Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Meituan Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN INC.

(3690)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/30 06:06:56 am BST
176.20 HKD   +7.50%
05:54aChina stocks rise as COVID curbs ease
RE
05/26Meituan-Backed QCraft Nears Rollout of Driverless Taxis via T3
MT
05/25China stocks seesaw as traders weigh growth concerns, economic support
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China stocks rise as COVID curbs ease

05/30/2022 | 05:54am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, May 30 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday as the capital Beijing and financial hub of Shanghai eased stringent COVID-19 control measures, with consumer and travel stocks leading the gains on expectation of returning to normal life.

The CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 4,018.98 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,140.09 points.

The Hang Seng index added 1.9%, to 21,084.54 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 2.2%, to 7,239.66.

** Some residents in Beijing were allowed to return to work, while Shanghai inched closer towards lifting its two-month old COVID-19 lockdown from Wednesday, as the number of infections across China dropped.

** On Sunday, Shanghai authorities said they will remove "unreasonable" conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday and announced 50 policy measures to support the economy.

** "With the continuous implementation of work resumption plans, worries over growth are expected to be eased marginally," said CICC in a note.

** Also, "given the recent increase in macro policy support and the relatively loose macro liquidity conditions, we believe market valuation has bottomed for the year," said Meng Lei, China Equity Strategist at UBS Securities.

** "There could be more earnings downgrades in the period ahead and around the Q2 earnings season... opportunity will emerge once the current round of earnings downgrades are largely done." Meng added.

** Consumer staples and tourism led the gains, up 1.5% and 2.3%, respectively, while real estate developers lost 1.6%.

** China's securities regulator said it has agreed to include exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in stock connect schemes with Hong Kong.

** Asian stocks also rose, as investors wagered on an eventual slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong climbed more than 3%, with food-delivery giant Meituan soaring 7.3% to become the biggest boost to the Hang Seng bechmark.

** Sentiment in the sector was improved as Alibaba and Baidu posted better-than-expected earnings last week, sending tech firms up 3.8% last Friday. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU, INC. 2.13% 139.09 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
HANG SENG 2.07% 21122.2 Delayed Quote.-11.54%
MEITUAN INC. 7.50% 176.2 Delayed Quote.-27.28%
All news about MEITUAN INC.
05:54aChina stocks rise as COVID curbs ease
RE
05/26Meituan-Backed QCraft Nears Rollout of Driverless Taxis via T3
MT
05/25China stocks seesaw as traders weigh growth concerns, economic support
RE
05/24Airbnb to shut domestic business in China from July 30
RE
05/23Tencent chief causes stir with repost of article on China's economy
RE
05/23Hong Kong Stocks Retreat from Two-Week High; Alibaba, Kuaishou Slide Ahead of Earnings ..
MT
05/23China stocks end lower as Beijing COVID concerns weigh
RE
05/20China stocks rise on higher-than-expected borrowing rate cut
RE
05/19Hong Kong Stocks Snap Four-Day Rally; Tech Counters Slide after Tencent's Weak Earnings
MT
05/18Tencent profit halves, revenue flat as crackdown and COVID-19 weigh
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEITUAN INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 223 B 33 352 M 26 438 M
Net income 2022 -14 671 M -2 190 M -1 736 M
Net cash 2022 56 509 M 8 435 M 6 687 M
P/E ratio 2022 -61,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 865 B 129 B 102 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 100 033
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart MEITUAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Meituan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEITUAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 139,89 CNY
Average target price 192,68 CNY
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEITUAN INC.-27.28%129 122
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-21.37%249 872
PINDUODUO INC.-17.15%61 070
SHOPIFY INC.-73.21%46 551
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-39.82%40 879
EBAY INC.-26.59%27 331