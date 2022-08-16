Log in
    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN INC.

(3690)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  02:34 2022-08-16 am EDT
169.00 HKD   -6.58%
02:31aHong kong shares of meituan down 6%…
RE
02:30aHong kong shares of meituan down more than 4%…
RE
02:24aExclusive-Tencent plans to divest $24 billion Meituan stake -sources
RE
HONG KONG SHARES OF MEITUAN DOWN 6%…

08/16/2022 | 02:31am EDT
HONG KONG SHARES OF MEITUAN DOWN 6%


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 217 B 32 075 M 32 075 M
Net income 2022 -13 899 M -2 052 M -2 052 M
Net cash 2022 53 343 M 7 876 M 7 876 M
P/E ratio 2022 -69,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 967 B 143 B 143 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,21x
EV / Sales 2023 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 100 033
Free-Float 71,2%
Technical analysis trends MEITUAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 156,32 CNY
Average target price 204,66 CNY
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEITUAN INC.-19.74%142 805
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-20.70%249 398
PINDUODUO INC.-12.30%64 648
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-19.71%54 499
SHOPIFY INC.-71.08%50 532
EBAY INC.-26.80%26 743