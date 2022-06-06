Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Meituan Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN INC.

(3690)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  06/06 01:31:28 am EDT
193.90 HKD   +7.60%
01:01aChina stocks rise as COVID impact fades, stimulus lifts sentiment
RE
12:55aMeituan Shares Jump After Revenue Growth Surprises
DJ
06/05China’s Internet Sector Posts 2.7% Jump in January-April Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China stocks rise as COVID impact fades, stimulus lifts sentiment

06/06/2022 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, June 6 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday as both Beijing and Shanghai have been returning to normal life from the biggest COVID-19 outbreak in two years, while measures to revive the economic growth helped boost investor sentiment.

The CSI300 index rose 1.5% to 4,152.24 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1% to 3,228.93 points.

The Hang Seng index added 1.1%, to 21,311.98 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index rose 1.3% to 7,363.81.

** Beijing will further relax COVID curbs by allowing indoor dining, while Shanghai has lifted most anti-virus curbs in recent days.

** "Reopening in Shanghai was a positive catalyst in itself, but the immediate impact is more on sentiment than on fundamentals," said Morgan Stanley analysts in a note. "We continue to advise patience."

** China's central bank will strengthen the implementation of its prudent monetary policy and bring forward steps to support the economy, vice governor Pan Gonsheng said.

** U.S. Commerce Secretary said on Sunday that President Joe Biden has asked his team to look at the option of lifting some tariffs on China to combat the current high inflation.

** The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 41.4 in May from 36.2 in April, but still below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

** The tech-focused STAR Market added 4.3%, extending gains from a 4.7% jump in the previous session, amid speculations that the market will lower its investor threshold.

** New energy shares soared 5.9%, with new energy vehicles surging 6.2% and photovoltaic firms up 5.5%.

** The STAR 50 index and the new energy index had led gains in a rebound since a recent trough on April 26, up roughly 30% and 40%, respectively.

** However, the CSI 300 Real Estate Index and the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index both lost more than 3%.

** Tech giants trading in Hong Kong rose 2.4%, with food-delivery giant Meituan up 7% as its quarterly revenue surpassed analysts' estimates. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG 1.19% 21323.28 Delayed Quote.-9.90%
MEITUAN INC. 7.55% 193.9 Delayed Quote.-20.05%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.27% 84.12 Delayed Quote.-14.30%
All news about MEITUAN INC.
01:01aChina stocks rise as COVID impact fades, stimulus lifts sentiment
RE
12:55aMeituan Shares Jump After Revenue Growth Surprises
DJ
06/05China’s Internet Sector Posts 2.7% Jump in January-April Revenue
MT
06/05China’s E-Commerce Logistics Activity Rebounds in May
MT
06/03Airbnb to Reportedly Transfer Housing, Host Data to Local Rivals Before Shutting Down i..
MT
06/03Airbnb to Transfer China Home Listings to Rivals as Part of Market Exit
DJ
06/03Nomura Adjusts Meituan's Price Target to HK$250 From HK$200, Keeps at Buy
MT
06/03Airbnb to facilitate shift of host data to rivals ahead of China shutdown
RE
06/02Meituan Beats Q1 Revenue Estimate as China's Lockdowns Boost Demand for Food Delivery
MT
06/02TRANSCRIPT : Meituan, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 02, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEITUAN INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 218 B 32 767 M 32 767 M
Net income 2022 -14 468 M -2 172 M -2 172 M
Net cash 2022 46 942 M 7 048 M 7 048 M
P/E ratio 2022 -70,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 946 B 142 B 142 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 100 033
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart MEITUAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Meituan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEITUAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 152,98 CNY
Average target price 198,49 CNY
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEITUAN INC.-20.05%142 019
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-21.53%249 337
PINDUODUO INC.-12.69%64 357
SHOPIFY INC.-74.32%44 611
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-41.49%39 743
EBAY INC.-29.19%26 363