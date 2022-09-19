Advanced search
    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN INC.

(3690)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:16 2022-09-19 am EDT
170.20 HKD   -0.99%
01:03aChinese stocks mixed, Hong Kong falls ahead of Fed meeting
RE
09/13China urges platform companies to protect rights of gig workers
RE
09/12China’s E-Commerce Logistics Activity Eases in August
MT
Chinese stocks mixed, Hong Kong falls ahead of Fed meeting

09/19/2022 | 01:03am EDT
HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chinese shares were mixed on Monday as the central bank injected liquidity and cut its 14-day reverse repo rate, while U.S. President Joe Biden's latest comments on Taiwan spooked investors.

Hong Kong stocks declined, with the tech sector falling the most, following a big sell-off in U.S. markets on Friday as investors weighed the risk of another big interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 0.14%, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.16%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.96% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 1.35%.

** Other Asian markets were subdued on Monday as investors braced for a busy week with 13 central bank meetings that are certain to see borrowing costs rise across the globe and some risk of a 100-basis-point hike in the United States.

** Joe Biden said on Sunday in CBS News's 60 Minutes that U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

** China's central bank lowered the borrowing cost of 14-day reverse repos by 10 basis points on Monday and injected 2 billion yuan ($286.54 million) through 7-day reverse repos and another 10 billion yuan through the 14-day tenor.

** China's August economic data overall is slightly better than expected, although the real estate market is weak, CICC said in a note, adding that the valuation of A-shares is relatively low and the market liquidity is abundant, so the medium-term outlook should not be too pessimistic.

** The country's tourism stocks, up 2%, and Food & Beverage stocks, up 1.4%, led gains ahead of a 7-day national holiday starting from Oct. 1.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng tech index dipped 2.04%.

** Alibaba Group tumbled 3.4% and Meituan declined 1.1%. (Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -2.70% 86.43 Delayed Quote.-27.24%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.29% 0.67038 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.31% 1.13989 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.18% 0.75267 Delayed Quote.-4.74%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.30% 0.99909 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012562 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
MEITUAN INC. -1.05% 170.2 Delayed Quote.-23.74%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.49% 509.671 Real-time Quote.-30.30%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.44% 0.5968 Delayed Quote.-12.40%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.25% 3592.83 Real-time Quote.-19.78%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.12% 3458.67 Real-time Quote.-17.66%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.14% 7.0114 Delayed Quote.10.15%
Financials
Sales 2022 223 B 31 856 M 31 856 M
Net income 2022 -8 956 M -1 281 M -1 281 M
Net cash 2022 56 676 M 8 107 M 8 107 M
P/E ratio 2022 -90,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 947 B 136 B 136 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
EV / Sales 2023 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 100 033
Free-Float 71,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 153,09 CNY
Average target price 215,82 CNY
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
Managers and Directors
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEITUAN INC.-23.74%135 502
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-27.24%228 827
PINDUODUO INC.12.64%83 032
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-31.84%46 266
SHOPIFY INC.-76.96%40 339
EBAY INC.-36.84%23 073