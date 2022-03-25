China stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh

SHANGHAI, March 25 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks
fell on Friday, weighed down by concerns over hawkish comments
from top Federal Reserve officials and the listing of Chinese
companies in the United States.
The CSI300 index fell 0.9% to 4,211.24 by the end
of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 0.5% to 3,235.04.
The Hang Seng index dropped 1.6% to 21,590.25. The
Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2% to 7,379.12.
** The U.S. public company accounting regulator said on
Thursday that it continued to engage with Chinese regulators
about getting access to their auditors' records, but it remained
unclear if the Chinese government would grant the access
required by a new U.S. listing law.
** China's securities regulator had said earlier this month
that it was confident it would reach an agreement with U.S.
counterparts on securities supervision, after U.S.-listed
Chinese stocks tumbled as the first Chinese firms to be
potentially de-listed were named.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong dropped 2.6%,
with Meituan and Alibaba Group down 6.1% and
3.7%, respectively.
** Last week, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said Beijing would
roll out support for the domestic economy and financial market,
sending Chinese and Hong Kong stocks higher initially.
** Following the speech, "some actions have been taken by
different agencies but the market is still waiting for more
concrete actions in monetary, ADRs, real estate, big tech,
etc.," Citi analysts said in a note.
** China reported 1,366 confirmed coronavirus and 3,622
asymptomatic cases for March 24.
** Mainland market-listed healthcare, new energy
, transport, machinery
shares went down roughly 2% each.
** Chicago Fed President said on Thursday the Fed needed to
raise interest rates "in a timely fashion" this year and in 2023
to curb high inflation before it was embedded in U.S. psychology
and became even harder to get rid of.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)