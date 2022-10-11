Hong Kong stocks hit 11-year lows after China backs zero-COVID policy

SHANGHAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's benchmark index
on Tuesday fell below 17,000 points for the first time in 11
years, after China's vow to stick to its zero-COVID policy added
to slowdown concerns amid heightened U.S. tech crackdowns and
aggressive overseas rate hikes.
China stocks, meanwhile, edged up after a four-session
losing streak, lifted by new energy shares as industry players
expect robust Q3 earnings.
** The Hang Seng Index closed down 2.2%, breaching
the key 17,000 mark for the first time since Oct. 4, 2011, and
the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 2.6%.
** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai
Composite Index both finished up 0.2%.
** Other Asian stock markets fell and the dollar rose, with
investors worried about rising interest rates and an escalation
in the Ukraine war.
** Zero-COVID is "sustainable" and China must stick to the
policy, the official People's Daily said in a commentary on
Tuesday, endorsing the controversial anti-virus measure for the
second day in a row.
** The commentary dashed some investors' hopes of easing
COVID-19 controls soon.
** "Given the confusing signals from Beijing, the next three
months will be a critical window to assess Beijing's willingness
and plan to shift its pandemic-control approach," said analysts
from Clocktower Group.
** Shanghai and other big cities, including Shenzhen, have
ramped up testing for COVID-19 and tightened curbs as infections
rise.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong tumbled 3.6%,
with food-delivery company Meituan down 6.1% to become
the biggest drag on the Hang Seng. Video platform Bilibili Inc
plunged more than 9%.
** "Chinese regulators have already turned friendly on the
consumer tech sector in the past few months ... The government
may reiterate the support after the party congress," said Jian
Shi Cortesi, Investment Director of China and Asian equity funds
at GAM Investments.
**"A number of Chinese internet companies reported
better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter," she said.
"The above factors, coupled with cheap valuations, lead us to
have positive view on the sector."
** In China, property developers retreated 3%,
semiconductor makers dropped 1.8% and tourism firms
declined 1.7%.
** Losses in tech giants and chipmakers were extended from a
slump on Monday, following the latest U.S. export control
measures aimed at slowing Beijing's technological and military
advances.
** However, the CSI New Energy Index jumped
2.4%, with new energy vehicles soaring nearly 3%,
and photovoltaic firms up 1.1%.
** China's battery industry leader CATL surged
roughly 6%, as it expects net profit in the July-September
quarter to nearly triple from a year-ago period.
