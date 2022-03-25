Meituan's 4Q Revenue Rose 31%, Outperforming Peers

By Yifan Wang



Meituan's fourth-quarter revenue rose 31% on the back of significant new business income and stable food-delivery growth, making it an outperformer in China's tech industry, which has been hit hard by a government crackdown.

China's third-most-valuable internet company, posted revenue of 49.52 billion yuan (US$7.78 billion), thanks to a 21% rise in its food-delivery business, which is it's main source of income. An extra boost came from its 59% jump in revenue from new businesses, including grocery delivery and group-buying offerings.

But that growth came at the expense of heavy investments that weighed on profitability. Meituan's net loss during the period widened to CNY5.34 billion from a loss of CNY2.24 billion in the same period a year earlier, as its sales and marketing expenses surged 46%. This marked Meituan's fifth consecutive quarter in the red, after the firm embarked on a spending spree since late 2020 to build up new business lines.

Both Meituan's revenue and loss figures beat expectations of analysts polled by FactSet.

Meituan's double-digit percentage growth rate well surpassed that of key rivals Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., whose revenues in the past quarter rose by 8% and 10%, respectively, the two companies' weakest top-line growth rate since they went public, in 2004 and 2014.

While peers' earnings took a hit from Beijing's yearlong tech crackdown and China's slowing consumption, Meituan, a younger company that listed in late 2018, was able to sustain decent growth with its fast-expanding new businesses, especially community group-buying operations, an emerging e-commerce niche in China where people band together to buy food and household goods at lower prices. That business has accounted for the bulk of Meituan's losses in recent quarters, but it also attracted most of its new users this year.

"Strictly adhering to regulatory requirements is our top priority, as we continue to strive for balanced, high-quality growth," Meituan said. The emerging community group-buying market has begun to draw some regulatory attention over the past year, as companies raced to gain users with aggressive price competition and steep discounts.

For its overall operations, Meituan echoed peers' muted tone about its growth outlook in early 2022, as China battles with its latest wave of pandemic outbreaks and a slowing economy.

"We still face challenges from Covid control measures and a weakening consumption environment," Meituan said.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-22 0540ET