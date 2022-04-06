China stocks fall as COVID surge dents services activity

SHANGHAI, April 6 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Wednesday
as trading resumed after a long weekend, with sentiment hit by
the country's most severe COVID wave since the Wuhan outbreak
and a survey showing services activity contracted at the
steepest pace in two years in March.
The CSI300 index fell 0.5% to 4,256.43 by the end
of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 0.2% to 3,275.45.
The Hang Seng index dropped 1.4% to 22,181.86. The
Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.5% to 7,653.15.
** The Caixin services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI),
which focuses more on small firms in coastal regions, dived to
42.0 in March from 50.2 in February, as the surge in coronavirus
cases restricted mobility and weighed on client demand.
** "Global investors should be paying more attention to
China's lockdowns," Nomura analysts said in a note.
** Some 23 Chinese cities are under total or partial
lockdown, affecting an estimated 193 million people in areas
accounting for 22% of China gross domestic product, according to
Nomura's own survey.
** Tourism and transport stocks
lost 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, as the number of journeys
taken over China's Tomb Sweeping Festival holiday tumbled by
nearly two-thirds from last year.
** Semiconductors slumped 3.4%, new energy
shares dropped 2.8%, and consumer staples
retreated 1.1%.
** However, real estate developers jumped 2.9%
and banks added 1.4% on expectations of more
stimulus to support the economy.
** Mainland China reported 1,415 new confirmed coronavirus
cases and 19,199 new asymptomatic cases on April 5.
** U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on
Tuesday she expected a combination of interest rate increases
and a rapid balance sheet runoff to bring U.S. monetary policy
to a "more neutral position" later this year.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong lost 3.2%,
after jumping 5.4% in the previous session as China gives
concession in audit dispute.
** Food delivery giant Meituan lost 2.8%, while
e-commerce giant Alibaba Group tumbled 4.1%.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)