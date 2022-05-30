China stocks rise as COVID curbs ease

SHANGHAI, May 30 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday as
the capital Beijing and financial hub of Shanghai eased
stringent COVID-19 control measures, with consumer and travel
stocks leading the gains on expectation of returning to normal
life.
The CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 4,018.98 points at
the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 0.3% to 3,140.09 points.
The Hang Seng index added 1.9%, to 21,084.54 points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 2.2%, to
7,239.66.
** Some residents in Beijing were allowed to return to work,
while Shanghai inched closer towards lifting its two-month old
COVID-19 lockdown from Wednesday, as the number of infections
across China dropped.
** On Sunday, Shanghai authorities said they will remove
"unreasonable" conditions for businesses to resume work from
Wednesday and announced 50 policy measures to support the
economy.
** "With the continuous implementation of work resumption
plans, worries over growth are expected to be eased marginally,"
said CICC in a note.
** Also, "given the recent increase in macro policy support
and the relatively loose macro liquidity conditions, we believe
market valuation has bottomed for the year," said Meng Lei,
China Equity Strategist at UBS Securities.
** "There could be more earnings downgrades in the period
ahead and around the Q2 earnings season... opportunity will
emerge once the current round of earnings downgrades are largely
done." Meng added.
** Consumer staples and tourism led
the gains, up 1.5% and 2.3%, respectively, while real estate
developers lost 1.6%.
** China's securities regulator said it has agreed to
include exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in stock connect schemes
with Hong Kong.
** Asian stocks also rose, as investors wagered on an
eventual slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong climbed more
than 3%, with food-delivery giant Meituan soaring 7.3%
to become the biggest boost to the Hang Seng bechmark.
** Sentiment in the sector was improved as Alibaba
and Baidu posted better-than-expected earnings last
week, sending tech firms up 3.8% last Friday.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)