China stocks jump most in 1 month on modest CPI data, stimulus hopes

SHANGHAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip stocks on
Friday saw their biggest intraday gain in a month, as modest
inflation data and expectations of further policy support
prompted investors to look past tightened COVID-19 measures.
** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index added 1.4% at
close, and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8%.
** The Hang Seng Index rose 2.7%, while the Hang Seng
China Enterprises Index jumped 3%.
** For the week, the CSI 300 Index added 1.7%, jumping the
most in 11 weeks, while the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.5%.
** China's cabinet announced more steps on Thursday to spur
investment, state media said, extending a raft of measures to
bolster its COVID-19-ravaged economy.
** Meanwhile, China's consumer prices rose at a
slower-than-expected pace in August amid heatwaves and COVID-19
flare-ups, while producer inflation eased to the lowest since
February 2021, official data showed.
** "With the domestic recovery continuing to face pressure,
the low inflationary pressure gives the PBOC (People's Bank of
China) room to stay accommodative," said Erin Xin, an economist
at HSBC in a note, referring to the country's central bank.
** China-listed real estate developers surged
4.5%, while mainland developers traded in Hong Kong
jumped 6.3%.
** Financials shares gained more than 2%, and
healthcare firms rose 1.9%.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong soared 2.6%,
with food-delivery firm Meituan up nearly 5%.
** For the week, "(market) sentiment has dropped amid
COVID-19's resurgence in multiple cities in China," said Morgan
Stanley in a note.
** "Further earnings downside, housing market uncertainty,
COVID-19 policy outlook and lack of clarity on macro troughing
out are worth watching and are likely to keep market sentiment
range-bound in the coming weeks into November."
** China's National Health Commission (NHC) announced a raft
of new measures to further strengthen the existing anti-virus
measures.
** Separately, a Reuters poll showed new yuan loans in China
are expected to have more than doubled last month from July when
lending dropped from the record pace in the first half of the
year, as the central bank moves to support the COVID-ravaged
economy.
** Data released after market closed showing Chinese banks
extended 1.25 trillion yuan ($180.63 billion) in new yuan loans
in August, up from July but below analysts' expectations.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Uttaresh.V and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)