China stocks fall as COVID outbreaks dent sentiment

SHANGHAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on
Monday, as concerns over surging COVID-19 cases disrupting
economic activity outweighed support from government bodies.
** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index was down 1% by the
end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
declined 1.3%.
** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.5%, and the
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 0.3%.
** China is in the first of an expected three waves of COVID
cases this winter, according to the country's chief
epidemiologist, Wu Zunyou. Further waves will come as people
follow the tradition of returning en masse to their home areas
for the Lunar New Year holiday next month, he said.
** Healthcare stocks slumped 3.2% to lead the
decline, shares in energy and semiconductors
lost 1.9% each.
** CICC analysts said recent correction in the market is due
to COVID outbreaks and profit-taking following rebounds, while
predicting more volatility in the coming months as economic
activity will continue to be disrupted by the COVID.
** China will focus on stabilising its economy in 2023 and
step up policy adjustments to ensure key targets are hit, said a
statement following the annual Central Economic Work
Conference(CEWC).
** China should better coordinate epidemic prevention and
control, and economic and social development, it added.
** "Other than reiterating support for private businesses,
the CEWC statement sounded more positive about the role of
internet platforms, a clear sign that the regulatory storms that
damaged market sentiment in recent years are giving way to
normalised regulation," said Standard Chartered analysts in a
note.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong slipped 0.3%,
while index heavyweights Alibaba and Meituan
added nearly 2% each.
** The CSI Education Industry Index rose 4.4%,
while New Oriental Education jumped 5.6%.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)