  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Meituan Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN INC.

(3690)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/06 01:05:19 am EDT
161.4 HKD   -3.35%
China stocks fall as COVID surge dents services activity

04/06/2022 | 12:49am EDT
SHANGHAI, April 6 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Wednesday as trading resumed after a long weekend, with sentiment hit by the country's most severe COVID wave since the Wuhan outbreak and a survey showing services activity contracted at the steepest pace in two years in March.

The CSI300 index fell 0.5% to 4,256.43 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,275.45.

The Hang Seng index dropped 1.4% to 22,181.86. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.5% to 7,653.15.

** The Caixin services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which focuses more on small firms in coastal regions, dived to 42.0 in March from 50.2 in February, as the surge in coronavirus cases restricted mobility and weighed on client demand.

** "Global investors should be paying more attention to China's lockdowns," Nomura analysts said in a note.

** Some 23 Chinese cities are under total or partial lockdown, affecting an estimated 193 million people in areas accounting for 22% of China gross domestic product, according to Nomura's own survey.

** Tourism and transport stocks lost 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, as the number of journeys taken over China's Tomb Sweeping Festival holiday tumbled by nearly two-thirds from last year.

** Semiconductors slumped 3.4%, new energy shares dropped 2.8%, and consumer staples retreated 1.1%.

** However, real estate developers jumped 2.9% and banks added 1.4% on expectations of more stimulus to support the economy.

** Mainland China reported 1,415 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 19,199 new asymptomatic cases on April 5.

** U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday she expected a combination of interest rate increases and a rapid balance sheet runoff to bring U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong lost 3.2%, after jumping 5.4% in the previous session as China gives concession in audit dispute.

** Food delivery giant Meituan lost 2.8%, while e-commerce giant Alibaba Group tumbled 4.1%. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 180 B 28 222 M 28 222 M
Net income 2021 -24 156 M -3 796 M -3 796 M
Net cash 2021 58 084 M 9 128 M 9 128 M
P/E ratio 2021 -34,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 838 B 132 B 132 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,35x
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 69 205
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart MEITUAN INC.
Meituan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MEITUAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 135,63 CNY
Average target price 192,45 CNY
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEITUAN INC.-25.91%131 758
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-6.56%315 781
SHOPIFY INC.-48.97%91 603
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-6.18%63 781
PINDUODUO INC.-19.69%61 787
EBAY INC.-15.19%33 331