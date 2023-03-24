Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Meituan Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN INC.

(3690)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:08 2023-03-24 am EDT
140.20 HKD   -0.64%
04:53aChinese food delivery giant Meituan posts 21.4% rise in Q4 revenue
RE
03/23Trending: Tencent's Fourth-Quarter Profit Rose 12% Despite Challenges
DJ
03/22From Training AI in the Cloud to Running It on the Road, Transportation Leaders Trust NVIDIA DRIVE
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Chinese food delivery giant Meituan posts 21.4% rise in Q4 revenue

03/24/2023 | 04:53am EDT
A Meituan delivery worker rides a scooter carrying vegetables on a snowy day in Beijing

SHANGHAI - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan posted a bigger-than-expected 21.4% rise in quarterly revenue on Friday as it fended off competition from powerful rivals such as Alibaba-backed Ele.me.

Meituan - whose so-called super app provides services ranging from bike-sharing, movie ticketing, mapping, to food delivery and restaurant bookings - said its total revenue rose to 60.13 billion yuan ($8.76 billion) for the three months ended December, from 49.52 billion yuan a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a revenue of 57.88 billion yuan, data from Refinitiv shows.

Its net loss for the fourth quarter narrowed to 1.08 billion yuan, from a loss of 5.34 billion yuan a year earlier.

Meituan was hit hard by COVID-19 curbs last year but it swung to a profit in the third quarter as it cut back investment on new initiatives.

($1 = 6.8641 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 3.43% 86.52 Delayed Quote.-1.78%
MEITUAN INC. -0.64% 140.2 Delayed Quote.-19.23%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.60% 6.8677 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
Financials
Sales 2022 217 B 31 890 M 31 890 M
Net income 2022 -6 590 M -967 M -967 M
Net cash 2022 48 596 M 7 127 M 7 127 M
P/E ratio 2022 -112x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 759 B 111 B 111 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 100 033
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart MEITUAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Meituan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEITUAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 122,57 CNY
Average target price 193,58 CNY
Spread / Average Target 57,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEITUAN INC.-19.23%111 322
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-1.78%216 444
PINDUODUO INC.-5.03%95 562
SHOPIFY INC.31.92%63 702
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.40.81%59 637
EBAY INC.2.36%23 011
