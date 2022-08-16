Log in
Equities
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Meituan Inc.
News
Summary
3690
KYG596691041
MEITUAN INC.
(3690)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange -
02:35 2022-08-16 am EDT
168.80
HKD
-6.69%
02:31a
Hong kong shares of meituan down 6%…
RE
02:30a
Hong kong shares of meituan down more than 4%…
RE
02:24a
Exclusive-Tencent plans to divest $24 billion Meituan stake -sources
RE
HONG KONG SHARES OF MEITUAN DOWN NEARLY 10%…
08/16/2022 | 02:40am EDT
HONG KONG SHARES OF MEITUAN DOWN NEARLY 10%
© Reuters 2022
All news about MEITUAN INC.
02:31a
Hong kong shares of meituan down 6%…
RE
02:30a
Hong kong shares of meituan down more than 4%…
RE
02:24a
Exclusive-Tencent plans to divest $24 billion Meituan stake -sources
RE
02:20a
Tencent seeks to kick of meituan stake sale as early a…
RE
02:20a
China's tencent holdings plans to sell all or bulk of…
RE
08/12
China regulator says Alibaba, Tencent have submitted app algorithm details
RE
08/12
China stocks fall amid COVID flare-ups, even as Taiwan tensions ease
RE
08/12
China stocks fall as COVID flare-ups, Fed tightening woes weigh
RE
08/11
China stocks see best day in 3 months as U.S. rate-hike bets ease
RE
07/29
Hong Kong Hang Seng Down 2.3% in Property, Tech Slumps
MT
Analyst Recommendations on MEITUAN INC.
06/03
Nomura Adjusts Meituan's Price Target to HK$250 From HK$200, Keeps at Buy
MT
03/30
UBS Adjusts Meituan's Price Target to HK$200 From HK$320, Keeps at Buy
MT
03/28
Nomura Adjusts Meituan's Price Target to HK$200 From HK$336, Keeps at Buy
MT
Financials
CNY
USD
Sales 2022
217 B
32 075 M
32 075 M
Net income 2022
-13 899 M
-2 052 M
-2 052 M
Net cash 2022
53 343 M
7 876 M
7 876 M
P/E ratio 2022
-69,1x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
967 B
143 B
143 B
EV / Sales 2022
4,21x
EV / Sales 2023
3,12x
Nbr of Employees
100 033
Free-Float
71,2%
Managers and Directors
Xing Wang
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum
Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng
Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr
Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MEITUAN INC.
-19.74%
142 805
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
-20.70%
249 398
PINDUODUO INC.
-12.30%
64 648
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.
-19.71%
54 499
SHOPIFY INC.
-71.08%
50 532
EBAY INC.
-26.80%
26 743
