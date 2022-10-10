Advanced search
    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN INC.

(3690)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-10-10 am EDT
161.30 HKD   -6.71%
05:03aChina stocks slump to half-year lows as COVID, U.S. crackdown weigh
RE
12:58aChina stocks fall as COVID flare-ups, U.S. crackdown weigh
RE
10/06China's Online and Offline Shopping Sales Rise During National Day
MT
China stocks slump to half-year lows as COVID, U.S. crackdown weigh

10/10/2022 | 05:03am EDT
SHANGHAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - China stocks tumbled to half-year lows on Monday, dragged by semiconductor giants and consumer firms, as trade resumed after a week-long holiday with the market being dominated by concerns over the latest U.S. crackdown on the chip-making industry, weak economic data and fresh COVID-19 cases.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index slumped 2.2% to the lowest level since April 3, and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.7% to trade below the key 3,000 points psychological line.

** The Hang Seng Index declined 3%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index plunged 3.2%.

** Global stocks skidded lower after a surprise drop in U.S. unemployment quashed any thought of a pivot on policy tightening ahead of an inflation reading, which is expected to see core prices move higher again.

** China's domestic COVID-19 situation worsened over the National Day Golden Week, during which holiday tourist trips also went down 18.2% from last year as strict anti-virus rules discouraged movement.

** Consumer staples and tourism companies tumbled 2.8% each, while media shares shed 2.1%, as box office sales plunged over the holiday.

** Furthermore, a private-sector business survey showed on Saturday that China's services activity in September contracted for the first time in four months.

** An index measuring China's semiconductor firms tumbled 7.1%, and Shanghai's tech-focused board STAR Market declined 4.5%.

** The Joe Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, to slow Beijing's technological and military advances.

** However, Chinese real estate developers rose 1% following the country's latest measures to prop up the distressed property sector.

** Beijing is ramping up efforts to boost home sales by easing mortgage rate floors, cutting interest rate on provident fund loans and offering individual income tax rebates for home buyers.

** Premier Li Keqiang said China will strive to consolidate its economic recovery as the country's development faces difficulties and challenges.

** Energy suppliers also jumped 1.9%, as Chinese industry players catched up with global peers' gains made over the holiday.

** Tech firms listed in Hong Kong tumbled 4%, with food-delivery giant Meituan down 6.7%.

** "Overall valuation in China's stock market is attractive from a long-term perspective," said analysts at China Asset Management Co. "Key indexes are bottoming, while a turning point will depend on domestic and overseas policies."

** They added that once the U.S. inflation data peaked, the Wall Street will likely see a rebound, which can help improve global risk appetite. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEITUAN INC. -6.71% 161.3 Delayed Quote.-23.29%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -2.29% 3403.32 Real-time Quote.-22.44%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -2.41% 3304.2 Real-time Quote.-19.31%
Financials
Sales 2022 222 B 31 167 M 31 167 M
Net income 2022 -8 981 M -1 262 M -1 262 M
Net cash 2022 56 676 M 7 966 M 7 966 M
P/E ratio 2022 -92,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 970 B 136 B 136 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
EV / Sales 2023 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 90 472
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart MEITUAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Meituan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEITUAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 156,71 CNY
Average target price 216,42 CNY
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEITUAN INC.-23.29%136 314
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-31.61%215 086
PINDUODUO INC.9.02%80 364
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-34.59%44 398
SHOPIFY INC.-80.25%34 593
EBAY INC.-43.53%20 629