China stocks rise on modest CPI data, stimulus hopes

SHANGHAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China stocks on Friday saw
their biggest gain in a month, as modest inflation data and
policy support hopes helped investors look past tightened
COVID-19 measures.
** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index added 1.1% by the
end of the morning session, and the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.7%.
** The Hang Seng Index rose 2.6%, while the Hang Seng
China Enterprises Index jumped 2.9%.
** China's cabinet announced more steps on Thursday to spur
investment, state media said, extending a raft of measures to
bolster its COVID-19-ravaged economy.
** Meanwhile, China's consumer prices rose at a
slower-than-expected pace in August amid heatwaves and COVID-19
flare-ups, while producer inflation eased to the lowest since
February 2021, official data showed.
** "With the domestic recovery continuing to face pressure,
the low inflationary pressure gives the PBOC (People's Bank of
China) room to stay accommodative," said Erin Xin, an economist
at HSBC in a note, referring to the country's central bank.
** China-listed real estate developers surged
4.5%, while mainland developers traded in Hong Kong
jumped 5.9%.
** Financials shares gained more than 2%, and
healthcare firms rose 1.6%.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong soared 2.8%,
with food-delivery firm Meituan up more than 5%.
** For the week, "... (market) sentiment dropped amid
COVID-19's resurgence in multiple cities in China," said Morgan
Stanley in a note.
** "Further earnings downside, housing market uncertainty,
COVID-19 policy outlook and lack of clarity on macro troughing
out are worth watching and are likely to keep market sentiment
range-bound in the coming weeks into November."
** China's National Health Commission (NHC) announced a raft
of new measures to further strengthen the existing anti-virus
measures.
** Separately, new yuan loans in China are expected to have
more than doubled in August from July when lending dropped from
the record pace in the first half of the year, a Reuters poll
showed, as the central bank moves to support the COVID-ravaged
economy.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)