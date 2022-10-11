Hong Kong stocks hit 11-year lows after China backs zero-COVID policy

SHANGHAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's benchmark index on Tuesday fell below 17,000 points for the first time in 11 years, after China's vow to stick to its zero-COVID policy added to slowdown concerns amid heightened U.S. tech crackdowns and aggressive overseas rate hikes.

China stocks, meanwhile, edged up after a four-session losing streak, lifted by new energy shares as industry players expect robust Q3 earnings.

** The Hang Seng Index closed down 2.2%, breaching the key 17,000 mark for the first time since Oct. 4, 2011, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 2.6%.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both finished up 0.2%.

** Other Asian stock markets fell and the dollar rose, with investors worried about rising interest rates and an escalation in the Ukraine war.

** Zero-COVID is "sustainable" and China must stick to the policy, the official People's Daily said in a commentary on Tuesday, endorsing the controversial anti-virus measure for the second day in a row.

** The commentary dashed some investors' hopes of easing COVID-19 controls soon.

** "Given the confusing signals from Beijing, the next three months will be a critical window to assess Beijing's willingness and plan to shift its pandemic-control approach," said analysts from Clocktower Group.

** Shanghai and other big cities, including Shenzhen, have ramped up testing for COVID-19 and tightened curbs as infections rise.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong tumbled 3.6%, with food-delivery company Meituan down 6.1% to become the biggest drag on the Hang Seng. Video platform Bilibili Inc plunged more than 9%.

** "Chinese regulators have already turned friendly on the consumer tech sector in the past few months ... The government may reiterate the support after the party congress," said Jian Shi Cortesi, Investment Director of China and Asian equity funds at GAM Investments.

**"A number of Chinese internet companies reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter," she said. "The above factors, coupled with cheap valuations, lead us to have positive view on the sector."

** In China, property developers retreated 3%, semiconductor makers dropped 1.8% and tourism firms declined 1.7%.

** Losses in tech giants and chipmakers were extended from a slump on Monday, following the latest U.S. export control measures aimed at slowing Beijing's technological and military advances.

** However, the CSI New Energy Index jumped 2.4%, with new energy vehicles soaring nearly 3%, and photovoltaic firms up 1.1%.

** China's battery industry leader CATL surged roughly 6%, as it expects net profit in the July-September quarter to nearly triple from a year-ago period. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)