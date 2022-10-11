Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Meituan Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN INC.

(3690)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:09 2022-10-11 am EDT
151.40 HKD   -6.14%
05:15aHong Kong stocks hit 11-year lows after China backs zero-COVID policy
RE
01:12aHong Kong stocks tumble to 11-year lows after China backs zero-COVID policy
RE
10/10China stocks slump to half-year lows as COVID, U.S. crackdown weigh
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hong Kong stocks hit 11-year lows after China backs zero-COVID policy

10/11/2022 | 05:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's benchmark index on Tuesday fell below 17,000 points for the first time in 11 years, after China's vow to stick to its zero-COVID policy added to slowdown concerns amid heightened U.S. tech crackdowns and aggressive overseas rate hikes.

China stocks, meanwhile, edged up after a four-session losing streak, lifted by new energy shares as industry players expect robust Q3 earnings.

** The Hang Seng Index closed down 2.2%, breaching the key 17,000 mark for the first time since Oct. 4, 2011, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 2.6%.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both finished up 0.2%.

** Other Asian stock markets fell and the dollar rose, with investors worried about rising interest rates and an escalation in the Ukraine war.

** Zero-COVID is "sustainable" and China must stick to the policy, the official People's Daily said in a commentary on Tuesday, endorsing the controversial anti-virus measure for the second day in a row.

** The commentary dashed some investors' hopes of easing COVID-19 controls soon.

** "Given the confusing signals from Beijing, the next three months will be a critical window to assess Beijing's willingness and plan to shift its pandemic-control approach," said analysts from Clocktower Group.

** Shanghai and other big cities, including Shenzhen, have ramped up testing for COVID-19 and tightened curbs as infections rise.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong tumbled 3.6%, with food-delivery company Meituan down 6.1% to become the biggest drag on the Hang Seng. Video platform Bilibili Inc plunged more than 9%.

** "Chinese regulators have already turned friendly on the consumer tech sector in the past few months ... The government may reiterate the support after the party congress," said Jian Shi Cortesi, Investment Director of China and Asian equity funds at GAM Investments.

**"A number of Chinese internet companies reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter," she said. "The above factors, coupled with cheap valuations, lead us to have positive view on the sector."

** In China, property developers retreated 3%, semiconductor makers dropped 1.8% and tourism firms declined 1.7%.

** Losses in tech giants and chipmakers were extended from a slump on Monday, following the latest U.S. export control measures aimed at slowing Beijing's technological and military advances.

** However, the CSI New Energy Index jumped 2.4%, with new energy vehicles soaring nearly 3%, and photovoltaic firms up 1.1%.

** China's battery industry leader CATL surged roughly 6%, as it expects net profit in the July-September quarter to nearly triple from a year-ago period. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BILIBILI INC. -10.68% 13.8 Delayed Quote.-70.26%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.14% 1.10629 Delayed Quote.-18.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.36% 0.7227 Delayed Quote.-7.99%
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED -2.00% 392.86 End-of-day quote.-33.19%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 0.97093 Delayed Quote.-14.59%
HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES -2.57% 5729.58 Delayed Quote.-28.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.012137 Delayed Quote.-10.08%
MEITUAN INC. -6.14% 151.4 Delayed Quote.-28.44%
MSCI AC PACIFIC (STRD) -1.49% 132.677 Real-time Quote.-27.45%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.08% 0.55736 Delayed Quote.-17.99%
All news about MEITUAN INC.
05:15aHong Kong stocks hit 11-year lows after China backs zero-COVID policy
RE
01:12aHong Kong stocks tumble to 11-year lows after China backs zero-COVID policy
RE
10/10China stocks slump to half-year lows as COVID, U.S. crackdown weigh
RE
10/10China stocks fall as COVID flare-ups, U.S. crackdown weigh
RE
10/06China's Online and Offline Shopping Sales Rise During National Day
MT
10/05Hong Kong stocks help emerging markets rise 2%
RE
10/01Tencent shifts focus to majority deals, overseas gaming assets for growth-sources
RE
09/27Consumer, tourism jump lifts China shares; Morgan Stanley sees reopening
RE
09/27'Overinvested' China healthcare sector set for shake up -top venture fund
RE
09/26China, Hong Kong stocks fall for 4th session amid global rate hikes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEITUAN INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 222 B 30 989 M 30 989 M
Net income 2022 -8 981 M -1 255 M -1 255 M
Net cash 2022 56 676 M 7 921 M 7 921 M
P/E ratio 2022 -86,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 910 B 127 B 127 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,85x
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 90 472
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart MEITUAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Meituan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEITUAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 147,03 CNY
Average target price 216,42 CNY
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEITUAN INC.-28.44%127 168
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-31.61%209 791
PINDUODUO INC.-0.07%73 663
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-35.29%43 925
SHOPIFY INC.-80.80%33 627
EBAY INC.-43.52%20 634