China stocks slump to half-year lows as COVID, U.S. crackdown weigh

SHANGHAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - China stocks tumbled to
half-year lows on Monday, dragged by semiconductor giants and
consumer firms, as trade resumed after a week-long holiday with
the market being dominated by concerns over the latest U.S.
crackdown on the chip-making industry, weak economic data and
fresh COVID-19 cases.
** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index slumped 2.2% to the
lowest level since April 3, and the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 1.7% to trade below the key 3,000 points
psychological line.
** The Hang Seng Index declined 3%, while the Hang
Seng China Enterprises Index plunged 3.2%.
** Global stocks skidded lower after a surprise drop in U.S.
unemployment quashed any thought of a pivot on policy tightening
ahead of an inflation reading, which is expected to see core
prices move higher again.
** China's domestic COVID-19 situation worsened over the
National Day Golden Week, during which holiday tourist trips
also went down 18.2% from last year as strict anti-virus rules
discouraged movement.
** Consumer staples and tourism companies
tumbled 2.8% each, while media shares
shed 2.1%, as box office sales plunged over the holiday.
** Furthermore, a private-sector business survey showed on
Saturday that China's services activity in September contracted
for the first time in four months.
** An index measuring China's semiconductor firms
tumbled 7.1%, and Shanghai's tech-focused board
STAR Market declined 4.5%.
** The Joe Biden administration published a sweeping set of
export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off
from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with
U.S. equipment, to slow Beijing's technological and military
advances.
** However, Chinese real estate developers rose
1% following the country's latest measures to prop up the
distressed property sector.
** Beijing is ramping up efforts to boost home sales by
easing mortgage rate floors, cutting interest rate on provident
fund loans and offering individual income tax rebates for home
buyers.
** Premier Li Keqiang said China will strive to consolidate
its economic recovery as the country's development faces
difficulties and challenges.
** Energy suppliers also jumped 1.9%, as Chinese
industry players catched up with global peers' gains made over
the holiday.
** Tech firms listed in Hong Kong tumbled 4%, with
food-delivery giant Meituan down 6.7%.
** "Overall valuation in China's stock market is attractive
from a long-term perspective," said analysts at China Asset
Management Co. "Key indexes are bottoming, while a turning point
will depend on domestic and overseas policies."
** They added that once the U.S. inflation data peaked, the
Wall Street will likely see a rebound, which can help improve
global risk appetite.
