staff, and will support banks to reasonably step
up credit supply to the tourism industry, the NDRC said.
China will also stop collecting value-added tax from
airlines for 2022 and keep subsidizing key routes and small
airports, according to NDRC.
It also said it would encourage internet platforms to give
preferential service fees to catering companies in pandemic
affected areas. Meituan and Alibaba, who owns food delivery
platform Ele.me, did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh
Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Sam Holmes and Lincoln Feast.)