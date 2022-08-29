China stocks fall as economic slowdown concerns weigh

SHANGHAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Monday
tracking subdued global markets, after U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Jerome Powell signalled continuing on an aggressive
interest rate hike path, while domestic economic concerns also
weighed on sentiment.
** The CSI 300 Index lost 0.6% at the end of the
morning session, and the Shanghai Composite Index
slipped 0.1%.
** The Hang Seng Index fell 0.7%, and the Hang Seng
China Enterprises Index dropped 0.6%.
** Asian shares slid, tracking Wall Street weakness on
Friday after Powell said the U.S. economy will need tight
monetary policy "for some time" before inflation is under
control.
** Profits at China's industrial firms sank in July,
reversing previous gains as fresh COVID-19 curbs dragged down
demand, while power shortages due to heatwaves threatened
production.
** To revive the economy and expand credit growth, China's
central bank has stepped up pressure on lenders with new
instructions to grow loans, sources told Reuters.
** Real estate developers tumbled more than 2%,
banks retreated 1.5%, and coal miners
lost 1.2%.
** Defence stocks and photovoltaic industry
added roughly 2% each.
** Beijing and Washington took a major step on Friday
towards ending a dispute that threatened to boot Chinese
companies from the U.S., signing a pact to allow U.S. regulators
to vet accounting firms in China and Hong Kong.
** U.S. officials, however, warned it was just a first step
and their view on China's compliance would be determined by
whether they are able to conduct their inspections unobstructed
as the deal promises.
** "It's too early to conclude the ADR delisting risk is
over," said J.P.Morgan analysts in a note. "We believe what
really determines ADR delisting risk is how successful the first
batch of PCAOB will be in the next few months."
** Hong Kong's tech index shed 0.9%, with most
constituents down.
** Food delivery company Meituan jumped more than
4%, after it reported better-than-expected quarterly revenues.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)