  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Meituan Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN INC.

(3690)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:23 2022-08-29 am EDT
188.00 HKD   +3.35%
China stocks fall as economic slowdown concerns weigh

08/29/2022 | 12:52am EDT
SHANGHAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Monday tracking subdued global markets, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled continuing on an aggressive interest rate hike path, while domestic economic concerns also weighed on sentiment.

** The CSI 300 Index lost 0.6% at the end of the morning session, and the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1%.

** The Hang Seng Index fell 0.7%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 0.6%.

** Asian shares slid, tracking Wall Street weakness on Friday after Powell said the U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy "for some time" before inflation is under control.

** Profits at China's industrial firms sank in July, reversing previous gains as fresh COVID-19 curbs dragged down demand, while power shortages due to heatwaves threatened production.

** To revive the economy and expand credit growth, China's central bank has stepped up pressure on lenders with new instructions to grow loans, sources told Reuters.

** Real estate developers tumbled more than 2%, banks retreated 1.5%, and coal miners lost 1.2%.

** Defence stocks and photovoltaic industry added roughly 2% each.

** Beijing and Washington took a major step on Friday towards ending a dispute that threatened to boot Chinese companies from the U.S., signing a pact to allow U.S. regulators to vet accounting firms in China and Hong Kong.

** U.S. officials, however, warned it was just a first step and their view on China's compliance would be determined by whether they are able to conduct their inspections unobstructed as the deal promises.

** "It's too early to conclude the ADR delisting risk is over," said J.P.Morgan analysts in a note. "We believe what really determines ADR delisting risk is how successful the first batch of PCAOB will be in the next few months."

** Hong Kong's tech index shed 0.9%, with most constituents down.

** Food delivery company Meituan jumped more than 4%, after it reported better-than-expected quarterly revenues.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEITUAN INC. 3.13% 188 Delayed Quote.-19.30%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.65% 3740.24 Real-time Quote.-16.20%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -1.08% 3533.6 Real-time Quote.-14.88%
Financials
Sales 2022 220 B 32 018 M 32 018 M
Net income 2022 -9 336 M -1 359 M -1 359 M
Net cash 2022 69 326 M 10 088 M 10 088 M
P/E ratio 2022 -105x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 986 B 143 B 143 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 100 033
Free-Float 71,2%
Managers and Directors
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEITUAN INC.-19.30%143 449
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-17.50%259 458
PINDUODUO INC.-1.25%72 791
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-34.90%44 187
SHOPIFY INC.-76.46%41 121
EBAY INC.-33.04%24 463