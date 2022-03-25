Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Meituan Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN INC.

(3690)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03/25 01:18:55 am EDT
135.2 HKD   -8.03%
01:11aChina stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh
RE
03/24China, HK stocks fall on geopolitical tensions, hawkish Fed
RE
03/22Hong kong shares of alibaba and meituan extend gains, both up mo…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh

03/25/2022 | 01:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, March 25 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, weighed down by concerns over hawkish comments from top Federal Reserve officials and the listing of Chinese companies in the United States.

The CSI300 index fell 0.9% to 4,211.24 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,235.04.

The Hang Seng index dropped 1.6% to 21,590.25. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2% to 7,379.12.

** The U.S. public company accounting regulator said on Thursday that it continued to engage with Chinese regulators about getting access to their auditors' records, but it remained unclear if the Chinese government would grant the access required by a new U.S. listing law.

** China's securities regulator had said earlier this month that it was confident it would reach an agreement with U.S. counterparts on securities supervision, after U.S.-listed Chinese stocks tumbled as the first Chinese firms to be potentially de-listed were named.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong dropped 2.6%, with Meituan and Alibaba Group down 6.1% and 3.7%, respectively.

** Last week, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said Beijing would roll out support for the domestic economy and financial market, sending Chinese and Hong Kong stocks higher initially.

** Following the speech, "some actions have been taken by different agencies but the market is still waiting for more concrete actions in monetary, ADRs, real estate, big tech, etc.," Citi analysts said in a note.

** China reported 1,366 confirmed coronavirus and 3,622 asymptomatic cases for March 24.

** Mainland market-listed healthcare, new energy , transport, machinery shares went down roughly 2% each.

** Chicago Fed President said on Thursday the Fed needed to raise interest rates "in a timely fashion" this year and in 2023 to curb high inflation before it was embedded in U.S. psychology and became even harder to get rid of. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -1.78% 115.15 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.09% 0.7516 Delayed Quote.3.28%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.18% 1.32172 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.12% 0.7975 Delayed Quote.0.61%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.18% 1.10283 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
HANG SENG -2.34% 21437.88 Delayed Quote.-5.32%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.21% 0.013134 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.11% 0.69726 Delayed Quote.2.03%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -1.46% 3816.41 Delayed Quote.-13.23%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -1.62% 3579.53 Delayed Quote.-12.94%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -1.62% 3579.53 Delayed Quote.-12.94%
All news about MEITUAN INC.
01:11aChina stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh
RE
03/24China, HK stocks fall on geopolitical tensions, hawkish Fed
RE
03/22Hong kong shares of alibaba and meituan extend gains, both up mo…
RE
03/22Hong kong shares of alibaba set to open up 4%, meituan set to op…
RE
03/22Hong Kong Stocks Rebound from Two-Day Losing Streak; Arrail Shares Fall 6% in Debut
MT
03/21China's blue-chip index, HK stocks slip as cenbank holds rates
RE
03/21China stocks slip on unchanged benchmark rates, higher COVID-19 cases
RE
03/18REFILE-China shares fall on jitters over COVID, Ukraine
RE
03/17Hong kong shares of meituan and alibaba both set to open down mo…
RE
03/17China stocks cheer government pledges of support, Ukraine peace hopes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEITUAN INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 180 B 28 206 M 28 206 M
Net income 2021 -24 043 M -3 776 M -3 776 M
Net cash 2021 58 084 M 9 122 M 9 122 M
P/E ratio 2021 -30,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 734 B 115 B 115 B
EV / Sales 2021 3,77x
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 69 205
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart MEITUAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Meituan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEITUAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 119,65 CNY
Average target price 234,99 CNY
Spread / Average Target 96,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEITUAN INC.-30.70%122 508
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-3.06%315 083
SHOPIFY INC.-48.82%88 618
PINDUODUO INC.-22.92%61 912
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-8.30%61 130
EBAY INC.-13.94%32 667