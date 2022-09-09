Log in
    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN INC.

(3690)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-09-09 am EDT
179.90 HKD   +4.90%
05:01aChina stocks jump most in 1 month on modest CPI data, stimulus hopes
RE
01:09aChina stocks rise on modest CPI data, stimulus hopes
RE
09/07China stocks fall as disappointing exports data, COVID weigh
RE
China stocks jump most in 1 month on modest CPI data, stimulus hopes

09/09/2022 | 05:01am EDT
SHANGHAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip stocks on Friday saw their biggest intraday gain in a month, as modest inflation data and expectations of further policy support prompted investors to look past tightened COVID-19 measures.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index added 1.4% at close, and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8%.

** The Hang Seng Index rose 2.7%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped 3%.

** For the week, the CSI 300 Index added 1.7%, jumping the most in 11 weeks, while the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.5%.

** China's cabinet announced more steps on Thursday to spur investment, state media said, extending a raft of measures to bolster its COVID-19-ravaged economy.

** Meanwhile, China's consumer prices rose at a slower-than-expected pace in August amid heatwaves and COVID-19 flare-ups, while producer inflation eased to the lowest since February 2021, official data showed.

** "With the domestic recovery continuing to face pressure, the low inflationary pressure gives the PBOC (People's Bank of China) room to stay accommodative," said Erin Xin, an economist at HSBC in a note, referring to the country's central bank.

** China-listed real estate developers surged 4.5%, while mainland developers traded in Hong Kong jumped 6.3%.

** Financials shares gained more than 2%, and healthcare firms rose 1.9%.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong soared 2.6%, with food-delivery firm Meituan up nearly 5%.

** For the week, "(market) sentiment has dropped amid COVID-19's resurgence in multiple cities in China," said Morgan Stanley in a note.

** "Further earnings downside, housing market uncertainty, COVID-19 policy outlook and lack of clarity on macro troughing out are worth watching and are likely to keep market sentiment range-bound in the coming weeks into November."

** China's National Health Commission (NHC) announced a raft of new measures to further strengthen the existing anti-virus measures.

** Separately, a Reuters poll showed new yuan loans in China are expected to have more than doubled last month from July when lending dropped from the record pace in the first half of the year, as the central bank moves to support the COVID-ravaged economy.

** Data released after market closed showing Chinese banks extended 1.25 trillion yuan ($180.63 billion) in new yuan loans in August, up from July but below analysts' expectations.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEITUAN INC. 4.90% 179.9 Delayed Quote.-23.91%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 1.38% 3754.27 Real-time Quote.-17.18%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 1.91% 3553.63 Real-time Quote.-16.75%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC -0.08% 196.13 Delayed Quote.-8.50%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.56% 6.92047 Delayed Quote.9.49%
Financials
Sales 2022 223 B 32 014 M 32 014 M
Net income 2022 -8 751 M -1 258 M -1 258 M
Net cash 2022 56 676 M 8 146 M 8 146 M
P/E ratio 2022 -89,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 941 B 135 B 135 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 100 033
Free-Float 71,1%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEITUAN INC.-23.91%135 197
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-24.64%237 007
PINDUODUO INC.16.96%86 218
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-31.58%46 439
SHOPIFY INC.-76.81%40 512
EBAY INC.-33.46%24 310