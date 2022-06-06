Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Meituan Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3690   KYG596691041

MEITUAN INC.

(3690)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  06/06 01:31:35 am EDT
193.90 HKD   +7.60%
01:01aChina stocks rise as COVID impact fades, stimulus lifts sentiment
RE
12:55aMeituan Shares Jump After Revenue Growth Surprises
DJ
06/05China’s Internet Sector Posts 2.7% Jump in January-April Revenue
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meituan Shares Jump After Revenue Growth Surprises

06/06/2022 | 12:55am EDT
By Yifan Wang

Meituan shares rose in Hong Kong on Monday, the first trading day after the Chinese food-delivery giant posted better-than-expected revenue growth for the first quarter.

The stock was up 7.1% at 192.90 Hong Kong dollars (US$24.59) at the mid-day break, trimming year-to-date losses to 14%.

"The worst likely behind," Citi analysts said in a recent note. "Meituan is well-positioned as reopening play short-term and solid local service ecosystem exposure longer term given proven execution track record."

The bank kept a buy call on the stock while raising its target price to HK$222 from HK$204.

Meituan last Thursday said it delivered a 25% rise in quarterly revenue, driven by the steady growth of its main food delivery business and a 47% jump in revenue from new initiatives, which include grocery delivery and group-purchase operations. That beat expectations of analysts polled by FactSet.

Net loss for the quarter widened to 5.70 billion yuan (US$855.8 million) from a loss of CNY4.85 billion a year earlier, slightly missing expectations according to the FactSet poll. But some analysts said the company's adjusted net loss exceeded their previous estimates, as home-bound consumers turned to Meituan's delivery services for daily necessities amid a resurgence of Covid-19 in China.

Bocom International also kept a buy rating on Meituan shares and increased its target to HK$234 from HK$230. It noted the company's revenue beat and a "solid" long-term outlook, given expectations of a fast, post-pandemic recovery for the food-delivery industry in China, as well as the sector's continuously expanding addressable market size.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-22 0054ET

Financials
Sales 2022 218 B 32 767 M 32 767 M
Net income 2022 -14 468 M -2 172 M -2 172 M
Net cash 2022 46 942 M 7 048 M 7 048 M
P/E ratio 2022 -70,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 946 B 142 B 142 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 100 033
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart MEITUAN INC.
Duration : Period :
Meituan Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEITUAN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 152,98 CNY
Average target price 198,49 CNY
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xing Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Hui Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Heung Yeung Shum Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Song Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEITUAN INC.-20.05%142 019
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-21.53%249 337
PINDUODUO INC.-12.69%64 357
SHOPIFY INC.-74.32%44 611
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-41.49%39 743
EBAY INC.-29.19%26 363